MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a better squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 20, 2025

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 38 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a better squad and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets. They bowled well to restrict SRH to a chaseable score and later chased it down, even though they would have liked to be more clinical.

Meanwhile, CSK defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets. They restricted LSG to a low score in the first innings and chased down the target with three balls to spare.

MI vs CHE: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

MI vs CHE: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There’s always some new-ball movement for pacers early on at the Wankhede Stadium. There will be some extra bounce, which should aid pacers. However, once the new-ball movement subsides, the pitch should become flat for batting.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • The pitch in the last game was tacky, but that might not be the case this time. CSK have several quality spinners, so MI won’t risk making a slow surface.
  • Pick more pacers who bowl with the new ball. They have the highest probability of taking wickets.
  • We can avoid picking too many spinners since they might not be effective. With short square boundaries, slow bowlers can be vulnerable.
  • We can drop a few opening batters, especially from the team that bats first. They might succumb to the movement early on.

A temperature of around 29°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)13 (12)DNP17 (9)18 (12)26 (16)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)62* (41)10 (5)17 (10)41 (25)31 (23)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP16 (17)5 (7)22 (18)1* (1)36 (26)
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)27* (9)67 (43)28 (26)40 (28)26 (15)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)DNB25 (23)56 (29)59 (33)21 (17)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)DNB46 (24)11 (6)38* (17)0 (3)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)DNB2* (2)8 (4)DNB0* (1)
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNB
Trent Boult1 (2)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNB
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Vignesh PuthurDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNPDNP
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)DNB28* (16)42 (15)2 (4)21 (9)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Final Figures
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-14-0-23-13-0-28-14-0-57-22-0-21-04-0-29-1
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-12-0-19-22-0-23-02-0-29-03-0-24-14-0-47-0
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-03.2-0-17-14-0-46-04-0-40-04-0-43-21-0-8-0
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNPDNBDNP1-0-10-0DNB3-0-14-2
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP2-0-21-14-0-31-11-0-10-1DNPDNP
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-22-0-10-14-0-36-54-0-45-22-0-21-04-0-42-1
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ashwani KumarDNPDNP3-0-24-43-0-39-1DNPDNPDNP
Jasprit BumrahDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-29-04-0-44-14-0-21-1
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-3DNB

Player Form of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Scores
Rachin Ravindra65* (45)41 (31)0 (4)3 (6)36 (23)4 (9)37 (22)
Rahul Tripathi2 (3)5 (3)23 (19)DNPDNP16 (22)9 (10)
Ruturaj Gaikwad53 (26)0 (4)63 (44)5 (4)1 (3)DNPDNP
Shivam Dube9 (7)19 (15)18 (10)18 (15)42 (27)31* (29)43* (37)
Deepak Hooda3 (5)4 (9)DNPDNPDNP0 (4)DNP
Sam Curran4 (9)8 (13)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravindra Jadeja17 (18)25 (19)32* (22)2 (3)9* (5)0 (2)7 (11)
MS Dhoni0 (2)30* (16)16 (11)30* (26)27 (12)1 (4)26* (11)
Ravichandran AshwinDNB11 (8)DNBDNBDNB1 (7)DNP
Noor AhmadDNB0* (2)DNBDNBDNB1 (8)DNB
Nathan EllisDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Khaleel AhmedDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Matheesha PathiranaDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNB
Vijay ShankarDNPDNP9 (6)69* (54)2* (2)29 (21)9 (8)
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP11 (4)DNPDNPDNPDNB
Devon ConwayDNPDNPDNP13 (14)69 (49)12 (11)DNP
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3* (3)DNB
Shaik RasheedDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP27 (19)
Final Figures
Khaleel Ahmed4-0-29-34-0-28-14-0-38-24-0-25-24-0-45-23-0-40-04-0-38-1
Sam Curran1-0-13-03-0-34-0DNBDNPDNPDNPDNP
Nathan Ellis4-0-38-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ravichandran Ashwin4-0-31-12-0-22-14-0-46-13-0-21-04-0-48-23-0-30-0DNP
Ravindra Jadeja3-0-21-03-0-37-02-0-10-12-0-19-13-0-18-00.1-0-9-03-0-24-2
Noor Ahmad4-0-18-44-0-36-34-0-28-23-0-36-13-0-32-12-0-8-14-0-13-0
Matheesha PathiranaDNP4-0-36-24-0-28-24-0-31-14-0-52-0DNP4-0-45-2
Jamie OvertonDNPDNP2-0-30-0DNPDNPDNP2-0-24-0
Mukesh ChoudharyDNPDNPDNP4-0-50-02-0-21-1DNPDNP
Anshul KambojDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP2-0-19-13-0-20-1

Top Player Picks for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MI):

  • Ryan Rickelton has 110 runs at an average of 55 and a strike rate of 148.64 in three innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.
  • Ryan Rickelton will enjoy playing in Mumbai. There will be some extra bounce, and the ball will come nicely on the willow, so he will get value for his shots.
  • Ryan Rickelton is an aggressive batter who can exploit the powerplay overs. He has also handled spinners well, which suggests he can score big.
  • Ryan Rickelton must be cautious against Khaleel, who will get some assistance early on. He dismissed Rickelton in the previous fixture between these two teams.
  • Ryan Rickelton’s last five scores: 31, 41, 17, 10, & 62*.

