LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: DC have most bases covered and have a better batting unit, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 22, 2025

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 40 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction: DC have most bases covered and have a better batting unit, so they should win.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had contrasting results in their previous games.

LSG defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in Jaipur. They looked out of the game till the final over, but RR fumbled another chase to let LSG win from nowhere.

Meanwhile, DC lost by seven wickets in their last game against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They batted well to score 203/8 but bowled poorly, allowing GT to chase down the total with four balls to spare.

LSG vs DC: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

LSG vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Lucknow have been decent for batting this season, and expect the same again. LSG might prefer playing on a red soil wicket to negate the threat of DC’s spin trio. So, naturally, the pacers will get more assistance, extracting additional bounce, but the ball will come nicely on the bat.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The pacers have averaged better in the first innings (24.42) than in the second innings (63.83). So, pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.
  • The dew will be heavy in the second dig. So, pick spinners from the first innings.
  • Try picking more batters than bowlers for this game. Batters have had enough success at this venue.

A temperature of around 36°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)47 (28)58 (31)6 (6)66 (45)
Mitchell Marsh72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)81 (48)DNP30 (25)4 (6)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)87* (36)61 (34)8 (9)11 (8)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)DNB21 (18)63 (49)3 (9)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)4* (4)7 (11)0* (0)7* (8)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)DNB28* (20)22 (17)50 (34)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)DNBDNB6 (4)DNB
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB
Manimaran SiddharthDNBDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)6 (4)2* (3)20 (11)30* (10)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNB
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP0 (1)DNBDNBDNBDNP
Final Figures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-14-0-52-24-0-34-24-0-56-03-0-34-1
Manimaran Siddharth4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-14-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-23-14-0-30-0
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-14-0-47-14-0-36-23-0-18-23-0-19-0
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-39-0
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-14-0-45-14-0-32-13.3-0-32-14-0-37-3
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-14-0-55-23-0-33-01-0-13-0DNP
Aiden MarkramDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-15-04-0-25-12-0-18-1

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)7 (6)0 (1)9 (6)DNP
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP2 (7)DNPDNPDNP
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)7 (7)33 (25)49 (37)18 (9)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNP
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)15 (11)9 (6)34 (14)39 (32)
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)38* (23)1 (4)34* (18)31 (21)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1 (1)DNB17 (14)15* (11)37 (19)
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)DNB14 (8)DNB0 (1)
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB2* (2)
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNBDNB1 (1)DNB4* (1)
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNB
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)93* (53)15 (13)38 (32)28 (14)
Karun NairDNPDNPDNPDNP89 (40)0 (3)31 (18)
Donovan FerreiraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (3)
Final Figures
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-13-0-35-03-0-43-04-0-36-13.2-0-49-0
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-04-0-52-02-0-19-03-0-23-12-0-18-0
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-24-0-18-24-0-41-21-0-13-04-0-34-0
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-13-1-26-14-0-38-13-0-31-04-0-40-1
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-14-0-17-24-0-23-24-0-33-14-0-30-1
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-02-0-10-13-0-40-04-0-38-02-0-28-0
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-12-0DNB

Top Player Picks for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

  • Aiden Markram has 145 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 154.25 in five innings in Lucknow. He also has two fifties here.
  • Aiden Markram has an average of 40 and a 153.84 strike rate in the powerplay this season. He has also done well against pacers and can exploit the powerplay.
  • Aiden Markram must be cautious against leg spinners, against whom he has been dismissed twice in 24 balls. Vipraj Nigam has dismissed him once.
  • Aiden Markram will enjoy playing on the red soil wicket since he enjoys pace and bounce. His recent form has also been good.
  • Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 66, 6, 58, 47, & 53.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur has three wickets in four innings in Lucknow.
  • Shardul Thakur has a wicket-taking knack and will bowl in death overs. That will boost his chances of taking wickets.
  • However, we can drop Shardul in the grand league team. If the game is played on a red soil wicket, his bowling might not be suitable since he relies on cutters and other slower ones.
  • Further, Shardul’s record in Lucknow hasn’t been too convincing. He has conceded 11.26 runs per over at this venue this season.
  • Shardul Thakur’s previous five figures: 1/34, 0/56, 2/34, 2/52, & 1/40.

