MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction
fantasy-cricket
Last updated: April 22, 2025

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today, PSL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Match 12 Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Multan Sultans (MUL) will take on Lahore Qalandars (LAH) in Match No. 12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. The match will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans are still looking for their first win of the season. They lost their last match to Peshawar Zalmi by 120 runs and have lost all three of their games so far.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are in better form. They beat Karachi Kings by 65 runs in their last match and have won two out of their three games this season.

MUL vs LAH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shai Hope (w), Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Ashton Turner, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Usama Mir, Akif Javed, Ubaid Shah.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (w), Shaheen Afridi (c), Rishad Hossain, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi.

MUL vs LAH: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Multan pitch is flat and good for batting, especially early in the match. Bowlers may get some help later, but chasing is still a good option.

The temperature during the match is expected to be around 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Daryl Mitchell (LAH)

  • Daryl Mitchell scored 75 runs in his last match.
  • He has made 125 runs in three matches so far this season.
  • His other two scores are 37 and 13.
  • He has a strong strike rate of 160.25.

Shaheen Afridi (LAH)

  • Shaheen Afridi went wicketless in the first match.
  • He has bounced back by taking five wickets in the last two games.
  • He picked up three wickets in the last match and two in the one before that.
  • His economy rate has been decent at 7.80.

Usman Khan (MUL)

  • Usman Khan has scored 94 runs in three matches so far.
  • He hasn’t scored a half-century yet but has been getting good starts.
  • His scores include 44 in the last match, 31, and 19 in the previous games.
  • With consistent starts, he could be a decent pick for this match.

Sikandar Raza (LAH)

  • Sikandar Raza has taken four wickets in three matches so far.
  • All his wickets came in the last two games, picking up two wickets in each match.
  • Along with his bowling, he can also contribute useful runs lower down the order.
  • He could be a good all-round option for this match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (MUL)

  • Mohammad Rizwan has scored 158 runs in three matches so far this season.
  • He has already scored a century, with his other two scores being 38 and 15.
  • He has a strike rate of 159.59.
  • As a top-order batter, he gets plenty of time at the crease.
  • With his form and position, he could be a good captaincy option.

Fakhar Zaman (LAH)

  • Fakhar Zaman scored just one run in the first match but has bounced back strongly.
  • He has hit back-to-back half-centuries, scoring 76 and 67 in his last two games.
  • He bats in the top order for Lahore Qalandars.

Rishad Hossain (LAH)

  • Rishad Hossain went wicketless in the first match but has bounced back strongly.
  • He has taken three wickets each in his last two matches.
  • His economy rate is also impressive at 7.12.

MUL vs LAH Player to Avoid

Iftikhar Ahmed (MUL)

  • Iftikhar Ahmed can be avoided for this match as he bats lower down the order.

Grand League Team for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI PSL 2025 Grand League Team

Small League Team for MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI PSL 2025 Small League Team

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

Lahore Qalandars have a stronger squad compared to Multan Sultans and are expected to win this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

