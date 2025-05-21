News
MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong team and will have a home advantage, so they should win.
fantasy-cricket

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 63 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 21, 2025 - 11 min read
MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians are a strong team and will have a home advantage, so they should win.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last game.

MI suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Batting first, they could only score 155/8 in the first innings, and even though they bowled well in the second innings to take the game to the final ball, MI couldn’t restrict the opponent.

Meanwhile, DC also lost to GT in their last game. They did well to score 199/3 in the first innings, but the Titans batted exceptionally well to hand DC a 10-wicket defeat.

MI vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Dushmantha Chameera

MI vs DC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Mumbai has always been nice for batting, and expect another nice batting-friendly surface. There will be extra bounce and pace, and the ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

  • Pacers will get some new-ball movement early on. So, pick new-ball speedsters from both teams.
  • We can drop a few top-order batters from the team that bats first. They can succumb to swing early on.
  • The spinners might not have enough assistance here. So, we can drop specialist spinners.

A temperature of around 28°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)13 (12)DNP17 (9)18 (12)26 (16)76* (45)70 (46)12 (5)53 (36)7 (8)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)62* (41)10 (5)17 (10)41 (25)31 (23)24 (19)11 (8)58 (32)61 (38)2 (2)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP16 (17)5 (7)22 (18)1* (1)36 (26)DNB22 (19)29 (21)DNB53 (35)
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)27* (9)67 (43)28 (26)40 (28)26 (15)68* (30)40* (19)54 (28)48* (23)35 (24)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)DNB25 (23)56 (29)59 (33)21 (17)DNB2* (2)6 (5)DNB7 (7)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)DNB46 (24)11 (6)38* (17)0 (3)DNBDNB25* (11)DNB7 (10)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)DNB2* (2)8 (4)DNB0* (1)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNP
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB8* (8)
Trent Boult1 (2)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Vignesh PuthurDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNBDNPDNPDNP
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)DNB28* (16)42 (15)2 (4)21 (9)DNBDNB5 (7)48* (23)1 (3)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP20 (10)DNB27 (22)
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNBDNBDNPDNPDNBDNB1* (1)
Final Figures
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-14-0-23-13-0-28-14-0-57-22-0-21-04-0-29-14-0-43-04-0-26-44-0-20-32.1-0-28-34-0-22-2
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-12-0-19-22-0-23-02-0-29-03-0-24-14-0-47-04-0-32-14-0-12-23-0-38-02-0-13-13-0-32-1
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-03.2-0-17-14-0-46-04-0-40-04-0-43-21-0-8-03-0-14-14-0-19-0DNPDNPDNP
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNPDNBDNP1-0-10-0DNB3-0-14-21-0-4-0DNB2-0-18-2DNB1-0-15-0
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP2-0-21-14-0-31-11-0-10-1DNPDNPDNP1-0-15-0DNPDNPDNP
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNBDNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-22-0-10-14-0-36-54-0-45-22-0-21-04-0-42-12-0-13-03-0-31-11-0-10-01-0-2-11-0-18-0
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Ashwani KumarDNPDNP3-0-24-43-0-39-1DNPDNPDNP2-0-42-1DNPDNPDNP4-0-28-2
Jasprit BumrahDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-29-04-0-44-14-0-21-14-0-25-24-0-39-14-0-22-44-0-15-24-0-19-2
Karn SharmaDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-36-3DNBDNPDNP2-0-25-04-0-23-32-0-13-0
Corbin BoschDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP4-0-26-13-0-29-0DNP

