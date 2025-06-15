NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 13 between Nellai Royal Kings and Salem Spartans.
The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Salem Spartans (SS) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Let’s look at the NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction.
Nellai Royal Kings won their season opener against Trichy Grand Cholas but lost the second game to Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs. Chasing 213, Muhammed Adnan Khan hit 48 in 27 balls, but others couldn’t do much.
The Salem Spartans have had a perfect start to their season with three wins in three games. Most recently, they defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four wickets. M Poiyamozhi took 3 for 29 before Nidhish Rajagopal struck 69 off 44 to chase down 178.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.
Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.
Salem Cricket Foundation Ground produces good pitches with both bowlers and batters finding some assistance. The average first innings score at the venue in the TNPL is 154.
The weather in Salem is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of precipitation.
Arun Karthik (NRK)
Mohammed Mohammed (SS)
Sunny Sandhu (SS)
Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)
Hari Nishaanth (SS)
Sonu Yadav (NRK)
PS Nirmal Kumar (NRK)
Nellai Royal Kings have won the last four encounters between these two teams. But the Salem Spartans are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament and have more players in form. Expect the Spartans to come out on top.
