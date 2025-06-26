NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 24 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons.
The 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) taking on each other. The contest will be hosted at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.
Nellai Royal Kings have played five games, managing four points with two wins and three defeats. In their recent game, they lost to Lyca Kovai Kings by 67 runs. Sonu Yadav snared 2 for 16 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 165. However, the batting unit collapsed badly and were bowled out for 98.
Dindigul Dragons have six points from five games, winning three and losing two. They’re coming off a two-wicket win over Salem Spartans in the previous game. Ravichandran Ashwin was the chief architect, picking 3 for 22 in four overs before smashing 36 off 14.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.
Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.
The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty good for batting in the ongoing season. In the first five games hosted here in this tournament, the average first innings score stands at 163.
Looking at the forecast, it could be partly cloudy with a 12% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Arun Karthik (NRK)
Varun Chakravarthy (DD)
Sachin Rathi (NRK)
Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)
Shivam Singh (DD)
Sonu Yadav (NRK)
G Ajitesh (NRK)
Dindigul Dragons are in better form in the tournament and boast of a stronger line-up. Given the quality in their side, they will head into this encounter as favourites.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.