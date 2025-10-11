NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, Only T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Namibia will take on South Africa in a one-off T20I at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday, October 11, and here we are with the NAM vs SA Dream11 Prediction.
Gerhard Erasmus and his men are full of confidence after a strong showing in the T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers. They booked their place for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka with dominant wins over Kenya, Nigeria, and Malawi in the group stage, followed by a big semi-final victory against Tanzania. Their only setback came in the final, where they lost to Zimbabwe.
South Africa have had a mixed run recently. They lost 1-2 to Australia in their T20I series and drew 1-1 with England. The Proteas have brought a young squad for this match, with Donovan Ferreira set to captain the national side for the first time.
Namibia: Malan Kruger, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), Jan Balt, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Jason Smith, Donovan Ferreira (C), Rubin Hermann, Nqaba Peter, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Andile Simelane, Bjorn Fortuin.
The pitch at the Wanderers Cricket Ground is fairly balanced, helping both batters and bowlers. In the last five T20Is here, two matches had scores under 120 in the first innings, while the other three stayed from 170-185. Teams chasing have won two times, and teams batting first have three twice.
South Africa have selected a relatively young team for this match, yet with several experienced players, they are expected to steer the side to a win. The Proteas have some real match-winning youngsters in their lineup.
