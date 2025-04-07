MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.

In their last encounter, MI registered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They conceded an above-par total and failed to chase it down in the second innings to suffer another loss.

Meanwhile, RCB faced their first defeat of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. They struggled to score significantly in the first innings and subsequently bowled poorly, allowing the target to be achieved with more than two overs remaining.

MI vs RCB: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Rasikh Salam

MI vs RCB: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The track in Mumbai has always offered new-ball movement for speedsters, and a similar case is expected again. However, the batting should get easy once the movement goes, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. There will be additional bounce for the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Score Score Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur (IP) DNB DNP DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP Bowler Figure Figure Figure Figure Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1

Player Form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025

Batter Score Score Score Virat Kohli 59* (36) 31 (30) 7 (6) Rajat Patidar 34 (16) 51 (32) 12 (12) Phil Salt (wk) 56 (31) 32 (16) 14 (13) Jitesh Sharma (wk) DNB 12 (6) 33 (21) Tim David DNB 22* (8) 32 (18) Devdutt Padikkal 10 (10) 27 (14) 4 (3) Swastik Chhikara DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone DNB 10 (9) 54 (40) Krunal Pandya DNB 0 (3) 5 (5) Swapnil Singh DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP Manoj Bhandage DNP DNP DNP Jacob Bethell DNP DNP DNP Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 0* (2) 1 (2) Bowler Figure Figure Figure Suyash Sharma 4-0-47-1 4-0-32-0 DNP Yash Dayal 3-0-25-1 3-0-18-2 3-0-20-0 Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-2 4-0-21-3 3.5-0-43-1 Rasikh Salam 3-0-35-1 DNP 3-0-35-0 Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-3 2-0-26-0 3-0-34-0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar DNP 3-0-20-1 4-0-23-1 Nuwan Thushara DNP DNP DNP Lungi Ngidi DNP DNP DNP Abhinandan Singh DNP DNP DNP Mohit Rathee DNP DNP DNP Romario Shepherd DNP DNP DNP Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0 4-0-28-2 1-0-12-0

Top Player Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Rohit Sharma (MI):

Rohit Sharma will open the innings. He has vast experience playing in Mumbai and will exploit the powerplay.

Rohit Sharma has 2526 runs at an average of 34.60 and a strike rate of 137.13 in 86 innings in Mumbai. He also has 17 fifties and a century here.

Rohit Sharma has done well against most RCB bowlers. He will enjoy playing against them.

Rohit Sharma’s last five scores: 31, 8, 0, 9, & 57.

Will Jacks (MI):

Will Jacks hasn’t performed according to expectations so far, but he is a quality player. He can score big.

Will Jacks has 24 runs in two innings in Mumbai. He also has a solitary wicket here.

Will Jacks’ previous five scores: 5, 16, 11, 18, & 0. Will Jacks’ last five figures: 1/32, 0/31, 0/22, 0/2, & 1/29.

Jasprit Bumrah (MI):

Jasprit Bumrah has 55 wickets at an average of 23.41 and a strike rate of 19.18 in 45 innings in Mumbai. He also has a five-wicket haul here.

Jasprit Bumrah vs RHBs in IPL 2024: 7 wickets, 30.28 average, & 7.22 economy rate. Jasprit Bumrah vs LHBs in IPL 2024: 13 wickets, 9.53 average, & 5.51 economy rate.

Jasprit Bumrah’s previous five figures: 2/18, 2/12, 1/29, 2/13, & 3/7.

Phil Salt (RCB):

Phil Salt will enjoy playing in Mumbai. He will open the innings and get value for his shots.

Phil Salt has 60 runs in two innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Phil Salt vs Deepak Chahar in T20s: 7 runs, 9 balls, 3.50 average, 77.77 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 14, 32, 56, 55, & 23.

Rajat Patidar (RCB):

Rajat Patidar has 222 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 166.91 in five innings in Mumbai. He also has two fifties here.

Rajat Patidar has done well against most MI bowlers. He should enjoy playing against them.

Rajat Patidar’s previous five scores: 12, 51, 34, 81*, & 66*

Josh Hazlewood (RCB):

Josh Hazlewood will get some assistance off the deck in Mumbai. He can snare a few wickets.

Josh Hazlewood has 7 wickets at an average of 16.57 and a strike rate of 12.85 in four innings in Mumbai.

Josh Hazlewood vs RHBs in IPL 2025: 3 wickets, 14 average, & 7.41 economy rate. Josh Hazlewood vs LHBs in IPL 2025: 3 wickets, 14.66 average, & 7.14 economy rate.

Josh Hazlewood’s last five figures: 1/43, 3/21, 2/22, 2/32, & 1/14.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav is among the most popular captaincy options for this game. He will bat in the middle order and has been in top form.

Suryakumar Yadav has 1522 runs at an average of 38.05 and a strike rate of 157.72 in 50 innings in Mumbai. He also has 11 fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav’s previous five scores: 67, 27*, 48, 29, & 2.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

Hardik Pandya is another popular captaincy option for this game. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya has 1044 runs at an average of 30.70 and a strike rate of 133.84 in 50 innings in Mumbai. He also has 43 wickets at an average of 27.72 and a strike rate of 19.27 in 49 innings here.

Hardik Pandya vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s: 27 runs, 24 balls, 13.50 average, 112.50 SR, & 2 dismissals.

Hardik Pandya’s last five scores: 28*, 11, 9, 53, & 40. Hardik Pandya’s previous five figures: 5/36, 1/10, 2/29, 0/23, & 0/11.

Virat Kohli (RCB):

Virat Kohli has 771 runs at an average of 55.07 and a strike rate of 148.84 in 21 innings in Mumbai. He also has seven fifties here.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah in T20s: 140 runs, 95 balls, 28 average, 147.36 SR, & 5 dismissals.

Virat Kohli’s last five scores: 7, 31, 59*, 76, & 9.

MI vs RCB Player to Avoid

Mitchell Santner (MI):

Mitchell Santner hasn’t looked in good form and won’t get enough assistance off the deck. He can be avoided for this game.

Grand League Team for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru played better cricket in IPL 2025, but the Mumbai Indians will have a home advantage. MI won their last game here. They might be more suited to the conditions and should get back to winning ways.

