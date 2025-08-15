NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 14 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.
Here’s our NOS vs BPH Dream11 Prediction for match no.14 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH) will lock horns at Headingley in Leeds.
Northern Superchargers have won two out of three games in the season. They are coming off a three-wicket victory over Southern Brave. Jacob Duffy (3 for 26) and Mitch Santner (2 for 24) starred with the ball to restrict the opponents to 139. Graham Clark struck 38 off 24, including a six when five were needed off the final ball.
Birmingham Phoenix have won just one out of their three games. Most recently, they beat the defending champions Oval Invincibles by three wickets. Chasing 181, Will Smeed hit 51 off 29 while Liam Livingstone smashed an unbeaten 69 off 27 balls.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/5
162/3
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets
77/3
189/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Michael Pepper (wk), Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, Graham Clark, Mitch Santner, Tom Lawes, Jacob Duffy, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts.
Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Will Smeed, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
The pitches at Headingley are excellent for batting, with not much help on offer for bowlers. The average first innings score at the ground reads 181 in the shorter format. Expect a high-scoring game here.
The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a 25% chance of precipitation while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Trent Boult (BPH)
Mitch Santner (NOS)
Zak Crawley (NOS)
Harry Brook (NOS)
Ben Duckett (BPH)
Liam Livingstone (BPH)
Will Smeed (BPH)
Northern Superchargers have the stronger batting line-up compared to Birmingham Phoenix. They also boast of a quality bowling line-up, with several bases covered.