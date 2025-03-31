News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 31, 2025

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered, so they should win.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last fixture by five wickets. They bowled exceptionally well in the first innings to restrict SRH to a below-par score and batted beautifully to chase down the total in the second dig.

Meanwhile, in their last game, PBKS registered a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). This was a high-scoring encounter, where the Kings prevailed by 11 runs to open their account.

Probable LSG vs PBKS Playing XI and Impact Players:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

LSG vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game of the season in Lucknow. The track should be fresh for batting, with some early movement for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Aiden Markram15 (13)1 (4)
Mitchell Marsh (IP)72 (36)52 (31)
Nicholas Pooran75 (30)70 (26)
Rishabh Pant0 (6)15 (15)
David Miller27* (19)13* (7)
Ayush Badoni4 (5)6 (6)
Shardul Thakur0 (2)22* (8)
Shahbaz Ahmed9 (8)DNP
Ravi Bishnoi0 (2)DNB
Digvesh Rathi0* (0)DNB
Prince YadavDNBDNB
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)DNBDNP
Abdul SamadDNP22* (8)
Avesh KhanDNPDNB
BowlerFigureFigure
Shardul Thakur2-0-19-24-0-34-4
Manimaran Siddharth (IP)4-0-39-2DNP
Digvesh Rathi4-0-31-24-0-40-1
Ravi Bishnoi4-0-53-24-0-42-1
Prince Yadav4-0-47-04-0-29-1
Shahbaz Ahmed1.3-0-22-0DNP
Avesh KhanDNP4-0-45-1

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

BatterScore
Priyansh Arya (IP)47 (23)
Prabhsimran Singh5 (8)
Shreyas Iyer97* (42)
Azmatullah Omarzai16 (15)
Glenn Maxwell0 (1)
Marcus Stoinis20 (15)
Shashank Singh44 (16)
Suryansh ShedgeDNB
Marco JansenDNB
Arshdeep SinghDNB
Yuzvendra ChahalDNB
Vijaykumar Vyshak (IP)DNB
BowlerFigure
Arshdeep Singh4-0-36-2
Azmatullah Omarzai2-0-29-0
Marco Jansen4-0-44-1
Glenn Maxwell2-0-26-1
Marcus Stoinis2-0-31-0
Yuzvendra Chahal3-0-34-0
Vijaykumar Vyshak3-0-28-0

Top Player Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

  • Mitchell Marsh has looked in ominous touch in the first two games. He will enjoy playing in Lucknow and can score big.
  • Mitchell Marsh was dismissed on a duck in his only T20 innings in Lucknow.
  • Mitchell Marsh has done well against most PBKS bowlers. He should thrive against them.
  • Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 52, 72, 0, 2, & 31.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

  • Rishabh Pant hasn’t looked in good touch in the first two matches. However, he is a quality player and will enjoy playing in Lucknow.
  • Rishabh Pant has 46 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 in two innings in Lucknow
  • Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 83 runs, 59 balls, 27.66 average, 140.67 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Rishabh Pant vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 11 runs, 12 balls, 5.50 average, 91.66 SR, & 2 dismissals.
  • Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 15, 0, 2*, 49, & 0.

Avesh Khan (LSG):

  • Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at 38.66 runs apiece in four innings in Lucknow.
  • Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 30 average, & 9.91 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 23.44 average, & 9.38 economy rate.
  • Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/45, 0/18, 1/36, 2/51, & 2/17.

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS):

  • Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. He has previous experience playing in Lucknow.
  • Marcus Stoinis has 336 runs at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 136.03 in 14 innings in Lucknow. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 15.60 in seven innings here.
  • Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 20, 0, 55*, 0, & 15. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 0/31, 1/22, 0/41, 1/18, & 1/4.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has two wickets in three innings in Lucknow.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 24.76 average, & 8.66 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 51.60 average, & 10.83 economy rate.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/22, 0/22, 1/13, & 1/22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

  • Nicholas Pooran is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Nicholas Pooran has 221 runs at an average of 22.10 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 15 innings in Lucknow.
  • Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 70, 75, 42, 8, & 58*.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

  • Shardul Thakur will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good.
  • Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 34.28 average, & 9.47 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 4 wickets, 30.50 average, & 9.89 economy rate.
  • Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 4/34, 2/19, 2/41, 1/46, & 0/41.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

  • Shreyas Iyer is another popular captaincy option for this game. He played brilliantly in the last game.
  • Shreyas Iyer has 80 runs at a strike rate of 186.04 in two innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.
  • Shreyas Iyer has done well against most LSG bowlers. He can score big again.
  • Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 97*, 16, 46, 5, & 25.

LSG vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG):

  • Abdul Samad will bat low in the order. He might not get enough balls to face.
  • Abdul Samad hasn’t been as consistent in the league. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will play at home. However, Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered. Expect PBKS to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
LSG vs PBKS
LSG vs PBKS Dream11
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Team

Related posts

MI vs KKR top captaincy picks for match 12 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 12 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 12 between MI and KKR.
8:43 am
Sandip Pawar
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

8:11 pm
Darpan Jain
RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 11 between RR and CSK.
March 30, 2025
Sandip Pawar
DC vs SRH top captaincy picks for match 10 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 10 between DC and SRH.
March 30, 2025
Sandip Pawar
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

March 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack, so they should win.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

March 29, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.