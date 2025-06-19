NEP vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 5: T20 Tri-series Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for match 5 between Nepal and Netherlands.
Nepal (NEP) will take on the Netherlands (NED) in the fifth match of the Scotland T20 Tri-series at Titwood, Glasgow.
The Netherlands are at the top of the table with four points, having won two out of three games. Nepal are placed third with two points, winning and losing one match each.
The Dutch men are coming off a 17-run victory over Scotland in the previous game. Michael Levitt struck 90 off 57 to power the side to 198 while Teja Nidamanuru picked 3 for 30.
Nepal lost their first game to the Netherlands in a super over finish but bounced back to beat Scotland by two wickets. Sandeep Lamichhane took 4 for 11 to restrict the opponents to 97.
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Anil Sah (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Kiran Thagunna, Rupesh Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Vikramjit Singh, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Kyle Klein.
Titwood in Glasgow has produced good pitches in this series with assistance for both bowlers and batters. The batting first scores in the series read 160, 152, 97, and 198.
The weather is expected to be partly sunny and pleasant with around a 9% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Teja Nidamanuru (NED)
Scott Edwards (NED)
Rohit Paudel (NEP)
Kushal Bhurtel (NEP)
Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)
Michael Levitt (NED)
Noah Croes (NED)
The Netherlands hold an edge over Nepal, having won four of the last five contests, including a Super Over victory. They have a stronger batting line-up on paper and should be favourites to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.