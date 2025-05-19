LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 61 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG lost in their last game, while SRH’s previous fixture was washed out.

LSG suffered a 37-run defeat in their last encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They conceded a massive 236/5 in the first innings and couldn’t come close to the target, as their batting failed significantly.

Meanwhile, SRH’s last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was washed out due to rain. They did a fine job of restricting DC to a mere 133/7 in the first innings, but couldn’t get to bat as rain remained relentless.

LSG vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

LSG vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The decks in Lucknow this year have been nice for batting, and expect another true batting surface. They might churn out a red soil surface, meaning the bounce will be high. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

Pacers have done better in the second innings this season, so pick more speedsters from the team that bowls second.

Spinners haven’t been as effective as pacers. So, pick only wrist spinners.

If it’s a red soil wicket, pick more pacers than spinners. Pacers will get the extra bounce and can rush batters.

A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Aiden Markram 15 (13) 1 (4) 28 (18) 53 (38) 47 (28) 58 (31) 6 (6) 66 (45) 52 (33) 9 (11) 13 (10) Mitchell Marsh 72 (36) 52 (31) 0 (1) 61 (30) 81 (48) DNP 30 (25) 4 (6) 45 (36) 34 (24) 0 (5) Nicholas Pooran 75 (30) 70 (26) 44 (30) 12 (6) 87* (36) 61 (34) 8 (9) 11 (8) 9 (5) 27 (15) 6 (5) Rishabh Pant 0 (6) 15 (15) 2 (5) 2 (6) DNB 21 (18) 63 (49) 3 (9) 0 (2) 4 (2) 18 (17) David Miller 27* (19) 13* (7) 19 (18) 30 (19) 4* (4) 7 (11) 0* (0) 7* (8) 14* (15) 24 (16) 11 (8) Ayush Badoni 4 (5) 6 (6) 41 (33) 27 (14) DNB 28* (20) 22 (17) 50 (34) 36 (21) 35 (22) 74 (40) Shardul Thakur 0 (2) 22* (8) 3* (3) 5* (2) DNB DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB DNP DNP Shahbaz Ahmed 9 (8) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ravi Bishnoi 0 (2) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 13 (14) DNP Digvesh Rathi 0* (0) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1 (3) DNB Prince Yadav DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNB DNB 4* (9) 1* (1) Manimaran Siddharth DNB DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Abdul Samad DNP 22* (8) 27 (12) 4 (2) 6 (4) 2* (3) 20 (11) 30* (10) 2 (8) 2 (4) 45 (24) Avesh Khan DNP DNB 0* (0) 2* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) 19* (10) Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Shardul Thakur 2-0-19-2 4-0-34-4 3-0-39-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-52-2 4-0-34-2 4-0-56-0 3-0-34-1 2-0-28-0 DNP DNP Manimaran Siddharth 4-0-39-2 DNP 3-0-28-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Digvesh Rathi 4-0-31-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-30-2 4-0-21-1 4-0-33-1 4-0-30-1 4-0-23-1 4-0-30-0 4-0-24-0 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-2 Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-53-2 4-0-42-1 3-0-43-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-47-1 4-0-36-2 3-0-18-2 3-0-19-0 3-0-36-0 4-0-41-1 DNP Prince Yadav 4-0-47-0 4-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-39-0 2.5-0-23-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-43-1 Shahbaz Ahmed 1.3-0-22-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Avesh Khan DNP 4-0-45-1 3-0-30-0 4-0-40-1 4-0-45-1 4-0-32-1 3.3-0-32-1 4-0-37-3 3-0-19-0 4-0-42-2 4-0-57-0 Akash Deep DNP DNP DNP 4-0-46-1 4-0-55-2 3-0-33-0 1-0-13-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP Aiden Markram DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-15-0 4-0-25-1 2-0-18-1 3-0-30-2 DNB DNB Mayank Yadav DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-40-2 4-0-60-0 Akash Singh DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-30-2

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) 40 (28) 8 (8) 0 (2) 74 (41) DNB Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) 28 (29) 0 (4) 19 (16) 20 (16) DNP Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) 2 (3) 1 (4) 44 (34) 13 (17) DNB Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB 19 (21) 2 (5) 19* (13) 21* (10) DNP Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) 37 (28) 71 (44) 7 (8) 23 (18) DNB Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB 18* (8) 12 (14) 19 (19) 3 (7) DNB Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB DNP 43 (37) DNP DNP DNB Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB 8* (4) 1 (2) DNB 19* (10) DNB Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNP Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP DNP DNP 32* (22) 0 (1) DNP

Final Figures Player M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7 M8 M9 M10 M11 Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 3-0-28-0 DNP 3-0-28-1 3-0-48-0 DNP Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 4-0-26-3 3-0-31-0 4-0-21-2 4-0-40-1 4-0-19-3 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB 1-0-5-0 Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 3-0-31-1 3-0-21-0 4-0-28-4 3-0-41-0 4-0-36-1 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 3.1-0-35-0 3.4-0-36-1 3-0-27-0 4-0-42-1 3-0-30-0 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP DNP DNP 3-0-26-1 2-0-18-0 DNP Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP DNP 3-0-25-1 2.5-0-21-2 4-0-35-3 4-0-13-1 Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2 4-0-36-2 3-0-33-1 DNP DNP 4-0-28-1 Rahul Chahar DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-9-0 DNP DNP DNP DNP

Top Player Picks for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Marsh (LSG):

Mitchell Marsh has 135 runs at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 143.61 in five innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Mitchell Marsh will open the innings. Since he is a good player of pace and bounce, Mitchell should be comfortable against SRH speedsters.

