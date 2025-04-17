MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 33 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams ended their losing streak by winning their respective last games.

MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in Delhi. Batting first, they scored 205/5, which initially looked below par. DC went well by the first half of the second innings before a collapse changed the dynamics and turned the game in MI’s favour.

Meanwhile, SRH got the better of Punjab Kings (PBKS), registering a record chase by eight wickets. On a flat surface, they conceded 245/6 in the first innings, but carnage followed in the second innings. Abhishek Sharma scored a marvellous ton and formed a massive opening stand with Travis Head before Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan completed the remaining job.

MI vs SRH: Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami.

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

MI vs SRH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The two games played at the Wankhede Stadium have seen nice batting pitches, and we expect the same again. There will be some new-ball assistance for speedsters before it becomes flat for batting. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 200 being a fighting score.

Impact of conditions on the match

Since the new ball moves significantly, we suggest taking pacers who bowl in the powerplay. Pick more speedsters from the team that bowls first.

Even in general, try having more fast bowlers than spinners from both sides. The red-soil wickets in Mumbai provide additional bounce, resulting in more wickets.

Since 2024, the spinners have averaged better in the first innings here. We can try picking spinners from the team that bowls first.

The boundaries are short all around the ground. So, it’s wise to have more batters than bowlers.

A temperature of around 30°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

Player Form of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Scores Rohit Sharma 0 (4) 8 (4) 13 (12) DNP 17 (9) 18 (12) Ryan Rickelton 13 (7) 6 (9) 62* (41) 10 (5) 17 (10) 41 (25) Will Jacks 11 (7) DNP 16 (17) 5 (7) 22 (18) 1* (1) Suryakumar Yadav 29 (26) 48 (28) 27* (9) 67 (43) 28 (26) 40 (28) Tilak Varma 31 (25) 39 (36) DNB 25 (23) 56 (29) 59 (33) Robin Minz 3 (9) 3 (6) DNP DNP DNP DNP Naman Dhir 17 (12) 18* (11) DNB 46 (24) 11 (6) 38* (17) Mitchell Santner 11 (13) 18* (9) DNB 2* (2) 8 (4) DNB Deepak Chahar 28 (15) DNB DNB DNB 0 (1) DNB Trent Boult 1 (2) DNB DNB DNB 1* (1) DNB Satyanarayana Raju 1* (1) DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Vignesh Puthur DNB DNP DNB DNB DNB DNP Hardik Pandya DNP 11 (17) DNB 28* (16) 42 (15) 2 (4) Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Final Figures Trent Boult 3-0-27-0 4-0-34-1 4-0-23-1 3-0-28-1 4-0-57-2 2-0-21-0 Deepak Chahar 2-0-18-1 4-0-39-1 2-0-19-2 2-0-23-0 2-0-29-0 3-0-24-1 Satyanarayana Raju 1-0-13-0 3-0-40-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Mitchell Santner 2.1-0-24-0 3-0-25-0 3.2-0-17-1 4-0-46-0 4-0-40-0 4-0-43-2 Will Jacks 4-0-32-1 DNP DNB DNP 1-0-10-0 DNB Vignesh Puthur 4-0-32-3 DNP 2-0-21-1 4-0-31-1 1-0-10-1 DNP Naman Dhir 3-0-12-0 DNB DNB DNP DNB DNB Hardik Pandya DNP 4-0-29-2 2-0-10-1 4-0-36-5 4-0-45-2 2-0-21-0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman DNP 2-0-28-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Ashwani Kumar DNP DNP 3-0-24-4 3-0-39-1 DNP DNP Jasprit Bumrah DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-29-0 4-0-44-1 Karn Sharma DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-36-3

