LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 26 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants will face the Gujarat Titans in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

LSG defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four runs in their last fixture. They scored a massive 238/3 in the first innings and later defended it, even though they would have liked a better bowling performance.

Meanwhile, GT continued their winning streak by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in their previous encounter. They were clinical in all departments and never gave any chance to the Royals to stay ahead in the game.

LSG vs GT: Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya

LSG vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The two games played here have seen nice batting decks, and a similar surface can be expected again. The speedsters will get some early assistance before the ball comes nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 180 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) Mitchell Marsh (IP) 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth (IP) DNB DNP DNB DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) Final Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 Manimaran Siddharth (IP) 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP Final Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1

Top Player Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

Aiden Markram will open the innings. His recent form has been decent.

Aiden Markram has 81 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 142.10 in three innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Aiden Markram’s last five scores: 47, 53, 28, 1, & 15.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur can contribute with both bat and ball. He has done well in patches.

Shardul Thakur has a solitary wicket in two innings in Lucknow.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 30.40 average, & 9.75 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 37.80 average, & 10.80 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s previous five figures: 2/52, 1/40, 0/39, 4/34, & 2/19.

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler scored 34 runs in his only innings in Lucknow.

Jos Buttler vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 40 runs, 20 balls, 20 average, 200 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 36, 0, 73*, 39, & 54.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

Mohammed Siraj took a solitary wicket in his only innings in Lucknow.

Mohammed Siraj vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 16 wickets, 19.93 average, & 8.51 economy rate. Mohammed Siraj vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 36.77 average, & 9.07 economy rate.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 1/30, 4/17, 3/19, 2/34, & 0/54.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will bat in the top order and has been in fine form.

Nicholas Pooran has 273 runs at an average of 24.81 and a strike rate of 132.52 in 16 innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 87*, 12, 44, 70, & 75.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill has 19 runs in two innings in Lucknow.

Shubman Gill vs Avesh Khan in T20s: 64 runs, 51 balls, 32 average, 125.49 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Shubman Gill’s previous five scores: 2, 61*, 14, 38, & 33.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan is another popular captaincy option for this game. He has been in tremendous form.

Sai Sudharsan’s last five scores: 82, 5, 49, 63, & 74.

LSG vs GT Player to Avoid

Rahul Tewatia (GT):

Rahul Tewatia will bat in the lower order and won’t get enough balls to face. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Gujarat Titans are a better team. GT have most bases covered and have been playing good cricket. Expect them to win the contest.