Player Form of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Scores
Player M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Jake Fraser-McGurk1 (2)38 (32)0 (5)7 (6)0 (1)9 (6)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Faf du Plessis29 (18)50 (27)DNP2 (7)DNPDNPDNPDNP22 (26)62 (45)3 (8)5 (10)
Abishek Porel0 (2)34* (18)33 (20)7 (7)33 (25)49 (37)18 (9)51 (36)28 (11)4 (2)8 (10)30 (19)
Sameer Rizvi4 (4)DNP20 (15)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB
Axar Patel22 (11)DNB21 (14)15 (11)9 (6)34 (14)39 (32)34* (20)15 (13)43 (23)6 (7)25 (16)
Tristan Stubbs34 (22)21* (14)24* (12)38* (23)1 (4)34* (18)31 (21)DNB34 (18)1 (3)41* (36)21* (10)
Ashutosh Sharma66* (31)DNP1 (1)DNB17 (14)15* (11)37 (19)DNB2 (3)7 (6)41 (26)DNB
Vipraj Nigam39 (15)DNB1* (2)DNB14 (8)DNB0 (1)DNB12 (6)38 (19)18 (17)DNB
Mitchell Starc2 (5)DNBDNBDNB1* (1)DNB2* (2)DNB0* (0)0 (1)1* (1)DNP
Kuldeep Yadav5 (5)DNBDNBDNB1 (1)DNB4* (1)DNBDNB1* (1)DNBDNB
Mohit Sharma1* (2)DNBDNBDNB0 (1)DNBDNBDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Mukesh KumarDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNBDNPDNP
KL RahulDNP15 (5)77 (51)93* (53)15 (13)38 (32)28 (14)57* (42)41 (39)7 (5)10 (14)112* (65)
Karun NairDNPDNPDNPDNP89 (40)0 (3)31 (18)34* (20)4 (4)15 (13)0 (1)DNP
Donovan FerreiraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP1 (3)DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB0* (1)2* (3)DNBDNB
Final Figures
Bowler M1M2M3M4M5M6 M7M8M9M10M11M12
Mitchell Starc4-0-42-33.4-0-35-54-0-27-13-0-35-03-0-43-04-0-36-13.2-0-49-04-0-25-13-0-31-04-0-43-3DNBDNP
Axar Patel3-0-18-04-0-43-01-0-5-04-0-52-02-0-19-03-0-23-12-0-18-04-0-29-04-0-19-24-0-27-2DNB3-0-35-0
Vipraj Nigam2-0-35-12-0-21-04-0-27-24-0-18-24-0-41-21-0-13-04-0-34-01-0-14-01-0-12-04-0-41-2DNB4-0-37-0
Mukesh Kumar2-0-22-12-0-17-04-0-36-13-1-26-14-0-38-13-0-31-04-0-40-14-0-33-43.3-0-51-02-0-17-0DNPDNP
Kuldeep Yadav4-0-20-24-0-22-34-0-30-14-0-17-24-0-23-24-0-33-14-0-30-14-0-33-04-0-28-03-0-27-0DNB4-0-37-0
Mohit Sharma4-0-42-03-0-25-13-0-27-02-0-10-13-0-40-04-0-38-02-0-28-0DNPDNPDNPDNPDNP
Tristan Stubbs1-0-28-0DNBDNBDNBDNB1-0-12-0DNBDNPDNBDNBDNBDNB
Dushmantha ChameeraDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-25-13-0-24-13-0-46-1DNB2-0-22-0
Mustafizur RahmanDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNP3-0-24-0
T NatarajanDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNPDNB3-0-49-0

Top Player Picks for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Tilak Varma (MI):

  • Tilak Varma has 425 runs at an average of 30.35 and a 129.57 strike rate in 19 innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.
  • Tilak Varma will bat in the middle order, and the new-ball movement will subside when he comes to the crease. Hence, he will get the easiest batting conditions and can thrive on a nice batting surface.
  • Tilak Varma has an average of 66 and a strike rate of 140.42 against spinners in IPL 2025. He has never been dismissed against Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.
  • Even against the DC pacers, Tilak has done reasonably well. He has only been troubled by Mukesh Kumar, who might not play this game.
  • Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 7, 6, 2*, 21*, & 59.

Trent Boult (MI):

  • Trent Boult has 21 wickets at an average of 27.90 and a 19.38 strike rate in 17 innings in Mumbai.
  • Trent Boult will bowl with the new ball and get ample movement early. He has also improved significantly in death overs and can dismiss a few batters.
  • Trent Boult has done better against LHBs this season. DC will have a couple of LHBs in their batting unit, and Boult can trouble them.
  • Trent Boult has dismissed Faf du Plessis five times, Axar Patel thrice, KL Rahul twice, while Tristan Stubbs once.
  • Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 2/22, 3/28, 3/20, 4/26, & 0/43.

