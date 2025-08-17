News
Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.
fantasy-cricket

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 17 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 17, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.

Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers, MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025 Fantasy Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report.

Manchester Originals will play Northern Superchargers in the 17th match of The Hundred 2025. We bring you the MNR vs NOS Dream11 prediction for the 17th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition.

The Originals lost their last fixture by 25 runs against Welsh Fire. Bowling first, they conceded 137/8 in the first innings and could only score 112 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, the Superchargers won their previous encounter by 36 runs against Birmingham Phoenix. Batting first, they scored 193/5 in the first innings and later bowled exceptionally well to restrict the Phoenix to a mere 157/9.

MNR vs NOS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c), Ben McKinney, Jos Buttler (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Tom Hartley, Scott Curie, Noor Ahmad, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), David Miller, Dan Lawrence, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Jacob Duffy

MNR vs NOS The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The average first-innings score in The Hundred since 2024 has been 140, with pacers snaring 62.31% of wickets here. Spinners will also get some assistance off the deck. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 150 being a fighting score.

A temperature of around 24°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen (MNR):

  • Heinrich Klaasen has 39 runs at an average of 19.50 and a 118.18 strike rate in two innings in Manchester.
  • Heinrich Klaasen will bat in the middle order and get nice batting conditions at this venue. He can make a substantial score.
  • Heinrich Klaasen’s last five scores: 11, 24, 6, 15, & 3.

Noor Ahmad (MNR):

  • Noor Ahmad has two wickets in two innings in Manchester.
  • Noor Ahmad will be effective since spinners get some help here. He can wreak havoc.
  • Noor Ahmad’s previous five figures: 0/18, 0/28, 0/32, 2/21, & 5/28.

Zak Crawley (NOS):

  • Zak Crawley will open the innings. He is an aggressive batter and can maximise the field restrictions.
  • Zak Crawley has been in nice touch this tournament. He has 143 runs at an average of 47.66 and a strike rate of 172.28 in four innings, including a fifty.
  • Zak Crawley’s last five scores: 45, 2, 29, 67*, & 75*.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Phil Salt (MNR):

  • Phil Salt has 985 runs at an average of 30.78 and a strike rate of 150.38 in 34 innings in Manchester. He also has six fifties here.
  • Phil Salt has played ample cricket and understands the venue better than many other batters. He can make a substantial score.
  • Phil Salt’s previous five scores: 3, 31, 41, 60, & 18.

Jos Buttler (MNR):

  • Jos Buttler has 1288 runs at an average of 41.54 and a 143.75 strike rate in 37 innings in Manchester. He also has nine fifties here.
  • Jos Buttler plays domestic cricket at this venue and knows it inside out. He has a marvellous record here and should make another big score.
  • Jos Buttler’s last five scores: 57, 46, 0, 22, & 9.

Harry Brook (NOS):

  • Harry Brook has 254 runs at an average of 42.33 and a strike rate of 147.67 in seven innings in Manchester. He also has two fifties here.
  • Harry Brook has been in sublime form this tournament. He will bat in the middle order and get value for his shots.
  • Harry Brook’s previous five scores: 31*, 24, 45, 25*, & 35*.

MNR vs NOS Top Differential Pick

Ben McKinney (MNR):

  • Ben McKinney will open the innings. The pitches in Manchester have been among the best in the competition, and he will get value for his shots.
  • Ben McKinney has looked in nice touch this season, even if big scores have eluded him. He can make a big score in this game.
  • Ben McKinney’s last five scores: 10, 29, 3, 6, & 5.

Grand League Team for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 17 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 17 Playing XI Small League Team

MNR vs NOS Dream11 Prediction

Manchester Originals will have a home advantage. While Northern Superchargers have played good cricket, the Originals might be more suited to the conditions. Expect Manchester Originals to win the contest.

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

