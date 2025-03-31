LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

LSG defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last fixture by five wickets. They bowled exceptionally well in the first innings to restrict SRH to a below-par score and batted beautifully to chase down the total in the second dig.

Meanwhile, in their last game, PBKS registered a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT). This was a high-scoring encounter, where the Kings prevailed by 11 runs to open their account.

Probable LSG vs PBKS Playing XI and Impact Players:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

LSG vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

This will be the first game of the season in Lucknow. The track should be fresh for batting, with some early movement for speedsters. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) Mitchell Marsh (IP) 72 (36) 52 (31) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB Manimaran Siddharth (IP) DNB DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) Avesh Khan DNP DNB Bowler Figure Figure Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 Manimaran Siddharth (IP) 4-0-39-2 DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1

Player Form of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Batter Score Priyansh Arya (IP) 47 (23) Prabhsimran Singh 5 (8) Shreyas Iyer 97* (42) Azmatullah Omarzai 16 (15) Glenn Maxwell 0 (1) Marcus Stoinis 20 (15) Shashank Singh 44 (16) Suryansh Shedge DNB Marco Jansen DNB Arshdeep Singh DNB Yuzvendra Chahal DNB Vijaykumar Vyshak (IP) DNB Bowler Figure Arshdeep Singh 4-0-36-2 Azmatullah Omarzai 2-0-29-0 Marco Jansen 4-0-44-1 Glenn Maxwell 2-0-26-1 Marcus Stoinis 2-0-31-0 Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-34-0 Vijaykumar Vyshak 3-0-28-0

Top Player Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh has looked in ominous touch in the first two games. He will enjoy playing in Lucknow and can score big.

Mitchell Marsh was dismissed on a duck in his only T20 innings in Lucknow.

Mitchell Marsh has done well against most PBKS bowlers. He should thrive against them.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 52, 72, 0, 2, & 31.

Rishabh Pant (LSG):

Rishabh Pant hasn’t looked in good touch in the first two matches. However, he is a quality player and will enjoy playing in Lucknow.

Rishabh Pant has 46 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 in two innings in Lucknow

Rishabh Pant vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20s: 83 runs, 59 balls, 27.66 average, 140.67 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant vs Glenn Maxwell in T20s: 11 runs, 12 balls, 5.50 average, 91.66 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s previous five scores: 15, 0, 2*, 49, & 0.

Avesh Khan (LSG):

Avesh Khan has 3 wickets at 38.66 runs apiece in four innings in Lucknow.

Avesh Khan vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 30 average, & 9.91 economy rate. Avesh Khan vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 9 wickets, 23.44 average, & 9.38 economy rate.

Avesh Khan’s last five figures: 1/45, 0/18, 1/36, 2/51, & 2/17.

Marcus Stoinis (PBKS):

Marcus Stoinis will contribute with both bat and ball. He has previous experience playing in Lucknow.

Marcus Stoinis has 336 runs at an average of 30.54 and a strike rate of 136.03 in 14 innings in Lucknow. He also has 5 wickets at an average of 19.80 and a strike rate of 15.60 in seven innings here.

Marcus Stoinis’ last five scores: 20, 0, 55*, 0, & 15. Marcus Stoinis’ previous five figures: 0/31, 1/22, 0/41, 1/18, & 1/4.

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS):

Yuzvendra Chahal has two wickets in three innings in Lucknow.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 13 wickets, 24.76 average, & 8.66 economy rate. Yuzvendra Chahal vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 5 wickets, 51.60 average, & 10.83 economy rate.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s last five figures: 0/34, 0/22, 0/22, 1/13, & 1/22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Nicholas Pooran has 221 runs at an average of 22.10 and a strike rate of 127.74 in 15 innings in Lucknow.

Nicholas Pooran’s previous five scores: 70, 75, 42, 8, & 58*.

Shardul Thakur (LSG):

Shardul Thakur will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been good.

Shardul Thakur vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 34.28 average, & 9.47 economy rate. Shardul Thakur vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 4 wickets, 30.50 average, & 9.89 economy rate.

Shardul Thakur’s last five figures: 4/34, 2/19, 2/41, 1/46, & 0/41.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS):

Shreyas Iyer is another popular captaincy option for this game. He played brilliantly in the last game.

Shreyas Iyer has 80 runs at a strike rate of 186.04 in two innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer has done well against most LSG bowlers. He can score big again.

Shreyas Iyer’s previous five scores: 97*, 16, 46, 5, & 25.

LSG vs PBKS Player to Avoid

Abdul Samad (LSG):

Abdul Samad will bat low in the order. He might not get enough balls to face.

Abdul Samad hasn’t been as consistent in the league. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will play at home. However, Punjab Kings are a stronger side than LSG, with most bases covered. Expect PBKS to win.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.