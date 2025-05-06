MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 56 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams won their previous games.

MI defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs. They were clinical in all departments, and RR never looked in the game.

Meanwhile, GT defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs. They posted a massive first-innings total and bowled adeptly to defend it, as the team churned another complete performance.

MI vs GT Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

MI vs GT: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

As always, the track in Mumbai will be nice for batting. However, speedsters will also get some help early on. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 190 being a fighting one.

Impact of conditions on the match:

The pacers will get some new-ball movement early on. So, pick speedsters who bowl in the powerplay from both teams.

We can drop a few top-order batters, especially from MI. Since GT’s new-ball attack is strong, MI batters can succumb.

However, the batting will get easier after a few overs. Hence, we can try middle-order batters for this game.

A temperature of around 28°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) 26 (16) 76* (45) 70 (46) 12 (5) 53 (36) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) 31 (23) 24 (19) 11 (8) 58 (32) 61 (38) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) 36 (26) DNB 22 (19) 29 (21) DNB Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) 26 (15) 68* (30) 40* (19) 54 (28) 48* (23) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) 21 (17) DNB 2* (2) 6 (5) DNB Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) 0 (3) DNB DNB 25* (11) DNB Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB 0* (1) DNB DNB DNP DNP Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) 21 (9) DNB DNB 5 (7) 48* (23) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 20 (10) DNB Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-43-0 4-0-26-4 4-0-20-3 2.1-0-28-3 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 4-0-47-0 4-0-32-1 4-0-12-2 3-0-38-0 2-0-13-1 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 1-0-8-0 3-0-14-1 4-0-19-0 DNP DNP Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB 3-0-14-2 1-0-4-0 DNB 2-0-18-2 DNB Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP DNP DNP 1-0-15-0 DNP DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 4-0-42-1 2-0-13-0 3-0-31-1 1-0-10-0 1-0-2-1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP DNP 2-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 4-0-21-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-39-1 4-0-22-4 4-0-15-2 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3 DNB DNP DNP 2-0-25-0 4-0-23-3 Corbin Bosch DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-26-1 3-0-29-0

Player Form of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Scores Sai Sudharsan 74 (41) 63 (41) 49 (36) 5 (9) 82 (53) 56 (37) 36 (21) 52 (36) 39 (30) 48 (23) Shubman Gill 33 (14) 38 (27) 14 (14) 61* (43) 2 (3) 60 (38) 7 (5) 90 (55) 84 (50) 76 (38) Jos Buttler 54 (33) 39 (24) 73* (39) 0 (3) 36 (25) 16 (14) 97* (54) 41* (23) 50* (26) 64 (37) Sherfane Rutherford 46 (28) 18 (11) 30* (18) 35* (16) 7 (3) 22 (19) 43 (34) DNB DNP DNP Rahul Tewatia 6 (2) 0 (0) DNB DNB 24* (12) 0 (1) 11* (3) 0 (2) 9 (4) 6 (3) Shahrukh Khan 6* (1) 9 (7) DNB DNB 36 (20) 11* (6) DNB 11* (5) 5* (2) 6* (2) Arshad Khan 1* (1) DNP DNB DNP 0* (0) DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP Sai Kishore DNB 1* (1) DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Rashid Khan DNB 6 (4) DNB DNB 12 (4) 4* (2) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) Kagiso Rabada DNB 7* (5) DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Mohammed Siraj DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Prasidh Krishna DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB DNB Ishant Sharma DNB DNB DNB DNB DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP 49 (29) DNP 2 (3) DNP DNB 13 (8) 21 (16) Final Figures Mohammed Siraj 4-0-54-0 4-0-34-2 4-0-19-3 4-0-17-4 4-0-30-1 4-0-50-0 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-1 2-0-24-0 4-0-33-2 Kagiso Rabada 4-0-41-1 4-0-42-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Arshad Khan 1-0-21-0 DNP 2-0-17-1 DNP 2-0-19-1 2-0-11-0 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP Rashid Khan 4-0-48-1 2-0-10-0 4-0-54-0 4-0-31-0 4-0-37-2 4-0-35-1 4-0-38-0 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-1 3-0-50-0 Prasidh Krishna 3-0-41-0 4-0-18-2 4-0-26-1 4-0-25-2 4-0-24-3 4-0-26-2 4-0-41-4 4-0-25-2 4-0-47-1 4-0-19-2 Sai Kishore 4-0-30-3 4-0-37-1 4-0-22-2 4-0-24-2 2.2-0-20-2 1.3-0-35-0 1-0-9-1 3-0-19-1 1-0-16-0 0.4-0-1-0 Ishant Sharma DNP 2-0-17-0 2-0-27-1 4-0-53-0 DNP DNP 3-0-19-1 2-0-18-1 2-0-36-0 3.2-0-35-1 Washington Sundar DNP DNP DNP DNB DNP 4-0-28-1 DNP 3-0-36-1 1.5-0-34-0 1-0-6-0 Kulwant Khejroliya DNP DNP DNP DNP 3-0-29-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP Karim Jant DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 1-0-30-0 DNP Gerald Coetzee DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-1

Top Player Picks for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma has 418 runs at an average of 32.15 and a strike rate of 130.21 in 18 innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Tilak Varma will bat in the middle order, and the new-ball movement might subside when he comes. So, he will get relatively easier batting conditions to bat and can thrive on a nice batting surface.

Tilak Varma has an average of 60.50 and a 139.08 strike rate against spinners this season. He is a solid spin player and should easily counter Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore.

