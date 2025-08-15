News
NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 14
fantasy-cricket

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 15, 2025
3 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 14

Here’s our NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction for match no.14 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will lock horns at Headingley in Leeds. 

Northern Superchargers have won two out of three games in the season. They are coming off a three-wicket victory over Southern Brave. Jacob Duffy (3 for 26) and Mitch Santner (2 for 24) starred with the ball to restrict the opponents to 139. Graham Clark struck 38 off 24, including a six when five were needed off the final ball.

Birmingham Phoenix have won just one out of their three games. Most recently, they beat the defending champions Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Chasing 181, Will Smeed hit 51 off 29 while Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 69 off 27 balls.

NOS vs BPH Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.

NOS vs BPH The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Headingley are excellent for batting, with not much help on offer for bowlers. The average first innings score at the ground reads 181 in the shorter format. Expect a high-scoring game here. 

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction  

Trent Boult (BPH)

  • The Kiwi veteran was excellent in the previous game, picking up 2 for 20 in his full quota. 
  • Boult has been a prolific wicket-taker in the shorter format, claiming 50 wickets at an economy of 8.07.

Mitch Santner (NOS)

  • Mitch Santner played his first game of the season against Southern Brave, where he picked 2 for 24 and struck 24 off 16 balls. 
  • The New Zealand all-rounder has taken 34 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.83. 

Zak Crawley (NOS) 

  • Zak Crawley has made 67 not out and 29 in two of the three innings in this tournament. 
  • The opening batter has piled on 313 runs in his last seven appearances at an average of 62 and strike rate 169, including three fifties. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Harry Brook (NOS)

  • Harry Brook has smashed 25 not out, 45, and 24 in three games in the ongoing season. 
  • Brook has great numbers in The Hundred with 769 runs at an average of 38 while striking at 161. 

Ben Duckett (BPH)

  • Ben Duckett hasn’t fired yet in the tournament but remains a top captaincy option. 
  • Duckett has made 296 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 42 while striking at 158. 

Liam Livingstone (BPH)  

  • Liam Livingstone was magnificent against Oval Invincibles, hammering an unbeaten 69 off 27 balls. 
  • He has scored 875 runs in The Hundred, averaging 35 at a strike rate of 148 with six half-centuries. 

NOS vs BPH Top Differential Pick 

Will Smeed (BPH) 

  • Part of 35% of the fantasy teams, Will Smeed offers decent differential value. 
  • He had a prolific T20 Blast and is coming off a fifty in the previous game. 

Grand League Team for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 14 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction 

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 14 Playing XI Small League Team

NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction

Northern Superchargers have the stronger batting line-up compared to Birmingham Phoenix. They also boast of a quality bowling line-up, with several bases covered. 

Birmingham Phoenix
Northern Superchargers
NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.