Mitchell Marsh has an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 170.06 against pacers in IPL 2025. He should have no issues against pacers.

SRH’s pace attack has been below par this season. Since the ball will come nicely on the bat, their issues can exacerbate, and Marsh can exploit it.

Mitchell Marsh’s last five scores: 0, 34, 45, 4, & 30.

Avesh Khan (LSG):

Avesh Khan has six wickets at an average of 44.83 and a 31.50 strike rate in nine innings in Lucknow.

Avesh Khan will be mighty effective in Lucknow. There will be extra bounce and pace, and Avesh can trouble SRH batters, who have blown hot and cold.

Avesh Khan has done better against RHBs this season. While SRH have an LHB-heavy top order, the middle order is all RHB, and Avesh can exploit it.

Avesh Khan has dismissed Abhishek Sharma twice. Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, and Heinrich Klaasen have lost their wickets once each.

Avesh Khan’s previous five figures: 0/57, 2/42, 0/19, 3/37, & 1/32.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head will open the innings. He is a fine player of pace and bounce and should be comfortable against LSG speedsters.

LSG’s bowling unit hasn’t been up to the mark this season. Most have been expensive and inexperienced, and Head can thrive against them.

Travis Head has an average of 42.50 and a 157.40 strike rate against spinners this season. He has never been dismissed against Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi and can handle them well.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 20, 19, 0, 28, & 66.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):

Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order. Like Travis Head, Klaasen enjoys playing pace and bounce and should be comfortable in Lucknow.

Heinrich Klaasen has an average of 64 and a 148.83 strike rate against spinners this season. LSG have two quality tweakers, and Klaasen might be promoted in this game.

As mentioned above, LSG have an inexperienced bowling attack, against which Klaasen can thrive. He might be too good to stop for the LSG bowlers, who have been hot and cold this season.

Heinrich Klaasen doesn’t have a big sample size but has done reasonably well against most LSG bowlers. There’s no reason why he can’t perform against them again.

Heinrich Klaasen’s previous five scores: 23, 7, 71, 37, & 21*.

Harshal Patel (SRH):

Harshal Patel has a solitary wicket in three innings in Lucknow.

Harshal Patel has been SRH’s best bowler this season. He has picked wickets consistently and will get some assistance in Lucknow. The boundaries are relatively big, and Harshal can use them to his advantage.

Harshal Patel will bowl in the death overs when batters go after him. That will increase his chances of taking wickets.

Harshal Patel has done exceedingly well against LHBs this season, averaging 14.71. LSG will have at least three LHBs in their middle order, increasing Harshal’s value.

Harshal Patel’s last five figures: 1/36, 0/41, 4/28, 0/21, * 1/31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 LSG vs SRH Prediction

Aiden Markram (LSG):

Aiden Markram has 197 runs at an average of 32.83 and a 155.11 strike rate in six innings in Lucknow. He also has three wickets here.

Aiden Markram is a South African batter who enjoys pace and bounce. Markram should be comfortable batting at this venue since the game might be played on a red soil wicket.

Aiden Markram has done better against LHBs with the ball. SRH have an all-LHB top order, and Markram might bowl more overs, increasing his bowling value.

SRH’s powerplay bowling has been abysmal this season, barring a few games. Hence, Markram’s role will be easier, and he can exploit the field restrictions.

Aiden Markram’s previous five scores: 13, 9, 52, 66, & 6.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG):

Nicholas Pooran has 355 runs at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 138.13 in 20 innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Nicholas Pooran has an average of 66 and a 264 strike rate against spinners this season. SRH don’t have a great spin attack, which should work in Pooran’s favour.

Nicholas Pooran has done well against all SRH bowlers. Apart from preserving his wicket, Pooran has also batted at a high strike rate.

Nicholas Pooran has been the best six-hitter in IPL 2025. He can be against a shaky SRH bowling lineup.

Nicholas Pooran’s last five scores: 6, 27, 9, 11, & 8.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma has 111 runs at an average of 37 and a 160.86 strike rate in four innings in Lucknow. He also has a fifty here.

Abhishek Sharma will open the innings. LSG’s pace attack hasn’t been threatening this season, and Abhishek can come hard at them on a nice batting surface.

Abhishek Sharma has an average of 73 and a 243.33 strike rate against spinners in IPL 2025. He should be comfortable against LSG’s spin duo – Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi.

Abhishek Sharma’s previous five scores: 74, 0, 8, 40, & 141.

LSG vs SRH Player to Avoid

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

While Nitish Kumar Reddy is a quality player, he hasn’t made enough impact this season. His recent form has been abysmal.

Nitish Kumar Reddy might be demoted in the batting order to accommodate other in-form batters higher. That will reduce his batting value.

Nitish Kumar Reddy hasn’t bowled this season and might not bowl again. So, his bowling value is also negligible.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s last five scores: 21*, 19*, 2, 21, & 31.

Grand League Team for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better side. SRH’s batting unit might be too good to stop for an inexperienced LSG bowling attack. Expect SRH to win.