Axar Patel (DC):

  • Axar Patel has 193 runs at an average of 32.16 and a 144.02 strike rate in 13 innings in Mumbai. He also has 11 wickets at an average of 37.09 and a 27.81 strike rate in 15 innings at this venue.
  • Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and have easier batting conditions. The new-ball movement will be gone, and Axar’s recent batting form has been good.
  • Mumbai Indians don’t have a quality spin attack, and Axar is a good spin player. Hence, he can exploit this weakness and make a substantial score.
  • Axar Patel has dismissed Rohit Sharma thrice, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya once.
  • Axar Patel’s last five scores: 25, 6, 43, 15, & 34*. Axar Patel’s previous five figures: 0/35, 2/27, 2/19, 0/29, & 0/18.

Tristan Stubbs (DC):

  • Tristan Stubbs has 78 runs at an average of 26 and a 200 strike rate in four innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.
  • Tristan Stubbs will bat in the middle order and get nice batting conditions. Further, he enjoys pace and bounce on the bat and can make a substantial score.
  • Tristan Stubbs has an average of 86.50 and a 160.18 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. He is unlikely to be troubled by any MI speedster, especially given his batting position.
  • Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 21*, 41*, 1, 34, & 31.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 MI vs DC Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav has 1733 runs at an average of 39.38 and a strike rate of 159.28 in 55 innings in Mumbai. He also has 13 fifties and two centuries here.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has been the most consistent MI batter this season. Since he understands the venue well and will bat against a depleted bowling attack, Suryakumar should find it easier to score in this game.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has done well against all DC bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but he has handled them well.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has an average of 90.66 and a 171.06 strike rate against spinners this season. He is unlikely to be troubled by DC’s spin trio.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 35, 48*, 54, 40*, & 68*.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

  • Hardik Pandya has 1113 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 136.73 in 54 innings in Mumbai. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 28.69 and a 19.58 strike rate in 54 innings at this venue.
  • Hardik Pandya’s bowling value will be high in Mumbai. He will get additional bounce and can trouble DC batters with his short balls.
  • Hardik Pandya has done reasonably well against all DC bowlers. Since he will be in the lower order, Hardik shouldn’t have any issues against a depleted DC bowling attack.
  • Hardik Pandya has an average of 30.25 and a 175.36 strike rate against pacers in IPL 2025. DC are missing Mitchell Starc, which should ease Hardik’s job in death overs.
  • Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 1, 48*, 5, 21, & 2. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 0/18, 1/2, 0/10, 1/31, & 0/13.

KL Rahul (DC):

  • KL Rahul has 729 runs at an average of 60.75 and a 147.57 strike rate in 14 innings in Mumbai. He also has six fifties and two centuries here.
  • As the record above suggests, KL Rahul always scores runs at the Wankhede Stadium. He looks set for another big knock.
  • KL Rahul’s recent form has been terrific this season. He has been a prolific run-scorer and is coming on the back of a fabulous century in the previous game.
  • KL Rahul has done well against all MI bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah. While there have been a few dismissals here and there, Rahul has dominated all of them.
  • KL Rahul has an average of 99.50 and a strike rate of 130.92 against spinners this season. Since MI’s spin attack is not too good, Rahul’s role should become easier.
  • KL Rahul’s last five scores: 112*, 10, 7, 41, & 57*.

MI vs DC Player to Avoid

Vipraj Nigam (DC):

  • While Vipraj Nigam has done well with both bat and ball this season, he might not be effective in this game. We can avoid him.
  • Vipraj Nigam won’t get enough assistance from the deck as a bowler. The spinners won’t have much, reducing Vipraj’s bowling value.
  • Vipraj Nigam will bat low in the order and won’t get enough balls to face. MI will have Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the death overs, and they can stop Vipraj from hitting big.
  • Vipraj Nigam’s previous five scores: 18, 38, 12, 0, & 14. Vipraj Nigam’s last five figures: 0/37, 2/41, 0/12, 0/14, & 0/34.

Grand League Team for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 63 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 63 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Delhi Capitals’ recent form has been poor, and they are missing their key speedster. Expect MI to win.

