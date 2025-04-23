MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 of the PSL 2025 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.
Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) going head-to-head at Multan Cricket Stadium.
The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans got off the mark after three straight defeats, beating Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs. Yasir Khan starred with 87 off 44 to power his side to 228 before Ubaid Shah picked up three wickets.
Islamabad United are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins out of four matches. They defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets in the previous game on the back of a strong bowling performance. Captain Shadab Khan starred with both bat and ball, picking up two scalps and scoring 47 not out off 40.
Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.
Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Ben Dwarshuis.
Multan Cricket Stadium has produced balanced pitches over the years. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous two PSL editions read 176 and 170, respectively. Multan Sultans posted 228 in the first game hosted here this season.
The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.
Usama Mir (MUL)
Sahibzada Farhan (ISL)
Usman Khan (MUL)
Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)
Shadab Khan (ISL)
Jason Holder (ISL)
Ashton Turner (MUL)
Islamabad United have defeated Multan Sultans in four of the previous five encounters. They have a deep batting line-up and a more potent bowling attack. The presence of multiple quality all-rounders helps them with the balance of the side.
