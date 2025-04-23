MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 13 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 13 of the PSL 2025 between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United.

Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 features Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) going head-to-head at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans got off the mark after three straight defeats, beating Lahore Qalandars by 32 runs. Yasir Khan starred with 87 off 44 to power his side to 228 before Ubaid Shah picked up three wickets.

Islamabad United are unbeaten in the tournament with four wins out of four matches. They defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets in the previous game on the back of a strong bowling performance. Captain Shadab Khan starred with both bat and ball, picking up two scalps and scoring 47 not out off 40.

MUL vs ISL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah.

Islamabad United: Sahibzada Farhan, Azam Khan (wk), Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan (c), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jason Holder, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Shahzad, Ben Dwarshuis.

MUL vs ISL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Multan Cricket Stadium has produced balanced pitches over the years. The average first innings score at this ground in the previous two PSL editions read 176 and 170, respectively. Multan Sultans posted 228 in the first game hosted here this season.

The weather is expected to be clear with the temperature around 26 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Usama Mir (MUL)

Usama Mir was the top wicket-taker in the PSL 2024, with 24 wickets from 12 games.

He has had a slow start to this season, but looked in good rhythm in the previous game, picking up two for 26.

Sahibzada Farhan (ISL)

Sahibzada Farhan is having an excellent season with the bat, scoring 214 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 166.

He has hit one century and a half-century in the tournament.

Usman Khan (MUL)

Usman Khan has amassed 453 runs in his last nine PSL matches, averaging a stunning 75 at a strike rate of 161.

He has had good starts this season, scoring 31, 44, and 39 in the last three innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

The Multan skipper has accumulated 190 runs in this competition at a strike rate of 163, including a century.

Rizwan has a superb record at the Multan stadium, with 596 runs at an average of 58, including one century and five half-centuries.

Shadab Khan (ISL)

Shadab Khan delivered a superb all-round performance in the previous game, scoring an unbeaten 47 and picking up two wickets.

He has taken eight wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.06.

Jason Holder (ISL)

Jason Holder has been magnificent this tournament, picking up 11 wickets in four games at a strike rate of just 7.6.

He has also hit 52 runs at a batting strike rate of 208.

Holder’s form and his all-round skill set make him a great captaincy candidate.

MUL vs ISL Player to Avoid

Ashton Turner (MUL)

The Aussie batter Ashton Turner bats in the lower middle order and has not been able to adjust to these conditions yet.

Grand League Team for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

MUL vs ISL Dream11 Prediction

Islamabad United have defeated Multan Sultans in four of the previous five encounters. They have a deep batting line-up and a more potent bowling attack. The presence of multiple quality all-rounders helps them with the balance of the side.

