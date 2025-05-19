LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 61 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG lost in their last game, while SRH’s previous fixture was washed out.
LSG suffered a 37-run defeat in their last encounter against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They conceded a massive 236/5 in the first innings and couldn’t come close to the target, as their batting failed significantly.
Meanwhile, SRH’s last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) was washed out due to rain. They did a fine job of restricting DC to a mere 133/7 in the first innings, but couldn’t get to bat as rain remained relentless.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Digvesh Rathi
Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari
Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga
The decks in Lucknow this year have been nice for batting, and expect another true batting surface. They might churn out a red soil surface, meaning the bounce will be high. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 34°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Aiden Markram
|15 (13)
|1 (4)
|28 (18)
|53 (38)
|47 (28)
|58 (31)
|6 (6)
|66 (45)
|52 (33)
|9 (11)
|13 (10)
|Mitchell Marsh
|72 (36)
|52 (31)
|0 (1)
|61 (30)
|81 (48)
|DNP
|30 (25)
|4 (6)
|45 (36)
|34 (24)
|0 (5)
|Nicholas Pooran
|75 (30)
|70 (26)
|44 (30)
|12 (6)
|87* (36)
|61 (34)
|8 (9)
|11 (8)
|9 (5)
|27 (15)
|6 (5)
|Rishabh Pant
|0 (6)
|15 (15)
|2 (5)
|2 (6)
|DNB
|21 (18)
|63 (49)
|3 (9)
|0 (2)
|4 (2)
|18 (17)
|David Miller
|27* (19)
|13* (7)
|19 (18)
|30 (19)
|4* (4)
|7 (11)
|0* (0)
|7* (8)
|14* (15)
|24 (16)
|11 (8)
|Ayush Badoni
|4 (5)
|6 (6)
|41 (33)
|27 (14)
|DNB
|28* (20)
|22 (17)
|50 (34)
|36 (21)
|35 (22)
|74 (40)
|Shardul Thakur
|0 (2)
|22* (8)
|3* (3)
|5* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|6 (4)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|9 (8)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ravi Bishnoi
|0 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|13 (14)
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|0* (0)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (3)
|DNB
|Prince Yadav
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|4* (9)
|1* (1)
|Manimaran Siddharth
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abdul Samad
|DNP
|22* (8)
|27 (12)
|4 (2)
|6 (4)
|2* (3)
|20 (11)
|30* (10)
|2 (8)
|2 (4)
|45 (24)
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (0)
|2* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|19* (10)
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Shardul Thakur
|2-0-19-2
|4-0-34-4
|3-0-39-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-52-2
|4-0-34-2
|4-0-56-0
|3-0-34-1
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Manimaran Siddharth
|4-0-39-2
|DNP
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Digvesh Rathi
|4-0-31-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-30-2
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-23-1
|4-0-30-0
|4-0-24-0
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-2
|Ravi Bishnoi
|4-0-53-2
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-19-0
|3-0-36-0
|4-0-41-1
|DNP
|Prince Yadav
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-29-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-39-0
|2.5-0-23-0
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-43-1
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|1.3-0-22-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Avesh Khan
|DNP
|4-0-45-1
|3-0-30-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-45-1
|4-0-32-1
|3.3-0-32-1
|4-0-37-3
|3-0-19-0
|4-0-42-2
|4-0-57-0
|Akash Deep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-46-1
|4-0-55-2
|3-0-33-0
|1-0-13-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Aiden Markram
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|4-0-25-1
|2-0-18-1
|3-0-30-2
|DNB
|DNB
|Mayank Yadav
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-40-2
|4-0-60-0
|Akash Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-30-2
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Abhishek Sharma
|24 (11)
|6 (6)
|1 (1)
|2 (6)
|18 (16)
|141 (55)
|40 (28)
|8 (8)
|0 (2)
|74 (41)
|DNB
|Travis Head
|67 (31)
|47 (28)
|22 (12)
|4 (2)
|8 (5)
|66 (37)
|28 (29)
|0 (4)
|19 (16)
|20 (16)
|DNP
|Ishan Kishan
|106* (47)
|0 (1)
|2 (5)
|2 (5)
|17 (14)
|9* (6)
|2 (3)
|1 (4)
|44 (34)
|13 (17)
|DNB
|Nitish Reddy
|30 (15)
|32 (28)
|0 (2)
|19 (15)
|31 (34)
|DNB
|19 (21)
|2 (5)
|19* (13)
|21* (10)
|DNP
|Heinrich Klaasen
|34 (14)
|26 (17)
|32 (19)
|33 (21)
|27 (19)
|21* (14)
|37 (28)
|71 (44)
|7 (8)
|23 (18)
|DNB
|Aniket Verma
|7 (3)
|36 (13)
|74 (41)
|6 (6)
|18 (14)
|DNB
|18* (8)
|12 (14)
|19 (19)
|3 (7)
|DNB
|Abhinav Manohar
|0 (1)
|2 (6)
|4 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|43 (37)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Pat Cummins
|0* (1)
|18 (4)
|2 (7)
|14 (15)
|22* (9)
|DNB
|8* (4)
|1 (2)
|DNB
|19* (10)
|DNB
|Simarjeet Singh
|DNB
|3* (4)
|DNP
|0 (1)
|0 (2)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|DNB
|12 (11)
|5 (9)
|3 (5)
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohammed Shami
|DNB
|1 (3)
|1* (1)
|2* (4)
|6* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Adam Zampa
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|9 (11)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|27 (20)
|1 (5)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|32* (22)
|0 (1)
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|Mohammed Shami
|3-0-33-1
|3-0-37-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-28-2
|4-0-75-0
|3-0-28-0
|DNP
|3-0-28-1
|3-0-48-0
|DNP
|Simarjeet Singh
|3-0-46-2
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|4-0-47-0
|1-0-20-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Pat Cummins
|4-0-60-0
|3-0-29-2
|2-0-27-0
|4-0-44-1
|3.4-0-26-1
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-26-3
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-21-2
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-19-3
|Abhishek Sharma
|2-0-17-0
|2-0-20-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|1-0-18-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-5-0
|Adam Zampa
|4-0-48-1
|4-0-46-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Harshal Patel
|4-0-34-2
|2-0-28-1
|3-0-17-0
|4-0-43-1
|DNP
|4-0-42-4
|3-0-31-1
|3-0-21-0
|4-0-28-4
|3-0-41-0
|4-0-36-1
|Ishan Kishan
|DNB
|0.1-0-4-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Wiaan Mulder
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Zeeshan Ansari
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-42-3
|3-0-25-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-41-0
|3.1-0-35-0
|3.4-0-36-1
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-42-1
|3-0-30-0
|Kamindu Mendis
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-4-1
|1-0-12-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-26-1
|2-0-18-0
|DNP
|Jaydev Unadkat
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-16-0
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|2.5-0-21-2
|4-0-35-3
|4-0-13-1
|Ehsan Malinga
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-45-2
|4-0-36-2
|3-0-33-1
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-1
|Rahul Chahar
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-9-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
Mitchell Marsh (LSG):
Avesh Khan (LSG):
Travis Head (SRH):
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH):
Harshal Patel (SRH):
Aiden Markram (LSG):
Nicholas Pooran (LSG):
Abhishek Sharma (SRH):
Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):
Lucknow Super Giants will have a home advantage, but Sunrisers Hyderabad have a better side. SRH’s batting unit might be too good to stop for an inexperienced LSG bowling attack. Expect SRH to win.
