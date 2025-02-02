MIE vs SWR Dream11 Prediction Today, ILT20 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 28 Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

The 28th match of the ILT20 2024/25 features MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz taking on each other at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
MI Emirates occupy the second position on the league standings with 10 points, having won five and lost four games. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Gulf Giants on the back of Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 58 off 37.
Sharjah Warriorz are placed third with eight points from nine games, winning four and losing five. Warriorz defeated Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by six wickets in the previous game, with Adam Zampa picking 3 for 27.
Sharjah Warriorz: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Johnson Charles, Rohan Mustafa, Jason Roy, Tim Seifert, Ashton Agar, Harmeet Singh, Ethan D’Souza, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Dilshan Madushanka, Adam Zampa
MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Waqar Salamkhein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid
The pitches in Abu Dhabi have been excellent for batting in this competition with teams piling on big scores consistently. The average batting first score here stands at 183 from eight games. The team batting first has won five of those but expect the toss-winner to opt to bowl first.
The weather in Abu Dhabi should be clear with rain unlikely to be a factor. The temperature should be between 25 to 30 degree Celsius.
Tom Kohler-Cadmore (SWR)
Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE)
Adam Zampa (SWR)
Tom Banton (MIE)
Nicholas Pooran (MIE)
Johnson Charles (SWR)
Tim Seifert (SWR)
Andre Fletcher (MIE)
MI Emirates have better resources at their disposal and have been in better form. Nicholas Pooran had a bit of a dip but is back among runs. In the bowling attack, Alzarri Joseph, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Muhammad Rohid have been terrific. MI Emirates should come out on top.