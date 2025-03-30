News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: March 30, 2025

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had different results in their previous games.

In their last encounter, MI suffered a heavy 36-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They were poor with both bat and ball, and GT outplayed them in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, KKR opened their account in the season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous match. They bowled superbly in the first innings to restrict RR to a low score and later chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.

Probable MI vs KKR Playing XIs and Impact Players:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Player: Robin Minz/Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There’s always some help for speedsters early on in Wankhede Stadium, and the trend should continue. However, the batting should get easy once the ball gets old, but speedsters will get some additional bounce due to red soil wickets. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Rohit Sharma0 (4)8 (4)
Ryan Rickelton13 (7)6 (9)
Will Jacks11 (7)DNP
Suryakumar Yadav29 (26)48 (28)
Tilak Varma31 (25)39 (36)
Robin Minz3 (9)3 (6)
Naman Dhir17 (12)18* (11)
Mitchell Santner11 (13)18* (9)
Deepak Chahar28 (15)DNB
Trent Boult1 (2)DNB
Satyanarayana Raju1* (1)DNB
Vignesh Puthur (IP)DNBDNP
Hardik PandyaDNP11 (17)
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNPDNB
BowlerFigureFigure
Trent Boult3-0-27-04-0-34-1
Deepak Chahar2-0-18-14-0-39-1
Satyanarayana Raju1-0-13-03-0-40-1
Mitchell Santner2.1-0-24-03-0-25-0
Will Jacks4-0-32-1DNP
Vignesh Puthur4-0-32-3DNP
Naman Dhir3-0-12-0DNB
Hardik PandyaDNP4-0-29-2
Mujeeb Ur RahmanDNP2-0-28-1

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

BatterScoreScore
Quinton de Kock4 (5)97* (61)
Sunil Narine44 (26)DNP
Ajinkya Rahane56 (31)18 (15)
Venkatesh Iyer6 (7)22* (17)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi30 (22)DNB
Rinku Singh12 (10)DNB
Andre Russell4 (3)DNB
Ramandeep Singh6* (9)DNB
Harshit Rana5 (6)DNB
Spencer Johnson1* (1)DNB
Varun ChakravathyDNBDNB
Vaibhav AroraDNBDNB
Moeen AliDNP5 (12)
BowlerFigureFigure
Vaibhav Arora3-0-42-14-0-33-2
Spencer Johnson2.2-0-31-04-0-42-1
Varun Chakravarthy4-0-43-14-0-17-2
Harshit Rana3-0-32-04-0-36-2
Sunil Narine4-0-27-1DNP
Moeen AliDNP4-0-23-2

Top Player Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI):

  • Rohit Sharma hasn’t fired as expected in the first two matches. However, he has vast experience playing in Mumbai and should score against KKR.
  • Rohit Sharma has 2513 runs at an average of 34.90 and a strike rate of 137.32 in 85 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 17 fifties and a century here.
  • Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 189 runs, 177 balls, 18.90 average, 106.77 SR, & 10 dismissals.
  • Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 8, 0, 9, 57, & 92.

Tilak Varma (MI):

  • Tilak Varma has 335 runs at an average of 30.45 and a 124.07 strike rate in 15 innings in Wankhede Stadium.
  • Tilak Varma has done relatively well against most KKR bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.
  • Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 39, 31, 24, 0, & 18.

Trent Boult (MI):

  • Trent Boult will get some assistance with the new ball. He can snare a few wickets in the powerplay.
  • Trent Boult has 12 wickets at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 21.91 in 11 innings in Wankhede Stadium.
  • Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 27.50 average, & 8.46 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 32.71 average, & 8.23 economy rate.
  • Trent Boult’s last five figures: 1/34, 0/27, 2/9, 2/38, & 1/43.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

  • Ajinkya Rahane knows the conditions quite well in Wankhede Stadium. He should score big.
  • Ajinkya Rahane has 492 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 128.12 in 17 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has three fifties here.
  • Ajinkya Rahane vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 21 runs, 23 balls, 5.25 average, 91.30 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Ajinkya Rahane vs Trent Boult in T20s: 35 runs, 36 balls, 11.66 average, 97.22 SR, & 3 dismissals.
  • Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 18, 56, 37, 98, & 84.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

  • Venkatesh Iyer will bat in the middle order. He will enjoy playing on the flat Wankhede deck.
  • Venkatesh Iyer has 284 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150.26 in eight innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has one fifty and a century here.
  • Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 6, 17, 38*, 27*, & 22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

  • Suryakumar Yadav always scores in Wankhede Stadium. He will enjoy the pace of the pitch and can score big.
  • Suryakumar Yadav has 1495 runs at an average of 37.37 and a 156.38 strike rate in 49 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 11 fifties and two centuries here.
  • Suryakumar Yadav vs Andre Russell in T20s: 50 runs, 27 balls, 12.50 average, 185.18 SR, & 4 dismissals.
  • Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 48, 29, 2, 0, & 14.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

  • Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Hardik Pandya has 1044 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 133.84 in 50 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 19.45 in 48 innings here.
  • Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 24.50 average, & 10.14 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 57 average, & 10.80 economy rate.
  • Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 11, 9, 53, 40, & 7. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/23, 0/11, 2/33, & 1/6.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

  • Sunil Narine is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
  • Sunil Narine has 15 wickets at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 23.26 in 15 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
  • Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, & 7.05 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 11.16 average, & 5.36 economy rate.
  • Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/27, 1/34, 0/22, 2/20, & 0/31.

MI vs KKR Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

  • Ramandeep Singh will bat quite low in the order. He might not get enough balls to face.
  • Ramandeep Singh won’t bowl either. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI IPL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI IPL 2025 Small League Team

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have made many mistakes but will play at home. While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a victory, MI might be more suited to the conditions. Expect MI to open their account.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Dream11
IPL 2025 Dream11 Prediction
IPL 2025 Dream11 Team
MI vs KKR
MI vs KKR Dream11
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
MI vs KKR Dream11 Team

Related posts

RR vs CHE top captaincy picks for match 11 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 11 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 11 between RR and CSK.
9:03 am
Sandip Pawar
DC vs SRH top captaincy picks for match 10 of the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 10 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 10 between DC and SRH.
8:20 am
Sandip Pawar
RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: RR are more suited to the conditions and has previous experience playing here, so they should win.

RR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction Today Match 11 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:51 pm
Darpan Jain
DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: DC have more experience playing in Visakhapatnam and have a slightly better bowling attack, so they should win.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 10 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

9:00 pm
Darpan Jain
Top captaincy picks for GT vs MI match in the IPL 2025.

Top Captaincy Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 9 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

Top captaincy candidates for the IPL 2025 Match 9 between GT and MI.
March 29, 2025
Sandip Pawar
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction for IPL 2025 match 9.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 9 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 match 9 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.
March 29, 2025
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.