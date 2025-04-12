LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will face the Gujarat Titans in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.
LSG defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in their last fixture. They scored a massive 238/3 in the first innings and later defended it, even though they would have liked a better bowling performance.
Meanwhile, GT continued their winning streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the Royals to stay ahead in the game.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi
Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya
The two games played here have seen nice batting decks, and a similar surface can be expected again. The speedsters will get some early assistance before the ball comes nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
|Scores
|Aiden Markram
|15 (13)
|1 (4)
|28 (18)
|53 (38)
|Mitchell Marsh (IP)
|72 (36)
|52 (31)
|0 (1)
|61 (30)
|Nicholas Pooran
|75 (30)
|70 (26)
|44 (30)
|12 (6)
|Rishabh Pant
|0 (6)
|15 (15)
|2 (5)
|2 (6)
|David Miller
|27* (19)
|13* (7)
|19 (18)
|30 (19)
|Ayush Badoni
|4 (5)
|6 (6)
|41 (33)
|27 (14)
|Shardul Thakur
|0 (2)
|22* (8)
|3* (3)
|5* (2)
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|9 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravi Bishnoi
|0 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Digvesh Rathi
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Prince Yadav
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Manimaran Siddharth (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Abdul Samad
|DNP
|22* (8)
|27 (12)
|4 (2)
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (0)
|2* (1)
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (1)
|Final Figures
|Shardul Thakur
|2-0-19-2
|4-0-34-4
|3-0-39-0
|4-0-40-1
|Manimaran Siddharth (IP)
|4-0-39-2
|DNP
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-21-1
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4-0-53-2
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-40-1
|Prince Yadav
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|1.3-0-22-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|4-0-45-1
|3-0-30-0
|4-0-40-1
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-46-1
|Scores
|Sai Sudharsan
|74 (41)
|63 (41)
|49 (36)
|5 (9)
|82 (53)
|Shubman Gill
|33 (14)
|38 (27)
|14 (14)
|61* (43)
|2 (3)
|Jos Buttler
|54 (33)
|39 (24)
|73* (39)
|0 (3)
|36 (25)
|Sherfane Rutherford
|46 (28)
|18 (11)
|30* (18)
|35* (16)
|7 (3)
|Rahul Tewatia
|6 (2)
|0 (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|24* (12)
|Shahrukh Khan
|6* (1)
|9 (7)
|DNB
|DNB
|36 (20)
|Arshad Khan
|1* (1)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|0* (0)
|Sai Kishore
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Rashid Khan
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|12 (4)
|Kagiso Rabada
|DNB
|7* (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohammed Siraj
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Prasidh Krishna
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Ishant Sharma
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|49 (29)
|DNP
|Final Figures
|Mohammed Siraj
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-19-3
|4-0-17-4
|4-0-30-1
|Kagiso Rabada
|4-0-41-1
|4-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Arshad Khan
|1-0-21-0
|DNP
|2-0-17-1
|DNP
|2-0-19-1
|Rashid Khan
|4-0-48-1
|2-0-10-0
|4-0-54-0
|4-0-31-0
|4-0-37-2
|Prasidh Krishna
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-26-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-24-3
|Sai Kishore
|4-0-30-3
|4-0-37-1
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-24-2
|2.2-0-20-2
|Ishant Sharma
|DNP
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-27-1
|4-0-53-0
|DNP
|Washington Sundar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-29-1
Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Gujarat Titans are a better team. GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket. Expect them to win the contest.
