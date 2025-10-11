NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Namibia will take on South Africa in a one-off T20I at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, October 11, and here we are with the NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction.

Gerhard Erasmus and his men are full of confidence after a strong showing in the T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers. They booked their place for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka with dominant wins over Kenya, Nigeria, and Malawi in the group stage, followed by a big semi-final victory against Tanzania. Their only setback came in the final, where they lost to Zimbabwe.

South Africa have had a mixed run recently. They lost 1-2 to Australia in their T20I series and drew 1-1 with England. The Proteas have brought a young squad for this match, with Donovan Ferreira set to captain the national side for the first time.

NAM vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jason Smith, Donovan Ferreira (C), Rubin Hermann, Nqaba Peter, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin.

NAM vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is fairly balanced, helping both batters and bowlers. In the last five T20Is here, two matches had scores under 120 in the first innings, while the other three stayed from 170-185. Teams chasing have won two times, and teams batting first have three twice.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Only T20I

Nandre Burger (SA)

In MLC 2025, Nandre Burger took 8 wickets in 6 innings.

In his last 8 white-ball international matches, he has taken a wicket in at least 7 games.

He took 4 wickets in 3 ODIs against England.

He also picked 4 wickets in 2 ODIs against Australia.

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

In the Africa Region Qualifier, Gerhard Erasmus scored 152 runs in 4 innings at an average of 38.00.

Overall in T20Is, he has scored 1,812 runs and taken 57 wickets.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

In T20Is, Reeza Hendricks has scored 2,382 runs.

His last six T20I scores are: 37, 41, 6, 16, 11, 117.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction:

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton De Kock can be a good captaincy option.

In CPL 2025, he scored 208 runs in 9 innings.

In MLC 2025, he scored 373 runs in 12 matches at an average of 31.08.

He made four half-centuries in MLC 2025.

JJ Smit (NAM)

In the Africa Qualifier, JJ Smit scored 197 runs in 4 innings.

He also took 6 wickets in 4 innings.

Overall in T20Is, he has taken 65 wickets in 46 innings.

He has scored 1,176 runs in 56 innings.

Donovan Ferreira (SA)

In The Hundred 2025, Donovan Ferreira scored 181 runs in 7 innings at an average of 45.25.

Before that, in MLC 2025, he accumulated 248 runs in 9 innings at an average of 41.33.

NAM vs SA Dream11 Team for Only T20I Match:

NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the Only T20I Match between Namibia and South Africa?

South Africa have selected a relatively young team for this match, yet with several experienced players, they are expected to steer the side to a win. The Proteas have some real match-winning youngsters in their lineup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.