Prince Yadav (LSG):

  • Prince Yadav is an out-of-the-box choice, but can be tried in the grand league team. The pacers will get some assistance, and he can generate extra bounce.
  • Prince Yadav will also bowl in the death overs. That increases his chances of dismissing a few batters.
  • Prince Yadav has done relatively well against LHBs. DC will have a couple of southpaws in the middle.
  • Prince Yadav’s last five figures: 0/39, 1/29, 0/47, 0/30, & 3/36.

Karun Nair (DC):

  • Karun Nair has shown good form this season. He will either open the innings or bat at No.3, giving him ample opportunities to score big.
  • Karun Nair will enjoy playing in Lucknow since he will get value for his shots. He has a solid pace game, which will be crucial for DC in this game.
  • Nair has a strike rate of 200 against fast bowlers this season. Given that LSG have a few quality pacers, Nair’s value will increase, and he has a chance of succeeding.
  • Karun Nair’s previous five scores: 31, 0, 89, 26, & 4.

Tristan Stubbs (DC):

  • Tristan Stubbs scored 15 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.
  • Tristan Stubbs will also enjoy playing in Lucknow. There will be good carry, and the ball will come nicely on his willow.
  • Tristan Stubbs might be promoted to No.5 in this game since the deck will suit pacers. He has been dismissed only once and struck at 161.66 against fast bowlers in IPL 2025.
  • Tristan Stubbs might be promoted ahead of Axar Patel in this game. He has a better pace game and will get a chance to make a substantial score.
  • Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 31, 34*, 1, 38*, & 24*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

  • Mitchell Marsh has 90 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 155.17 in four innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Mitchell Marsh is among the finest players of pace and bounce in LSG’s lineup. Further, he will open the innings and get nice batting conditions. So, a big score is a possibility.
  • Mitchell Marsh can exploit the powerplay overs, a phase with a strike rate of 166.66 in IPL 2025. However, he must be cautious against Mitchell Starc, who has dismissed him thrice in 18 balls.
  • Barring Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh has done well against most DC bowlers. Given how consistent he has been this season, he can wreak havoc.
  • Mitchell Marsh’s previous five scores: 4, 30, 81, 60, & 0.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran has 346 runs at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 137.30 in 19 innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Nicholas Pooran will be LSG’s biggest weapon against DC’s spin tro. He has a strike rate of 270 against slow bowlers in IPL 2025.
  • However, Nicholas Pooran must be cautious against Kuldeep Yadav. He has dismissed him five times in 70 balls.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s another negative matchup is Mitchell Starc, who has sent him back four times in 13 deliveries.
  • Since Pooran has two big threats in this game, we can drop him in the grand league team. Even in general, his record in Lucknow hasn’t been great.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 11, 8, 61, 87*, & 12.

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul knows this venue better than many batters from either side. He was with the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous cycle and has ample experience playing here.
  • KL Rahul has 509 runs at an average of 46.27 and a strike rate of 132.89 in 13 innings in Lucknow. He also has four fifties here.
  • KL Rahul has done well against all LSG bowlers. Given that the deck will be nice for batting, he can score big.
  • KL Rahul’s threats in this game will be Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi, since he has been dismissed twice in 26 balls against this bowling type in IPL 2025. The good thing is that spinners might not have enough assistance, so he can manage.
  • KL Rahul’s previous five scores: 28, 38, 15, 93*, & 77.

LSG vs DC Player to Avoid

Mohit Sharma (DC):

  • Mohit Sharma mostly relies on different types of slower ones to get wickets. However, the surface in Lucknow might not offer enough grip to his off-pace deliveries.
  • Mohit Sharma has two wickets in two innings in Lucknow.
  • Mohit Sharma has not been in great form this IPL season. He has been wicketless in five of seven games and conceded 10 runs per over.
  • Mohit Sharma’s last five figures: 0/28, 0/38, 0/40, 1/10, & 0/27.

Grand League Team for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Delhi Capitals have a better team. DC have most bases covered and have a better batting unit. Expect DC to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
LSG vs DC
LSG vs DC Dream11
LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction
LSG vs DC Dream11 Team

