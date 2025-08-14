LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 13 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between London Spirit and Trent Rockets.
Here’s our LNS vs TRT Dream11 Prediction for match no.13 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. London Spirit (LNS) will be up against Trent Rockets (TRT) at Lord’s, London.
London Spirit have lost two games in the tournament and have managed one win. They are coming off a 10-run defeat against Manchester Originals, where they failed to chase 164. David Warner struck 71 off 51 but it wasn’t enough to get them over the line.
Trent Rockets have been unbeaten in the season, winning two out of two games. In their recent outing, they defeated Northern Superchargers by five wickets. The bowling unit restricted the opponents to 124 before Tom Banton smashed 37 off 25 balls.
London Spirit: David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Ollie Pope, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Daniel Worrall, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan.
Trent Rockets: Joe Root, Tom Banton (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Max Holden, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Hose, David Willey (c), Tom Alsop, Callum Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Sam Cook.
Lord’s in London has served balanced pitches over the years with something in it for bowlers. There should be some new-ball movement for seamers while spinners could get some grip. The average first innings score in T20 cricket at this venue stands at 172.
The weather is expected to be clear for this match with rain unlikely to pose any threat. Expect the temperature to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.
Lockie Ferguson (TRT)
Liam Dawson (LNS)
Jamie Smith (LNS)
David Warner (LNS)
Tom Banton (TRT)
Rehan Ahmed (TRT)
David Willey (TRT)
Trent Rockets will have the upper hand over London Spirit heading into this clash. Their batting line-up is in better form and they have a strong bowling attack. London Spirit have several issues in their batting unit.