NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 13 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 13 between Nellai Royal Kings and Salem Spartans.

The 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 features Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Salem Spartans (SS) at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground. Let’s look at the NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction.

Nellai Royal Kings won their season opener against Trichy Grand Cholas but lost the second game to Chepauk Super Gillies by 41 runs. Chasing 213, Muhammed Adnan Khan hit 48 in 27 balls, but others couldn’t do much.

The Salem Spartans have had a perfect start to their season with three wins in three games. Most recently, they defeated IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by four wickets. M Poiyamozhi took 3 for 29 before Nidhish Rajagopal struck 69 off 44 to chase down 178.

NRK vs SS Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Harish, Sonu Yadav, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Emmanuel Cherian, Uday Kumar M.

Salem Spartans: Hari Nishanth, S Abishiek (c), Rajendran Vivek, R Kavin (wk), Sunny Sandhu, Harish Kumar, Nidhish Rajagopal, J Gowri Sankar, M Mohammed, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil Shah.

NRK vs SS: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Salem Cricket Foundation Ground produces good pitches with both bowlers and batters finding some assistance. The average first innings score at the venue in the TNPL is 154.

The weather in Salem is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Arun Karthik (NRK)

Arun Karthik is an experienced batter with a good record in domestic cricket.

He has scored 41 and 51 in the first two games of this tournament.

Mohammed Mohammed (SS)

M Mohammed has been a prolific wicket-taker in domestic cricket.

He has been outstanding in the season, taking eight wickets in three games with best figures of 4 for 20.

Sunny Sandhu (SS)

Sunny Sandhu was terrific against Trichy Grand Cholas, scoring 45 runs and picking up two wickets.

He has five wickets in the last five games and offers good all-round value.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Nidhish Rajagopal (SS)

Nidhish Rajagopal has had a terrific start to the season with two fifties in three games.

He hit 60 off 41 in the opening game and 69 off 44 in the most recent outing.

Hari Nishaanth (SS)

Hari Nishaanth was magnificent in the second game against Trichy Grand Cholas, hitting 83 off 58.

He opens the innings and can turn the game on its head.

Sonu Yadav (NRK)

Sonu Yadav has had a good start to the season, picking up five wickets, including a hat-trick.

His all-round skill set makes him a strong candidate for captaincy.

NRK vs SS Player to Avoid

PS Nirmal Kumar (NRK)

PS Nirmal Kumar has scored 13 runs in two innings and bowled only one over. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

NRK vs SS Dream11 Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings have won the last four encounters between these two teams. But the Salem Spartans are unbeaten in the ongoing tournament and have more players in form. Expect the Spartans to come out on top.

