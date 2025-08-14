LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Trent Rockets.

Here’s our LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction for match no.13 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. London Spirit (LNS) will be up against Trent Rockets (TRT) at Lord’s, London.

London Spirit have lost two games in the tournament and have managed one win. They are coming off a 10-run defeat against Manchester Originals, where they failed to chase 164. David Warner struck 71 off 51 but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line.

Trent Rockets have been unbeaten in the season, winning two out of two games. In their recent outing, they defeated Northern Superchargers by five wickets. The bowling unit restricted the opponents to 124 before Tom Banton smashed 37 off 25 balls.

LNS vs TRT Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan.

Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.

LNS vs TRT The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Lord’s in London has served balanced pitches over the years with something in it for bowlers. There should be some new-ball movement for seamers while spinners could get some grip. The average first innings score in T20 cricket at this venue stands at 172.

The weather is expected to be clear for this match with rain unlikely to pose any threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Lockie Ferguson (TRT)

Lockie Ferguson has taken seven wickets in his last three T20 appearances.

The Kiwi speedster took 3 for 20 in the first game of this tournament and followed it up with 1 for 18 in the second.

Liam Dawson (LNS)

Liam Dawson went wicketless in the previous game but remains a top fantasy pick.

The left-arm spinner has taken 35 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.10.

Jamie Smith (LNS)

Jamie Smith hasn’t fired in two games this season but is a good fantasy option.

Smith has made 140 runs from the last five innings at a strike rate of 187, including 60 off 26 balls.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

David Warner (LNS)

David Warner might be past his prime but is still a pretty reliable fantasy option.

He’s coming off two big scores, smashing 70 not out in 45 and 71 off 51 in the last two outings.

Tom Banton (TRT)

Tom Banton has looked in great touch in the ongoing tournament.

He struck 43 off 29 in the first game and backed it up with 37 off 25 balls against Birmingham Phoenix.

Rehan Ahmed (TRT)

Rehan Ahmed is batting at number three and provides good all-round value, making him a solid captaincy option.

He has struck 25 and 31 in the first two games of the season while picking up two scalps in the previous outing.

LNS vs TRT Top Differential Pick

David Willey (TRT)

David Willey is picked by around 30% of the fantasy players and can be a good differential.

He has taken nine wickets in the last 10 T20 games, though his batting value has reduced in this line-up.

Grand League Team for LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction

Trent Rockets will have the upper hand over London Spirit heading into this clash. Their batting line-up is in better form and they have a strong bowling attack. London Spirit have several issues in their batting unit.