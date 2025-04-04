LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 16 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 16 between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The contest will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants have lost two games and won once in the season. Following a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, they lost to Punjab Kings by eight wickets. Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) and Abdul Samad (27 off 12) helped them reach 171 after an initial collapse but bowlers couldn’t do anything.

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark after two losses, hammering Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Ashwani Kumar picked 4 for 24 on debut to bowl out the opponents for 116 before Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten 62 off 41.

Probable LSG vs MI Playing XI and Impact Players:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar.

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

LSG vs MI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have recently been batting-friendly with not much help on offer for bowlers. The last game played here witnessed Punjab Kings chase down 172 in 16.2 overs. In the last eight games hosted here, the average batting first score stands at 182.

The weather is forecast to be clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover around 25 degree Celsius.

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) Mitchell Marsh (IP) 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) Bowler Figures Figures Figures Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 Manimaran Siddharth (IP) 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Batter Scores Scores Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB Bowler Figures Figures Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNB Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4

Top Player Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but had started the season with back to back fifties.

One of the better players of fast bowling, Marsh can do major damage before spinners come into play.

Marsh’s last five innings: 0(1), 52 (31), 72 (36), 0 (1), 2 (3).

Ryan Rickelton (MI)

The South African batter had a couple of low scores but showed why he’s rated highly in the third game against KKR.

Ryan Rickelton hit 62 off 41 deliveries after surviving a tough phase against the new ball.

He has 1,876 runs in the shorter format since 2024, averaging nearly 40 at a strike rate of 156.

Rickelton’s last five innings: 62* (41), 6 (9), 13 (7), 33 (15), 44 (27).

Will Jacks (MI)

Will Jacks might have to play a big role in this match, with the opposition having three left-hand batters in the middle order.

His batting hasn’t clicked yet but can take the game away in a short span.

Jacks’ last five batting innings: 16 (17), 11 (7), 18 (17), 0 (1), 39 (22).

Jack’s last five bowling innings: 1/32, 0/31, 0/22, 0/2, 1/29.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav had a rough patch but seems to have found his touch.

He hit 48 off 28 versus Gujarat Titans and backed it up with 27 not-out in nine balls against KKR.

SKY has amassed 1,357 runs in the IPL since 2022, averaging 41 at a strike rate of 167.

His record against Ravi Bishnoi – 39 off 32 with three dismissals – could be a concern.

Suryakumar’s last five innings: 27* (9), 48 (28), 29 (26), 2 (3), 0 (4).

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Nicholas Pooran is in glorious touch with the bat and the pitches in the IPL are ideal for his attacking style.

He is the leading run-getter in the season so far, with 189 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 219.

Pooran has amassed 2,821 runs in the format since the start of 2024, averaging 41 and striking at 160.

His only weakness in the MI squad is Jasprit Bumrah but the pacer is not available for this game.

Pooran’s last five innings: 44 (30), 70 (26), 75 (30), 42 (22), 8 (9).

Hardik Pandya (MI)

Hardik Pandya’s batting might have regressed in recent times but he remains valuable as an all-round package.

With no high-end pace in the LSG side, Hardik should be able to do well with the bat.

He has 868 runs in T20 cricket in the past 12 months at an average of 32 and strike rate of 153.

Hardik has also taken 40 wickets with the ball in this period at 17.7 strike rate.

His last five batting innings: 11 (17), 9 (6), 53 (30), 40 (35), 7 (6).

Last five bowling innings: 1/10, 2/29, 0/23, 0/11, 2/33.

LSG vs MI Player to Avoid

Namar Dhir (MI)

Naman Dhir is a quality young batter but his fantasy potential is severely limited due to his batting position. He bats at number seven in this MI set-up and doesn’t get much time in the middle.

Grand League Team for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction:

Lucknow Super Giants have beaten Mumbai Indians in five out of six encounters. But MI have a strong side on paper with a deeper batting unit. LSG’s batting unit also depends heavily on Nicholas Pooran.

