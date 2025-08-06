MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.
Manchester Originals (MNR) and Southern Brave (SOB) will be up against each other in the second game of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The contest will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Manchester Originals had a disappointing season last year, where they finished at the seventh spot. They could manage only one win and lost seven. They will be led by a new skipper, with Phil Salt taking over from Jos Buttler.
Southern Brave were the runners-up in the previous edition. They defeated Birmingham Phoenix in Eliminator but went down against Oval Invincibles in the final. Brave have added Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, and Hilton Cartwright to their roster.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
33/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
211/2
82/7
61/2
127/8
–
–
–
–
1/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Tom Hartley, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange.
Southern Brave: Jason Roy, James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley.
Old Trafford in Manchester is a venue where pitches are usually very flat with nothing much to offer for bowlers. You can expect batters to put on big scores. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 in the shorter format.
The weather could be a bit cloudy in the evening but rain is unlikely to be a big factor. The temperature should be around 15 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Chris Jordan (SOB)
Noor Ahmad (MNR)
Heinrich Klaasen (MNR)
Jos Buttler (MNR)
James Vince (SOB)
Phil Salt (MNR)
Danny Briggs (SOB)
Both these teams have some serious concerns in their line-ups. However, Manchester Originals could hold an edge thanks to a slightly stronger batting unit on a flat surface.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.