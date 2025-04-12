News
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 12, 2025

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket, so they should win.

Lucknow Super Giants will face the Gujarat Titans in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

LSG defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in their last fixture. They scored a massive 238/3 in the first innings and later defended it, even though they would have liked a better bowling performance.

Meanwhile, GT continued their winning streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the Royals to stay ahead in the game.

LSG vs GT: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya

LSG vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The two games played here have seen nice batting decks, and a similar surface can be expected again. The speedsters will get some early assistance before the ball comes nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)28 (18)53 (38)
Mitchell Marsh (IP)72 (36)52 (31)0 (1)61 (30)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)44 (30)12 (6)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)2 (5)2 (6)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)19 (18)30 (19)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)41 (33)27 (14)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)3* (3)5* (2)
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNPDNPDNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNBDNBDNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNBDNBDNB
Prince YadavDNBDNBDNPDNP
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)DNBDNPDNBDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)27 (12)4 (2)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB0* (0)2* (1)
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP0 (1)
Final Figures
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-43-0-39-04-0-40-1
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)4-0-39-2DNP3-0-28-0DNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-14-0-30-24-0-21-1
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-13-0-43-04-0-40-1
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1DNPDNP
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNPDNPDNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-13-0-30-04-0-40-1
Akash DeepDNPDNPDNP4-0-46-1

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores
Sai Sudharsan74 (41)63 (41)49 (36)5 (9)82 (53)
Shubman Gill33 (14)38 (27)14 (14)61* (43)2 (3)
Jos Buttler54 (33)39 (24)73* (39)0 (3)36 (25)
Sherfane Rutherford46 (28)18 (11)30* (18)35* (16)7 (3)
Rahul Tewatia6 (2)0 (0)DNBDNB24* (12)
Shahrukh Khan6* (1)9 (7)DNBDNB36 (20)
Arshad Khan1* (1)DNPDNBDNP0* (0)
Sai KishoreDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNB
Rashid KhanDNB6 (4)DNBDNB12 (4)
Kagiso RabadaDNB7* (5)DNPDNPDNP
Mohammed SirajDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Prasidh KrishnaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Ishant SharmaDNBDNBDNBDNBDNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNP49 (29)DNP
Final Figures
Mohammed Siraj4-0-54-04-0-34-24-0-19-34-0-17-44-0-30-1
Kagiso Rabada4-0-41-14-0-42-1DNPDNPDNP
Arshad Khan1-0-21-0DNP2-0-17-1DNP2-0-19-1
Rashid Khan4-0-48-12-0-10-04-0-54-04-0-31-04-0-37-2
Prasidh Krishna3-0-41-04-0-18-24-0-26-14-0-25-24-0-24-3
Sai Kishore4-0-30-34-0-37-14-0-22-24-0-24-22.2-0-20-2
Ishant SharmaDNP2-0-17-02-0-27-14-0-53-0DNP
Washington SundarDNPDNPDNPDNBDNP
Kulwant KhejroliyaDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-29-1

Top Player Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

  • Aiden Markram will open the innings. His recent form has been decent.
  • Aiden Markram has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 142.10 in three innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 47, 53, 28, 1, & 15.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur can contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in patches.
  • Shardul Thakur has a solitary wicket in two innings in Lucknow.
  • Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 30.40 average, & 9.75 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 37.80 average, & 10.80 economy rate.
  • Shardul Thakur’s previous five figures: 2/52, 1/40, 0/39, 4/34, & 2/19.

Jos Buttler (GT):

  • Jos Buttler scored 34 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.
  • Jos Buttler vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 40 runs, 20 balls, 20 average, 200 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 36, 0, 73*, 39, & 54.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

  • Mohammed Siraj took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Lucknow.
  • Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 16 wickets, 19.93 average, & 8.51 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 36.77 average, & 9.07 economy rate.
  • Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/30, 4/17, 3/19, 2/34, & 0/54.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will bat in the top order and has been in fine form.
  • Nicholas Pooran has 273 runs at an average of 24.81 and a strike rate of 132.52 in 16 innings in Lucknow.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 87*, 12, 44, 70, & 75.

Shubman Gill (GT):

  • Shubman Gill has 19 runs in two innings in Lucknow.
  • Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 64 runs, 51 balls, 32 average, 125.49 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 2, 61*, 14, 38, & 33.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

  • Sai Sudharsan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in tremendous form.
  • Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 82, 5, 49, 63, & 74.

LSG vs GT Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT):

  • Rahul Tewatia will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Gujarat Titans are a better team. GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket. Expect them to win the contest.

