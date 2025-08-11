MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 9 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Manchester Originals (MNR) and London Spirit (LNS) will feature in the ninth match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at the Old Trafford in Manchester. Let’s look into the MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction.

Manchester Originals lost their previous match against Oval Invincibles by nine wickets. They have now lost both of their first two matches of the season.

London Spirit won their previous match against Welsh Fire by eight runs. So far, they have played two matches, winning one and losing one.

MNR vs LNS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Scott Currie, Noor Ahmad, Sir James Anderson, Sonny Baker

London Spirit: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Jamie Smith(w), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall

MNR vs LNS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Old Trafford in Manchester usually has flat pitches that do not help bowlers much. Batters can expect to score runs here.

The temperature will be around 26 degrees with a low chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (MNR)

Even though Buttler got out for a duck in the previous match against Oval Invincibles, he remains a strong pick.

Before The Hundred 2025, he scored 239 runs in seven matches during the T20 Blast.

In IPL 2025, he scored 538 runs in 13 innings.

Liam Dawson (LNS)

Liam Dawson took 1 wicket in the previous match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025.

He also took 2 wickets in the previous match against Oval Invincibles.

Earlier this year, he picked up 13 wickets in 11 matches during the T20 Blast 2025.

Jamie Smith (LNS)

Jamie Smith scored 26 off 14 balls in the previous match of The Hundred 2025 against Welsh Fire.

He is in strong form, having scored 434 runs in nine innings at an average of 62 in the Test series against India

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (MNR)

Phil Salt scored 41 runs in the previous match against Oval Invincibles.

He began The Hundred 2025 season with a superb 60 off 41 balls against Southern Brave in the first match.

In both matches, Salt was the top scorer for his team.

David Warner (LNS)

David Warner scored an unbeaten 70 in the previous match against Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2025.

Earlier this year, he scored 368 runs in 11 matches during PSL 2025.

Noor Ahmad (MNR)

Noor Ahmad has taken two wickets in two matches so far in The Hundred 2025.

Before this, he took 15 wickets in 11 innings in the MLC 2025.

In IPL 2025, he took 24 wickets in 14 matches.

MNR vs LNS Top Differential Pick

Jamie Overton (LNS)

Jamie Overton has been picked by only around 18% of users.

He took one wicket in the last match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

MNR vs LNS Dream11 Prediction

London Spirit might have an edge over Manchester Originals in this match.

