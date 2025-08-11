MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Manchester Originals (MNR) and London Spirit (LNS) will feature in the ninth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Let’s look into the MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction.
26/0
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 5 wickets
Manchester Originals lost their previous match against Oval Invincibles by nine wickets. They have now lost both of their first two matches of the season.
London Spirit won their previous match against Welsh Fire by eight runs. So far, they have played two matches, winning one and losing one.
Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Sir James Anderson, Sonny Baker
London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Jamie Smith(w), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall
Old Trafford in Manchester usually has flat pitches that do not help bowlers much. Batters can expect to score runs here.
The temperature will be around 26 degrees with a low chance of rain.
London Spirit might have an edge over Manchester Originals in this match.
