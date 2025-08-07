NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.
Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Welsh Fire (WEF) will feature in the third match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at Headingley in Leeds.
Northern Superchargers narrowly missed the playoffs last season, losing out on net run-rate. They will continue to be led by Harry Brook with Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, David Miller, and Mitch Santner being the new additions to the side.
Welsh Fire finished sixth on the table last year with just two wins and four defeats. They have brought in Steve Smith, Riley Meredith, and Chris Green for this season.
Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.
Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Mason Crane.
Headingley is an outstanding venue for batting, with bowlers not finding much assistance in white-ball cricket. There could be some movement for new ball seamers. The average first innings score at the ground reads 181.
The weather is expected to be mainly clear with rain unlikely to be a big factor. The temperature should hover around 16 degrees Celsius.
Riley Meredith (WEF)
Michael Pepper (NOS)
Adil Rashid (NOS)
Harry Brook (NOS)
Jonny Bairstow (WEF)
Steven Smith (WEF)
Zak Crawley (NOS)
Northern Superchargers seem to be the stronger side on paper. They have a formidable line-up with batting depth and a quality bowling attack. Welsh Fire, on the other hand, have multiple issues.