Tilak Varma (MI):

  • Tilak Varma has 412 runs at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 130.37 in 17 innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.
  • The new-ball movement might be gone by the time Tilak comes. So, the deck should be easy-going for him.
  • Tilak Varma has a strike rate of 144.18 against spinners this IPL season. Even in general, he is a fine spin player, so he should counter Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad.
  • Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 21*, 59, 56, 25, & 39.

Trent Boult (MI):

  • Trent Boult will be mighty effective in Mumbai. He will get some new-ball movement, and his death-over bowling has improved massively.
  • Trent Boult has 16 wickets at an average of 31.31 and a strike rate of 20.93 in 14 innings in Mumbai.
  • Trent Boult has a fine record against most CSK batters. He has dismissed Rahul Tripathi and MS Dhoni thrice.
  • Trent Boult will bowl in the two biggest wicket-taking phases – powerplay and death overs. So, his chances of taking wickets surge massively.
  • Trent Boult’s last five figures: 1/29, 0/21, 2/57, 1/28, & 1/23.

Shivam Dube (CHE):

  • Shivam Dube understands this venue better than many other CSK batters. He has played ample cricket here since this is his home ground in domestic cricket.
  • Shivam Dube has 441 runs at an average of 25.94 and a strike rate of 136.53 in 20 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has two fifties here.
  • Barring Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube has done well against all other MI bowlers. He has been dismissed twice in 26 balls against Bumrah.
  • Shivam Dube has done better against pacers than spinners in IPL 2025. Since MI have a solid pace attack, he must step up again and chip in with crucial runs, as he has done before in the tournament.
  • Shivam Dube’s previous five scores: 43*, 31*, 42, 18, & 18.

Khaleel Ahmed (CHE):

  • Khaleel Ahmed will be the biggest threat for the Mumbai Indians in this game. He always gets some swing early on, and there’s always something in the air at this venue.
  • Khaleel Ahmed has six wickets at an average of 31.33 and a 19.16 strike rate in five innings at the Wankhede Stadium.
  • Khaleel Ahmed has a terrific record against most MI batters. He has dismissed Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya thrice, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma twice.
  • Khaleel Ahmed has an average of 15.11 against RHBs in IPL 2025. MI will have five RHBs in the top seven, making him more threatening.
  • Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 1/38, 0/40, 2/45, 2/25, & 2/38.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav has 1576 runs at an average of 37.52 and a 156.66 strike rate in 52 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has 11 fifties and two centuries here.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 71.52 and a strike rate of 152.12 against spinners in IPL 2025. So, his task will be to take on Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad.
  • However, Suryakumar has been dismissed four times against Jadeja and twice against Noor. This will be an interesting battle, but Suryakumar must be cautious.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has three negative matchups in this game. We can avoid him in the grand league team.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 26, 40, 28, 67, & 27*.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

  • Hardik Pandya has 1107 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 137.68 in 52 innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 27.80 and a 19 strike rate in 51 innings.
  • Hardik Pandya will bowl in the death overs, increasing his bowling value. Further, he has been batting really well and can contribute with the bat.
  • Barring Khaleel, Jadeja and Pathirana have also troubled him, dismissing him twice each.
  • Hardik Pandya has averaged 12.25 against LHBs in IPL 2025. So, he will be crucial in stopping Rachin, Dube, and Jadeja in this game.
  • Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 21, 2, 42, 28*, & 11. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 1/42, 0/21, 2/45, 5/36, & 1/10.

Rachin Ravindra (CHE):

  • Rachin Ravindra might enjoy playing at the Wankhede Stadium. There will be pace and bounce, and Rachin thrives in such conditions.
  • Rachin has never got out against Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Jasprit Bumrah. He will have the onus to hold his end tightly.
  • Rachin Ravindra must be cautious against Will Jacks, who has bowled well this IPL season. Rachin has been dismissed twice in 25 balls against off-spinners in IPL 2025.
  • Rachin Ravindra is a batter who weaves big knocks. A big score is possible since he will open the innings and has no major matchup.
  • Rachin Ravindra’s last five scores: 37, 4, 36, 3, & 0.

MI vs CHE Player to Avoid

Ravindra Jadeja (CHE):

  • This is big and can backfire, but we can avoid Ravindra Jadeja for this game. There are a few solid reasons backing this call.
  • Ravindra Jadeja is a quality bowler but is not an out-and-out wicket-taker. While he can bowl economical overs, he might not snare too many wickets. The track won’t assist spinners much either.
  • Further, his batting returns have been underwhelming. Jadeja is not the same batter anymore, as seen throughout IPL 2025.
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s recent form hasn’t been encouraging. He has done well in patches but hasn’t churned out a big performance as an all-rounder.
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s previous five scores: 7, 0, 9*, 2, & 32*. Ravindra Jadeja’s last five figures: 2/24, 0/9, 0/18, 1/19, & 1/10.

Grand League Team for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

MI vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have a better squad and will have a home advantage. While Chennai Super Kings registered a win in their previous game, they have several loopholes in their unit. Expect MI to win.

