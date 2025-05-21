MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 63 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their last game.
MI suffered a three-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Batting first, they could only score 155/8 in the first innings, and even though they bowled well in the second innings to take the game to the final ball, MI couldn’t restrict the opponent.
Meanwhile, DC also lost to GT in their last game. They did well to score 199/3 in the first innings, but the Titans batted exceptionally well to hand DC a 10-wicket defeat.
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
Impact Player: Dushmantha Chameera
The pitch in Mumbai has always been nice for batting, and expect another nice batting-friendly surface. There will be extra bounce and pace, and the ball will come nicely on the willow. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 28°C, with high rain chances, is forecast.
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|DNP
|17 (9)
|18 (12)
|26 (16)
|76* (45)
|70 (46)
|12 (5)
|53 (36)
|7 (8)
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|10 (5)
|17 (10)
|41 (25)
|31 (23)
|24 (19)
|11 (8)
|58 (32)
|61 (38)
|2 (2)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|5 (7)
|22 (18)
|1* (1)
|36 (26)
|DNB
|22 (19)
|29 (21)
|DNB
|53 (35)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|67 (43)
|28 (26)
|40 (28)
|26 (15)
|68* (30)
|40* (19)
|54 (28)
|48* (23)
|35 (24)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|25 (23)
|56 (29)
|59 (33)
|21 (17)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|6 (5)
|DNB
|7 (7)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|46 (24)
|11 (6)
|38* (17)
|0 (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|25* (11)
|DNB
|7 (10)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|8 (4)
|DNB
|0* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|8* (8)
|Trent Boult
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|28* (16)
|42 (15)
|2 (4)
|21 (9)
|DNB
|DNB
|5 (7)
|48* (23)
|1 (3)
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|20 (10)
|DNB
|27 (22)
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|3-0-28-1
|4-0-57-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-29-1
|4-0-43-0
|4-0-26-4
|4-0-20-3
|2.1-0-28-3
|4-0-22-2
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|2-0-23-0
|2-0-29-0
|3-0-24-1
|4-0-47-0
|4-0-32-1
|4-0-12-2
|3-0-38-0
|2-0-13-1
|3-0-32-1
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|4-0-46-0
|4-0-40-0
|4-0-43-2
|1-0-8-0
|3-0-14-1
|4-0-19-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|1-0-10-0
|DNB
|3-0-14-2
|1-0-4-0
|DNB
|2-0-18-2
|DNB
|1-0-15-0
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|4-0-31-1
|1-0-10-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1-0-15-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|4-0-36-5
|4-0-45-2
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-42-1
|2-0-13-0
|3-0-31-1
|1-0-10-0
|1-0-2-1
|1-0-18-0
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
|3-0-39-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-42-1
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-28-2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-44-1
|4-0-21-1
|4-0-25-2
|4-0-39-1
|4-0-22-4
|4-0-15-2
|4-0-19-2
|Karn Sharma
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-36-3
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|2-0-25-0
|4-0-23-3
|2-0-13-0
|Corbin Bosch
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|4-0-26-1
|3-0-29-0
|DNP
|Player
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|1 (2)
|38 (32)
|0 (5)
|7 (6)
|0 (1)
|9 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Faf du Plessis
|29 (18)
|50 (27)
|DNP
|2 (7)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|22 (26)
|62 (45)
|3 (8)
|5 (10)
|Abishek Porel
|0 (2)
|34* (18)
|33 (20)
|7 (7)
|33 (25)
|49 (37)
|18 (9)
|51 (36)
|28 (11)
|4 (2)
|8 (10)
|30 (19)
|Sameer Rizvi
|4 (4)
|DNP
|20 (15)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|Axar Patel
|22 (11)
|DNB
|21 (14)
|15 (11)
|9 (6)
|34 (14)
|39 (32)
|34* (20)
|15 (13)
|43 (23)
|6 (7)
|25 (16)
|Tristan Stubbs
|34 (22)
|21* (14)
|24* (12)
|38* (23)
|1 (4)
|34* (18)
|31 (21)
|DNB
|34 (18)
|1 (3)
|41* (36)
|21* (10)
|Ashutosh Sharma
|66* (31)
|DNP
|1 (1)
|DNB
|17 (14)
|15* (11)
|37 (19)
|DNB
|2 (3)
|7 (6)
|41 (26)
|DNB
|Vipraj Nigam
|39 (15)
|DNB
|1* (2)
|DNB
|14 (8)
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|38 (19)
|18 (17)
|DNB
|Mitchell Starc
|2 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|DNB
|0* (0)
|0 (1)
|1* (1)
|DNP
|Kuldeep Yadav
|5 (5)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1 (1)
|DNB
|4* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|Mohit Sharma
|1* (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|0 (1)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mukesh Kumar
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|KL Rahul
|DNP
|15 (5)
|77 (51)
|93* (53)
|15 (13)
|38 (32)
|28 (14)
|57* (42)
|41 (39)
|7 (5)
|10 (14)
|112* (65)
|Karun Nair
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|89 (40)
|0 (3)
|31 (18)
|34* (20)
|4 (4)
|15 (13)
|0 (1)
|DNP
|Donovan Ferreira
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|1 (3)
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|0* (1)
|2* (3)
|DNB
|DNB
|Bowler
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|M7
|M8
|M9
|M10
|M11
|M12
|Mitchell Starc
|4-0-42-3
|3.4-0-35-5
|4-0-27-1
|3-0-35-0
|3-0-43-0
|4-0-36-1
|3.2-0-49-0
|4-0-25-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-43-3
|DNB
|DNP
|Axar Patel
|3-0-18-0
|4-0-43-0
|1-0-5-0
|4-0-52-0
|2-0-19-0
|3-0-23-1
|2-0-18-0
|4-0-29-0
|4-0-19-2
|4-0-27-2
|DNB
|3-0-35-0
|Vipraj Nigam
|2-0-35-1
|2-0-21-0
|4-0-27-2
|4-0-18-2
|4-0-41-2
|1-0-13-0
|4-0-34-0
|1-0-14-0
|1-0-12-0
|4-0-41-2
|DNB
|4-0-37-0
|Mukesh Kumar
|2-0-22-1
|2-0-17-0
|4-0-36-1
|3-1-26-1
|4-0-38-1
|3-0-31-0
|4-0-40-1
|4-0-33-4
|3.3-0-51-0
|2-0-17-0
|DNP
|DNP
|Kuldeep Yadav
|4-0-20-2
|4-0-22-3
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-17-2
|4-0-23-2
|4-0-33-1
|4-0-30-1
|4-0-33-0
|4-0-28-0
|3-0-27-0
|DNB
|4-0-37-0
|Mohit Sharma
|4-0-42-0
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-27-0
|2-0-10-1
|3-0-40-0
|4-0-38-0
|2-0-28-0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Tristan Stubbs
|1-0-28-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|1-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Dushmantha Chameera
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-24-1
|3-0-46-1
|DNB
|2-0-22-0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-0
|T Natarajan
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DNB
|3-0-49-0
Tilak Varma (MI):
Trent Boult (MI):
Axar Patel (DC):
Tristan Stubbs (DC):
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Hardik Pandya (MI):
KL Rahul (DC):
Vipraj Nigam (DC):
Mumbai Indians are a strong team and will have a home advantage. Delhi Capitals’ recent form has been poor, and they are missing their key speedster. Expect MI to win.
