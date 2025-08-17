MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.
Manchester Originals will play Northern Superchargers in the 17th match of The Hundred 2025. We bring you the MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction for the 17th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition.
Match Called off
The Originals lost their last fixture by 25 runs against Welsh Fire. Bowling first, they conceded 137/8 in the first innings and could only score 112 in the second innings.
Meanwhile, the Superchargers won their previous encounter by 36 runs against Birmingham Phoenix. Batting first, they scored 193/5 in the first innings and later bowled exceptionally well to restrict the Phoenix to a mere 157/9.
Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hartley, Scott Curie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Dan Lawrence, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy
The average first-innings score in The Hundred since 2024 has been 140, with pacers snaring 62.31% of wickets here. Spinners will also get some assistance off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting score.
A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.
ALSO READ:
Heinrich Klaasen (MNR):
Noor Ahmad (MNR):
Zak Crawley (NOS):
Phil Salt (MNR):
Jos Buttler (MNR):
Harry Brook (NOS):
Ben McKinney (MNR):
Manchester Originals will have a home advantage. While Northern Superchargers have played good cricket, the Originals might be more suited to the conditions. Expect Manchester Originals to win the contest.