Tilak Varma has been dismissed twice against Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan. Krishna will be his biggest threat, given his issues with hard lengths. However, Tilak should manage against other bowlers.

Tilak Varma’s last five scores: 6, 2*, 21*, 59, & 56.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya has 1112 runs at an average of 30.05 and a strike rate of 137.11 in 53 innings in Mumbai. He also has 46 wickets at an average of 28.30 and a 19.45 strike rate in 53 innings at this venue.

Hardik Pandya’s bowling value will increase in Mumbai. He will get additional bounce, and his natural lengths are short, which might work.

Hardik Pandya has an average of 12.40 against LHBs in IPL 2025. GT will have at least three LHBs in their batting unit, and Hardik can wreak havoc.

Hardik Pandya has done well against all GT bowlers, barring Rashid Khan, who has dismissed him twice in 43 balls. However, Rashid hasn’t been in great form, which should ease Hardik’s job as a batter.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 48*, 5, 21, 2, & 42. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 1/2, 0/10, 1/31, 0/13, & 1/42.

Trent Boult (MI):

Trent Boult has 19 wickets at an average of 29.68 and a 20.15 strike rate in 16 innings in Mumbai.

Trent Boult will be mighty effective with the new ball and might bowl an extended spell. He will get significant movement early on and can dismiss a few batters.

Trent Boult has also been nailing yorkers quite well in death overs. Since batters will go after him, Boult can snare a few wickets.

Trent Boult has an average of 19 against RHBs this season. GT’s top three have two RHBs, and Boult’s value increases massively.

Trent Boult’s previous five figures: 3/28, 3/20, 4/26, 0/43, & 1/29.

Shubman Gill (GT):

Shubman Gill is consistent, but another big reason to pick him for this game is his ability to handle pace and bounce. He is a solid player of short balls, and his skills will be handy in Mumbai.

However, Shubman Gill has a poor record in Mumbai. In ten innings, he has 81 runs at an average of 8.10 and a strike rate of 78.64.

Shubman Gill has two big negative matchups in this game. Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar have dismissed him four times each.

We can drop him from the grand league team since Gill doesn’t have a fine record at this venue and has several negative matchups. This is a risk worth taking.

Shubman Gill’s last five scores: 76, 84, 90, 7, & 60.

Mohammed Siraj (GT):

Mohammed Siraj has seven wickets at an average of 46.85 and a 30 strike rate in ten innings in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj has been in sensational form this season. He will get significant assistance with the new ball at this venue and can dismiss a few batters upfront.

Mohammed Siraj has done better against RHBs this season. MI’s middle order is laced with RHBs, and Siraj’s value will increase.

Mohammed Siraj’s previous five figures: 2/33, 0/24, 1/32, 1/47, & 0/50.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for Dream11 MI vs GT Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 1698 runs at an average of 39.48 and a 159.58 strike rate in 54 innings in Mumbai. He also has 13 fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav’s batting value increases in Mumbai. He has a fine record here and will get value for all his unorthodox shots.

Suryakumar Yadav has done well against all GT bowlers, barring Prasidh Krishna. He has dismissed Suryakumar twice in 38 balls.

Among spinners, Suryakumar Yadav has been dismissed only against left-arm chinaman this season. Since he has a fine record against Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, Suryakumar looks set for another substantial score.

Suryakumar Yadav’s last five scores: 48*, 54, 40*, 68*, & 26.

Sai Sudharsan (GT):

Sai Sudharsan has been the most consistent batter of IPL 2025. He will open the innings and can thrive on a flat deck.

Sai Sudharsan is among the most skilled batters and can counter early movement. Since he is in fine form, Sudharsan can be unstoppable again.

Sai Sudharsan has a fine record against most MI bowlers. He has one dismissal each against Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, but the sample size is too low to conclude anything.

Sai Sudharsan has an average of 54.80 and a strike rate of 152.31 against pacers in IPL 2025. So, while the surface will aid speedsters, Sudharsan can handle them.

Sai Sudharsan’s previous five scores: 48, 39, 52, 36, & 56.

Jos Buttler (GT):

Jos Buttler always scores runs against the Mumbai Indians. He knows the venue well and should score another big score.

Jos Buttler has 832 runs at an average of 33.28 and a 144.94 strike rate in 28 innings in Mumbai. He also has three fifties and a century here.

Jos Buttler has done well against most MI bowlers. His only negative matchup will be Jasprit Bumrah, who has dismissed him four times in 87 balls.

Jos Buttler likes having pace on the bat and is a good player of high bounce. Since he will get value for his shots, Buttler should enjoy this MI bowling attack, especially if the openers play out a few overs.

Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 64, 50*, 41*, 97*, & 16.

MI vs GT Player to Avoid

Rohit Sharma (MI):

This move can backfire massively, but we can avoid Rohit Sharma for this game. There’s merit in dropping him for this contest.

Rohit Sharma can be vulnerable to new-ball movement, and GT’s new-ball pacers have bowled exceptionally well this tournament. Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma are highly skilled and can trouble Rohit.

Rohit Sharma has several negative matchups in this game. Rashid Khan dismissed him as many as four times, Ishant Sharma and Washington Sundar thrice, while Prasidh Krishna removed him twice.

Rohit Sharma’s previous five scores: 53, 12, 70, 76*, & 26.

Grand League Team for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

MI vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians will have a home advantage and have been in form. While Gujarat Titans have been equally good, MI have a better batting unit for the conditions. Expect MI to win.

