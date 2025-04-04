LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 16 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
The Super Giants have lost two games and won once in the season. Following a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, they lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) and Abdul Samad (27 off 12) helped them reach 171 after an initial collapse but bowlers couldn’t do anything.
Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark after two losses, hammering Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Ashwani Kumar picked 4 for 24 on debut to bowl out the opponents for 116 before Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 62 off 41.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
Impact Player: Prince Yadav
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have recently been batting-friendly with not much help on offer for bowlers. The last game played here witnessed Punjab Kings chase down 172 in 16.2 overs. In the last eight games hosted here, the average batting first score stands at 182.
The weather is forecast to be clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degree Celsius.
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Aiden Markram
|15 (13)
|1 (4)
|28 (18)
|Mitchell Marsh (IP)
|72 (36)
|52 (31)
|0 (1)
|Nicholas Pooran
|75 (30)
|70 (26)
|44 (30)
|Rishabh Pant
|0 (6)
|15 (15)
|2 (5)
|David Miller
|27* (19)
|13* (7)
|19 (18)
|Ayush Badoni
|4 (5)
|6 (6)
|41 (33)
|Shardul Thakur
|0 (2)
|22* (8)
|3* (3)
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|9 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|Abdul Samad
|DNP
|22* (8)
|27 (12)
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Shardul Thakur
|2-0-19-2
|4-0-34-4
|3-0-39-0
|Manimaran Siddharth (IP)
|4-0-39-2
|DNP
|3-0-28-0
|Digvesh Rathi
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-30-2
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4-0-53-2
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-43-0
|Prince Yadav
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-29-1
|DNP
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|1.3-0-22-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|4-0-45-1
|3-0-30-0
|Batter
|Scores
|Scores
|Scores
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|Bowler
|Figures
|Figures
|Figures
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNB
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
Ryan Rickelton (MI)
Will Jacks (MI)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Hardik Pandya (MI)
Namar Dhir (MI)
Lucknow Super Giants have beaten Mumbai Indians in five out of six encounters. But MI have a strong side on paper with a deeper batting unit. LSG’s batting unit also depends heavily on Nicholas Pooran.
