NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 3 between Nellai Royal Kings and Trichy Grand Cholas.

Match no. 3 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will feature Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) taking on each other. The contest will take place at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground.

Nellai Royal Kings missed out on the playoffs spot last season by one point. They won three games and lost as many, finishing fifth on the table. They will bank on Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, and PS Nirmal Kumar in this season.

Trichy Grand Cholas finished one spot below Nellai in the previous edition. They won three games and lost four. Washington Sundar will not be available due to the England tour but they have a strong squad with the likes of R Sanjay Yadav, Antony Dhas, Saravana Kumar, and R Rajkumar.

NRK vs TGC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), G Ajitesh (wk), Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Vijay Kumar, Emmanuel Cherian, Ajay Krishna.

Trichy Grand Cholas: Waseem Ahmed (wk), U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas (c), P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran.

NRK vs TGC: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground is a venue where bowlers have enjoyed success in the TNPL. Batters generally find it hard to score big totals here. The average first innings score in the last 10 games hosted here reads 142.

The weather in Coimbatore could be a bit cloudy with a 5% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Waseem Ahmed (TGC)

The Trichy opener had scored 226 runs in the previous edition of the TNPL, averaging 36 and striking at 139.

Waseem smashed an unbeaten 90 in one of the games.

G Ajitesh (NRK)

G Ajitesh wasn’t at his best in the last season with 152 runs at an average of 25 and strike rate of 124.

However, he will bat in the top order, making him a good fantasy option.

V Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)

V Athisayaraj Davidson had an excellent tournament last year with the ball.

The right-arm seamer took 13 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 10.3.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)

R Sanjay Yadav is one of the most popular captaincy options in this game due to his all-round skill set.

He scored 226 runs in the last season at a strike rate of 149 while averaging 36.

The all-rounder also bagged five wickets with the ball.

Arun Karthik (NRK)

KB Arun Karthik was the fourth highest run-scorer in the previous edition of the TNPL.

He amassed 260 runs from seven innings at an average of 43 while striking at 143, including two half centuries.

R Sonu Yadav (NRK)

R Sonu Yadav was outstanding for Nellai Royal Kings in the previous season.

The all-rounder claimed nine wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.63.

He also scored 116 runs at a superb strike rate of 164.

NRK vs TGC Player to Avoid

Antony Dhas (TGC)

Antony Dhas had a poor campaign last year with bat and ball. He can be avoided.

Grand League Team for NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction

Looking at the two squads, Trichy Grand Cholas have a clear advantage heading into this encounter. They have a formidable line-up with more experienced and top quality players.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.