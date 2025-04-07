MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 20 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians will play against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams lost their previous games.
In their last encounter, MI registered a 12-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They conceded an above-par total and failed to chase it down in the second innings to suffer another loss.
Meanwhile, RCB faced their first defeat of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match. They struggled to score significantly in the first innings and subsequently bowled poorly, allowing the target to be achieved with more than two overs remaining.
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Vignesh Puthur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
Impact Player: Rasikh Salam
The track in Mumbai has always offered new-ball movement for speedsters, and a similar case is expected again. However, the batting should get easy once the movement goes, with the ball coming nicely on the willow. There will be additional bounce for the pacers. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting one.
A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Score
|Score
|Rohit Sharma
|0 (4)
|8 (4)
|13 (12)
|DNP
|Ryan Rickelton
|13 (7)
|6 (9)
|62* (41)
|10 (5)
|Will Jacks
|11 (7)
|DNP
|16 (17)
|5 (7)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|29 (26)
|48 (28)
|27* (9)
|67 (43)
|Tilak Varma
|31 (25)
|39 (36)
|DNB
|25 (23)
|Robin Minz
|3 (9)
|3 (6)
|DNP
|DNP
|Naman Dhir
|17 (12)
|18* (11)
|DNB
|46 (24)
|Mitchell Santner
|11 (13)
|18* (9)
|DNB
|2* (2)
|Deepak Chahar
|28 (15)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Trent Boult
|1 (2)
|DNB
|DNB
|DNB
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1* (1)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur (IP)
|DNB
|DNP
|DNB
|DNB
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|11 (17)
|DNB
|28* (16)
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|DNP
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Figure
|Figure
|Trent Boult
|3-0-27-0
|4-0-34-1
|4-0-23-1
|3-0-28-1
|Deepak Chahar
|2-0-18-1
|4-0-39-1
|2-0-19-2
|2-0-23-0
|Satyanarayana Raju
|1-0-13-0
|3-0-40-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Mitchell Santner
|2.1-0-24-0
|3-0-25-0
|3.2-0-17-1
|4-0-46-0
|Will Jacks
|4-0-32-1
|DNP
|DNB
|DNP
|Vignesh Puthur
|4-0-32-3
|DNP
|2-0-21-1
|4-0-31-1
|Naman Dhir
|3-0-12-0
|DNB
|DNB
|DNP
|Hardik Pandya
|DNP
|4-0-29-2
|2-0-10-1
|4-0-36-5
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|DNP
|2-0-28-1
|DNP
|DNP
|Ashwani Kumar
|DNP
|DNP
|3-0-24-4
|3-0-39-1
|Batter
|Score
|Score
|Score
|Virat Kohli
|59* (36)
|31 (30)
|7 (6)
|Rajat Patidar
|34 (16)
|51 (32)
|12 (12)
|Phil Salt (wk)
|56 (31)
|32 (16)
|14 (13)
|Jitesh Sharma (wk)
|DNB
|12 (6)
|33 (21)
|Tim David
|DNB
|22* (8)
|32 (18)
|Devdutt Padikkal
|10 (10)
|27 (14)
|4 (3)
|Swastik Chhikara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|DNB
|10 (9)
|54 (40)
|Krunal Pandya
|DNB
|0 (3)
|5 (5)
|Swapnil Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Manoj Bhandage
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Jacob Bethell
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|0* (2)
|1 (2)
|Bowler
|Figure
|Figure
|Figure
|Suyash Sharma
|4-0-47-1
|4-0-32-0
|DNP
|Yash Dayal
|3-0-25-1
|3-0-18-2
|3-0-20-0
|Josh Hazlewood
|4-0-22-2
|4-0-21-3
|3.5-0-43-1
|Rasikh Salam
|3-0-35-1
|DNP
|3-0-35-0
|Krunal Pandya
|4-0-29-3
|2-0-26-0
|3-0-34-0
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|DNP
|3-0-20-1
|4-0-23-1
|Nuwan Thushara
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Lungi Ngidi
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Abhinandan Singh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Mohit Rathee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Romario Shepherd
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Liam Livingstone
|2-0-14-0
|4-0-28-2
|1-0-12-0
Rohit Sharma (MI):
Will Jacks (MI):
Jasprit Bumrah (MI):
Phil Salt (RCB):
Rajat Patidar (RCB):
Josh Hazlewood (RCB):
Suryakumar Yadav (MI):
Hardik Pandya (MI):
Virat Kohli (RCB):
Mitchell Santner (MI):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru played better cricket in IPL 2025, but the Mumbai Indians will have a home advantage. MI won their last game here. They might be more suited to the conditions and should get back to winning ways.