Player Form of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Scores Abhishek Sharma 24 (11) 6 (6) 1 (1) 2 (6) 18 (16) 141 (55) Travis Head 67 (31) 47 (28) 22 (12) 4 (2) 8 (5) 66 (37) Ishan Kishan 106* (47) 0 (1) 2 (5) 2 (5) 17 (14) 9* (6) Nitish Reddy 30 (15) 32 (28) 0 (2) 19 (15) 31 (34) DNB Heinrich Klaasen 34 (14) 26 (17) 32 (19) 33 (21) 27 (19) 21* (14) Aniket Verma 7 (3) 36 (13) 74 (41) 6 (6) 18 (14) DNB Abhinav Manohar 0 (1) 2 (6) 4 (6) DNP DNP DNB Pat Cummins 0* (1) 18 (4) 2 (7) 14 (15) 22* (9) DNB Simarjeet Singh DNB 3* (4) DNP 0 (1) 0 (2) DNP Harshal Patel DNB 12 (11) 5 (9) 3 (5) DNP DNB Mohammed Shami DNB 1 (3) 1* (1) 2* (4) 6* (2) DNB Adam Zampa DNB DNB DNP DNP DNP DNP Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 9 (11) DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP DNB DNB DNB DNB Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 27 (20) 1 (5) DNP Final Figures Mohammed Shami 3-0-33-1 3-0-37-1 3-0-31-0 4-0-29-1 4-0-28-2 4-0-75-0 Simarjeet Singh 3-0-46-2 2-0-28-0 DNP 4-0-47-0 1-0-20-0 DNP Pat Cummins 4-0-60-0 3-0-29-2 2-0-27-0 4-0-44-1 3.4-0-26-1 4-0-40-0 Abhishek Sharma 2-0-17-0 2-0-20-0 3-0-27-0 DNB 1-0-18-0 DNB Adam Zampa 4-0-48-1 4-0-46-1 DNP DNP DNP DNP Harshal Patel 4-0-34-2 2-0-28-1 3-0-17-0 4-0-43-1 DNP 4-0-42-4 Ishan Kishan DNB 0.1-0-4-0 DNB DNB DNB DNB Wiaan Mulder DNP DNP 1-0-16-0 DNP DNP DNP Zeeshan Ansari DNP DNP 4-0-42-3 3-0-25-1 4-0-33-0 4-0-41-0 Kamindu Mendis DNP DNP DNP 1-0-4-1 1-0-12-0 DNP Jaydev Unadkat DNP DNP DNP DNP 2-0-16-0 DNP Ehsan Malinga DNP DNP DNP DNP DNP 4-0-45-2

Top Player Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Ryan Rickelton (MI):

Ryan Rickelton has 79 runs at a 154.90 strike rate in two innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins – haven’t been at their best in IPL 2025. So, he can exploit the powerplay overs and score big.

Further, Rickelton will enjoy playing on a high-bounce Mumbai wicket since he has played ample cricket on such decks in South Africa. He will be comfortable batting at this venue.

Ryan Rickelton’s last five scores: 41, 17, 10, 62*, and 6.

Tilak Varma (MI):

Tilak Varma has 391 runs at an average of 32.58 and a strike rate of 130.76 in 16 innings in Mumbai. He also has a fifty here.

Among all the SRH bowlers, Tilak has only been dismissed against Pat Cummins, that too only once. With a flat deck and out-of-form bowling lineup, Tilak can score well against SRH.

Tilak Varma has a strike rate of 141.17 against spinners in IPL 2025. He can thrive against Zeeshan Ansari, who has bowled well this season.

Tilak Varma’s previous five scores: 59, 56, 25, 39, & 31.

Deepak Chahar (MI):

Deepak Chahar is not a popular pick, but can be a differential one. His current selection % stands at 21.09.

Deepak Chahar has 15 wickets at an average of 20.26 and a 16 strike rate in 13 innings in Mumbai. He also has two four-wicket hauls here.

Deepak Chahar has five wickets at 28.40 runs apiece against LHBs in the IPL since 2024. SRH’s top three is all LHB, giving him an advantage.

Chahar will get ample assistance with the new ball. He might bowl as many as three overs in the powerplay and can dismiss a few batters.

Deepak Chahar’s last five figures: 1/24, 0/29, 0/23, 2/19, & 1/39.

Ishan Kishan (SRH):

Ishan Kishan knows the Wankhede Stadium better than many SRH batters. Since he was previously with MI, Kishan has played ample cricket here and found reasonable success.

Ishan Kishan has 873 runs at an average of 26.45 and a 154.24 strike rate in 34 innings in Mumbai. He also has four fifties here.

Ishan Kishan must be cautious against Trent Boult. He has dismissed Kishan thrice in 46 balls.

