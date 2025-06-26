NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction Today Match 24 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 24 between Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons.

The 24th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Dindigul Dragons (DD) taking on each other. The contest will be hosted at the Chennai Super Kings Ground in Tirunelveli.

Nellai Royal Kings have played five games, managing four points with two wins and three defeats. In their recent game, they lost to Lyca Kovai Kings by 67 runs. Sonu Yadav snared 2 for 16 in four overs to restrict the opponents to 165. However, the batting unit collapsed badly and were bowled out for 98.

Dindigul Dragons have six points from five games, winning three and losing two. They’re coming off a two-wicket win over Salem Spartans in the previous game. Ravichandran Ashwin was the chief architect, picking 3 for 22 in four overs before smashing 36 off 14.

NRK vs DD Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.

Dindigul Dragons: Shivam Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Vimal Khumar, Hunny Saini, Baba Indrajith (wk), Maan Bafna, M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, DT Chandrasekar, Ganeshan Periyaswamy.

NRK vs DD TNPL 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Tirunelveli have been pretty good for batting in the ongoing season. In the first five games hosted here in this tournament, the average first innings score stands at 163.

Looking at the forecast, it could be partly cloudy with a 12% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Arun Karthik (NRK)

Arun Karthik has scored 163 runs in the season at an average of 42 and strike rate of 138.

He has smashed two half centuries in four innings.

Varun Chakravarthy (DD)

Varun Chakravarthy has taken five wickets in the competition at an economy of seven, including 3 for 25.

He had snared 17 wickets in the IPL 2025 at 7.66 runs per over.

Sachin Rathi (NRK)

Sachin Rathi has snared eight wickets in the TNPL 2025 at an economy of 6.83.

Rathi has claimed 5 for 17 and 2 for 25 in two of the last three outings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Ravichandran Ashwin (DD)

Ravi Ashwin has been incredible in the tournament with his all-round skill set.

He has scored 185 runs in five innings at an average of 37 while striking at 167.

Ashwin has also picked six wickets at an economy of 7.71.

In the previous game, he picked 3 for 22 and smashed 36 off just 14 deliveries.

Shivam Singh (DD)

Shivam Singh has done an outstanding job for his side at the top of the order.

He has amassed 245 runs from five innings at an average of 81 while striking at 157.

He has registered two half centuries in the season.

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

Sonu Yadav has been exceptional with the ball this season, picking up 12 wickets at an economy of 7.61 and strike rate of nine.

He has also made 80 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 128.

NRK vs DD Player to Avoid

G Ajitesh (NRK)

G Ajitesh has managed only 19 runs from five innings. Given his form, he can be left out.

Grand League Team for NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

NRK vs DD Dream11 Prediction

Dindigul Dragons are in better form in the tournament and boast of a stronger line-up. Given the quality in their side, they will head into this encounter as favourites.

