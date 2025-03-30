MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had different results in their previous games.

In their last encounter, MI suffered a heavy 36-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They were poor with both bat and ball, and GT outplayed them in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, KKR opened their account in the season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous match. They bowled superbly in the first innings to restrict RR to a low score and later chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.

Probable MI vs KKR Playing XIs and Impact Players:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Impact Player: Robin Minz/Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

There’s always some help for speedsters early on in Wankhede Stadium, and the trend should continue. However, the batting should get easy once the ball gets old, but speedsters will get some additional bounce due to red soil wickets. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB Vignesh Puthur (IP) DNB DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB Bowler Figure Figure Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1

Player Form of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Quinton de Kock 4 (5) 97* (61) Sunil Narine 44 (26) DNP Ajinkya Rahane 56 (31) 18 (15) Venkatesh Iyer 6 (7) 22* (17) Angkrish Raghuvanshi 30 (22) DNB Rinku Singh 12 (10) DNB Andre Russell 4 (3) DNB Ramandeep Singh 6* (9) DNB Harshit Rana 5 (6) DNB Spencer Johnson 1* (1) DNB Varun Chakravathy DNB DNB Vaibhav Arora DNB DNB Moeen Ali DNP 5 (12) Bowler Figure Figure Vaibhav Arora 3-0-42-1 4-0-33-2 Spencer Johnson 2.2-0-31-0 4-0-42-1 Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-43-1 4-0-17-2 Harshit Rana 3-0-32-0 4-0-36-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-27-1 DNP Moeen Ali DNP 4-0-23-2

Top Player Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma hasn’t fired as expected in the first two matches. However, he has vast experience playing in Mumbai and should score against KKR.

Rohit Sharma has 2513 runs at an average of 34.90 and a strike rate of 137.32 in 85 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 17 fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 189 runs, 177 balls, 18.90 average, 106.77 SR, & 10 dismissals.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 8, 0, 9, 57, & 92.

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma has 335 runs at an average of 30.45 and a 124.07 strike rate in 15 innings in Wankhede Stadium.

Tilak Varma has done relatively well against most KKR bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.

Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 39, 31, 24, 0, & 18.

Trent Boult (MI):

Trent Boult will get some assistance with the new ball. He can snare a few wickets in the powerplay.

Trent Boult has 12 wickets at an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 21.91 in 11 innings in Wankhede Stadium.

Trent Boult vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 27.50 average, & 8.46 economy rate. Trent Boult vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 7 wickets, 32.71 average, & 8.23 economy rate.

Trent Boult’s last five figures: 1/34, 0/27, 2/9, 2/38, & 1/43.

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR):

Ajinkya Rahane knows the conditions quite well in Wankhede Stadium. He should score big.

Ajinkya Rahane has 492 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 128.12 in 17 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has three fifties here.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 21 runs, 23 balls, 5.25 average, 91.30 SR, & 4 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane vs Trent Boult in T20s: 35 runs, 36 balls, 11.66 average, 97.22 SR, & 3 dismissals.

Ajinkya Rahane’s previous five scores: 18, 56, 37, 98, & 84.

Venkatesh Iyer (KKR):

Venkatesh Iyer will bat in the middle order. He will enjoy playing on the flat Wankhede deck.

Venkatesh Iyer has 284 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 150.26 in eight innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has one fifty and a century here.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 6, 17, 38*, 27*, & 22.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav always scores in Wankhede Stadium. He will enjoy the pace of the pitch and can score big.

Suryakumar Yadav has 1495 runs at an average of 37.37 and a 156.38 strike rate in 49 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 11 fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Andre Russell in T20s: 50 runs, 27 balls, 12.50 average, 185.18 SR, & 4 dismissals.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 48, 29, 2, 0, & 14.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya has 1044 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 133.84 in 50 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 19.45 in 48 innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 24.50 average, & 10.14 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 57 average, & 10.80 economy rate.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 11, 9, 53, 40, & 7. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/23, 0/11, 2/33, & 1/6.

Sunil Narine (KKR):

Sunil Narine is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sunil Narine has 15 wickets at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 23.26 in 15 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, & 7.05 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 11.16 average, & 5.36 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/27, 1/34, 0/22, 2/20, & 0/31.

MI vs KKR Player to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh (KKR):

Ramandeep Singh will bat quite low in the order. He might not get enough balls to face.

Ramandeep Singh won’t bowl either. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians have made many mistakes but will play at home. While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a victory, MI might be more suited to the conditions. Expect MI to open their account.