In a low sample size, Ishan Kishan has done well against other MI bowlers. He can score big.

Ishan Kishan’s previous five scores: 9*, 17, 2, 2, & 0.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH):

Nitish Kumar Reddy might be unpopular, but there’s merit in selecting him. He can contribute with both bat and ball.

Due to early movement, SRH’s top order is vulnerable against this MI attack. So, Nitish’s role will be more pronounced in the middle order, and he knows how to bat deep.

Nitish is a terrific spin player and can counter Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma. As mentioned above, the spinners won’t get enough assistance, making Nitish’s job easier.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s last five scores: 31, 19, 0, 32, & 30.

Pat Cummins (SRH):

Pat Cummins has been sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami. He will also get some assistance and can extract movement early on.

Barring Rickelton, MI’s top order hasn’t shown enough promise. So, Cummins can make a few inroads early on.

Pat Cummins has dismissed Rohit Sharma four times and Suryakumar Yadav twice in T20s. Hence, a few early wickets for him are a possibility.

Pat Cummins’ previous five figures: 0/40, 1/26, 1/44, 0/27, & 2/29.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Suryakumar Yadav (MI):

Suryakumar Yadav has 1550 runs at an average of 37.80 and a 156.40 strike rate in 51 innings in Mumbai. He also has 11 fifties and two centuries here.

Suryakumar Yadav has done well against most SRH bowlers. There have been a few dismissals here and there, but he has dominated them.

Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of 142.85 against leg spinners without any dismissals and 175 without any dismissals against left-arm orthodox in IPL 2025. He might handle Zeeshan Ansari and Abhishek Sharma brilliantly.

Suryakumar will get value for his shots in Mumbai. All his unusual shots will be mighty effective here, and he scored a magnificent century against SRH at the same venue last year.

Suryakumar Yadav has been consistent this season. His last five scores: 40, 28, 67, 27*, & 48.

Hardik Pandya (MI):

There are many reasons to make Hardik Pandya the captain in fantasy teams. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Hardik Pandya has 742 runs at an average of 28.53 and a 149.89 strike rate in 40 innings in Mumbai. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 27.05 and a strike rate of 16.97 in 37 innings at this venue.

Hardik Pandya has bowled exceptionally well this season. His hard length and bouncer deliveries will get ample assistance at the Wankhede Stadium, and he can wreak havoc again.

He came to bat at No.5 in the previous game, and his batting value will also increase if he bats at this position again. He has been contributing consistently and heavily.

Hardik Pandya’s previous five scores: 2, 42, 28*, 11, & 9. Hardik Pandya’s last five figures: 0/21, 2/45, 5/36, 1/10, & 2/29.

Travis Head (SRH):

Travis Head has 97 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 140.57 in three innings in Mumbai.

Travis Head is slightly vulnerable in this game. He will be up against two terrific new-ball bowlers in swinging conditions, and since he goes hard from the start, losing his wicket early is a possibility.

He has been dismissed thrice in the powerplay this season – twice against right-arm pace and once against left-arm pace.

The thing that goes in his favour is that Boult and Chahar have never dismissed him, and the southpaw has a strike rate of 142 and 171.42, respectively. He has also done well against other bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in T20s.

Travis Head’s last five scores: 66, 8, 4, 22, & 47.

MI vs SRH Player to Avoid

Mitchell Santner (MI):

There are several reasons to drop Mitchell Santner for this game. The spinners won’t have enough assistance off the deck in Mumbai.

Mitchell Santner hasn’t done well at this venue. He only has four wickets at 37 runs apiece in six innings.

Mitchell Santner’s numbers against RHBs and LHBs are not encouraging in the IPL since 2024. He has been wicketless against the southpaws and averages 40.20 against RHBs.

Even this season, Santner has been mighty unimpressive with the ball. He only has three wickets in six innings, conceding 9.51 runs per over.

Mitchell Santner’s previous five figures: 2/43, 0/40, 0/46, 1/17, & 0/25.

Grand League Team for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Mumbai Indians are a strong unit and will have a home advantage. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a powerful batting lineup, but MI’s bowling attack is strong enough to contain them. Expect MI to win.

