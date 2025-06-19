NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 5: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 5 between Nepal and Netherlands.

Nepal (NEP) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the fifth match of the Scotland T20 Tri-series at Titwood, Glasgow.

The Netherlands are at the top of the table with four points, having won two out of three games. Nepal are placed third with two points, winning and losing one match each.

The Dutch men are coming off a 17-run victory over Scotland in the previous game. Michael Levitt struck 90 off 57 to power the side to 198 while Teja Nidamanuru picked 3 for 30.

Nepal lost their first game to the Netherlands in a super over finish but bounced back to beat Scotland by two wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane took 4 for 11 to restrict the opponents to 97.

NEP vs NED Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Anil Sah (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Kiran Thagunna, Rupesh Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein.

NEP vs NED: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Titwood in Glasgow has produced good pitches in this series with assistance for both bowlers and batters. The batting first scores in the series read 160, 152, 97, and 198.

The weather is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant with around a 9% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Teja Nidamanuru (NED)

Teja Nidamanuru is coming off a match-winning spell against Scotland, snaring 3 for 30.

He was promoted to number three in the previous game, which increases his fantasy value.

Scott Edwards (NED)

Scott Edwards had two low scores in the first two games but struck 31 off 21 in the last outing.

He has scored 249 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 27.67 while striking at 152.

Rohit Paudel (NEP)

The Nepal skipper was terrific in the first game, hitting 48 off 35 balls.

He has 220 runs in the last 10 innings at a superb average of 45.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)

Kushal Bhurtel has scored 34 and 30 runs in two games this series while picking up a wicket.

He has scored 339 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 48 while striking at 148.

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Sandeep Lamichhane has been terrific in the series, picking 3 for 18 and 4 for 11 in two games.

He has 115 wickets in T20 internationals from just 60 matches at an economy of 6.06.

Michael Levitt (NED)

Michael Levitt has scored 330 runs in the last nine innings at an average of 41 while striking at 130.

Levitt is coming off an excellent knock of 90 runs in 57 deliveries against Scotland.

NEP vs NED Player to Avoid

Noah Croes (NED)

Noah Croes has scored 13 runs in three games and bats down the order. Leaving him out would be a better option.

Grand League Team for NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction

NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction

The Netherlands hold an edge over Nepal, having won four of the last five contests, including a Super Over victory. They have a stronger batting line-up on paper and should be favourites to win.

