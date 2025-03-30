MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams had different results in their previous games.
In their last encounter, MI suffered a heavy 36-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT). They were poor with both bat and ball, and GT outplayed them in Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, KKR opened their account in the season by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the previous match. They bowled superbly in the first innings to restrict RR to a low score and later chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.
Probable MI vs KKR Playing XIs and Impact Players:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju
There’s always some help for speedsters early on in Wankhede Stadium, and the trend should continue. However, the batting should get easy once the ball gets old, but speedsters will get some additional bounce due to red soil wickets. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 32°C, with partly cloudy skies, is forecast.
Hardik Pandya is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
Hardik Pandya has 1044 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 133.84 in 50 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has 42 wickets at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 19.45 in 48 innings here.
Hardik Pandya vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 10 wickets, 24.50 average, & 10.14 economy rate. Hardik Pandya vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 3 wickets, 57 average, & 10.80 economy rate.
Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 11, 9, 53, 40, & 7. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 2/29, 0/23, 0/11, 2/33, & 1/6.
Sunil Narine (KKR):
Sunil Narine is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.
Sunil Narine has 15 wickets at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 23.26 in 15 innings in Wankhede Stadium. He also has a four-wicket haul here.
Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2024: 12 wickets, 27.33 average, & 7.05 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2024: 6 wickets, 11.16 average, & 5.36 economy rate.
Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/27, 1/34, 0/22, 2/20, & 0/31.
MI vs KKR Player to Avoid
Ramandeep Singh (KKR):
Ramandeep Singh will bat quite low in the order. He might not get enough balls to face.
Ramandeep Singh won’t bowl either. He can be avoided for this game.
Grand League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
Small League Team for MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
Mumbai Indians have made many mistakes but will play at home. While Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a victory, MI might be more suited to the conditions. Expect MI to open their account.