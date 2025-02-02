MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 28th match of the ILT20 2024/25 features MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

MI Emirates occupy the second position on the league standings with 10 points, having won five and lost four games. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Gulf Giants on the back of Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 58 off 37.

Sharjah Warriorz are placed third with eight points from nine games, winning four and losing five. Warriorz defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets in the previous game, with Adam Zampa picking 3 for 27.

MIE vs SWR: Probable Playing XIs

Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Harmeet Singh, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid

MIE vs SWR: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Abu Dhabi have been excellent for batting in this competition with teams piling on big scores consistently. The average batting first score here stands at 183 from eight games. The team batting first has won five of those but expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.

The weather in Abu Dhabi should be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should be between 25 to 30 degree Celsius.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has over 700 runs in the ILT20 at an average of 34 and strike rate of 148.

Kohler-Cadmore has 251 runs in the season from seven innings at an average of 51, including two fifties.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)

Fazalhaq Farooqi is the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 19 scalps at an economy of 7.68.

He has taken four or more wickets on two occasions.

Adam Zampa (SWR)

Adam Zampa has been superb in the last two matches, picking 2 for 28 and 3 for 27.

Zampa is one of the best in the business and has great experience.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Tom Banton (MIE)

Tom Banton is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 380 runs at 47 average and 151 strike rate.

Banton has registered two centuries and two half centuries in the season.

Nicholas Pooran (MIE)

Nicholas Pooran struck 58 not-out in 37 deliveries in the previous game to take his side over the line.

Pooran has 251 runs from eight innings at an average of 42, with three half centuries.

Johnson Charles (SWR)

Johnson Charles has smashed 71 and 65 in the last two games.

Charles has scored 291 runs in the competition at a strike rate of 164, with three half centuries.

MIE vs SWR Player to Avoid

Tim Seifert (SWR)

Tim Seifert hasn’t been in good form and can be avoided.

MIE vs SWR Differential Pick

Andre Fletcher (MIE)

Andre Fletcher is picked by around 35% fantasy players and can be a good differential here.

Grand League Team for MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction

MI Emirates have better resources at their disposal and have been in better form. Nicholas Pooran had a bit of a dip but is back among runs. In the bowling attack, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Muhammad Rohid have been terrific. MI Emirates should come out on top.