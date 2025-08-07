NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 3 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire.

Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Welsh Fire (WEF) will feature in the third match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at Headingley in Leeds.

Northern Superchargers narrowly missed the playoffs last season, losing out on net run-rate. They will continue to be led by Harry Brook with Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence, David Miller, and Mitch Santner being the new additions to the side.

Welsh Fire finished sixth on the table last year with just two wins and four defeats. They have brought in Steve Smith, Riley Meredith, and Chris Green for this season.

NOS vs WEF Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Zak Crawley, Michael Pepper (wk), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook (c), Dan Lawrence, David Miller, Imad Wasim, James Fuller, Adil Rashid, Matthew Potts, Mohammad Amir.

Welsh Fire: Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell (c), Luke Wells, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Riley Meredith, Mason Crane.

NOS vs WEF The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Headingley is an outstanding venue for batting, with bowlers not finding much assistance in white-ball cricket. There could be some movement for new ball seamers. The average first innings score at the ground reads 181.

The weather is expected to be mainly clear with rain unlikely to be a big factor. The temperature should hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Top Player Picks for NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Riley Meredith (WEF)

Riley Meredith is coming off an outstanding season in the T20 Blast, picking up 27 wickets from 13 games at an economy of 8.32.

His best figures in the competition were 4 for 21.

Michael Pepper (NOS)

Michael Pepper will bat in the top order and has been in good form, recently hitting a century in an FC match.

He scored 364 runs in the T20 Blast at an average of 28 and strike rate of 159.

Adil Rashid (NOS)

The veteran leg-spinner has taken 22 wickets from 17 innings in the past 12 months at an economy of 7.53.

Rashid can be a threat against a vulnerable Welsh Fire line-up.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Harry Brook (NOS)

Harry Brook is coming off an excellent Test series against India, where he struck at over 80.

Brook has a superb record in The Hundred, with 675 runs at an average of 37 while striking at 162.

He has one century and three half-centuries in the league.

Jonny Bairstow (WEF)

Jonny Bairstow has been in decent form, smashing a century and a half-century in the last four T20 Blast games.

Bairstow doesn’t have a great record in The Hundred with 28 average but can be backed.

Steven Smith (WEF)

Steve Smith hasn’t played any white-ball cricket recently but did well in bowling-friendly conditions recently.

He has 656 runs in the shorter format in the last two years at an average of 50 and strike rate of 152.

NOS vs WEF Top Differential Pick

Zak Crawley (NOS)

Part of only 17% of the fantasy teams, Zak Crawley can be a good differential pick.

The opening batter struck 215 runs in four T20 Blast games at a strike rate 171.

Grand League Team for NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

NOS vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Northern Superchargers seem to be the stronger side on paper. They have a formidable line-up with batting depth and a quality bowling attack. Welsh Fire, on the other hand, have multiple issues.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.