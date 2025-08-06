MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 2 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave.

Manchester Originals (MNR) and Southern Brave (SOB) will be up against each other in the second game of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The contest will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester Originals had a disappointing season last year, where they finished at the seventh spot. They could manage only one win and lost seven. They will be led by a new skipper, with Phil Salt taking over from Jos Buttler.

Southern Brave were the runners-up in the previous edition. They defeated Birmingham Phoenix in Eliminator but went down against Oval Invincibles in the final. Brave have added Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, and Hilton Cartwright to their roster.

MNR vs SOB Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Ben McKinney, Heinrich Klaasen, Lewis Gregory, George Garton, Tom Hartley, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Marchant de Lange.

Southern Brave: Jason Roy, James Vince (c), Leus Du Plooy, Laurie Evans (wk), James Cole, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley.

MNR vs SOB The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Old Trafford in Manchester is a venue where pitches are usually very flat with nothing much to offer for bowlers. You can expect batters to put on big scores. The average first innings score at this venue is 165 in the shorter format.

The weather could be a bit cloudy in the evening but rain is unlikely to be a big factor. The temperature should be around 15 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Chris Jordan (SOB)

Chris Jordan is the death overs specialist and can offer good value with the bat, making him a top fantasy option.

He snared 17 wickets in the T20 Blast at an economy of 7.28 and scored 81 runs with the bat.

Noor Ahmad (MNR)

Noor Ahmad is amongst the best spinners in the world and has been in good form.

In the recent Major League Cricket edition, he bagged 15 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 8.07.

Heinrich Klaasen (MNR)

Heinrich Klaasen is one of the most destructive batters in the game and is a must pick.

The South African batter has made 827 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 155 with three fifties and a hundred.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (MNR)

Jos Buttler is a top captaincy option for his proven record in the shorter format.

Buttler recently made 239 runs from seven innings in the T20 Blast at a strike rate of 143, including three half-centuries.

In The Hundred, he has 639 runs at an average of nearly 40 with five half-centuries.

James Vince (SOB)

James Vince has been a prolific run-scorer in The Hundred, with 980 runs at 34 average and 140 strike rate.

Vince amassed 436 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of nearly 40 and strike rate of 155.

Phil Salt (MNR)

Phil Salt played seven games in the T20 Blast, scoring 245 runs at a strike rate of 147.

Salt has 935 runs in The Hundred at a strike rate of 159 while averaging 27.50, including six fifties.

MNR vs SOB Top Differential Pick

Danny Briggs (SOB)

Part of only around 10% of the fantasy teams, Danny Briggs can be a good differential pick.

The left-arm spinner took 19 wickets in the T20 Blast at 7.89 rpo.

Grand League Team for MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

MNR vs SOB Dream11 Prediction

Both these teams have some serious concerns in their line-ups. However, Manchester Originals could hold an edge thanks to a slightly stronger batting unit on a flat surface.

