NRK vs TGC Dream11 Prediction Today Match 3 Playing XI: TNPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the TNPL 2025 Match 3 between Nellai Royal Kings and Trichy Grand Cholas.
Match no. 3 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 will feature Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) taking on each other. The contest will take place at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground.
Nellai Royal Kings missed out on the playoffs spot last season by one point. They won three games and lost as many, finishing fifth on the table. They will bank on Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, and PS Nirmal Kumar in this season.
Trichy Grand Cholas finished one spot below Nellai in the previous edition. They won three games and lost four. Washington Sundar will not be available due to the England tour but they have a strong squad with the likes of R Sanjay Yadav, Antony Dhas, Saravana Kumar, and R Rajkumar.
Nellai Royal Kings: Arun Karthik (c), G Ajitesh (wk), Rithik Easwaran (wk), R Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, Muhammed Adnan Khan, PS Nirmal Kumar, Sachin Rathi, Vijay Kumar, Emmanuel Cherian, Ajay Krishna.
Trichy Grand Cholas: Waseem Ahmed (wk), U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jafar Jamal, Sanjay Yadav, R Rajkumar, Antony Dhas (c), P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran.
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground is a venue where bowlers have enjoyed success in the TNPL. Batters generally find it hard to score big totals here. The average first innings score in the last 10 games hosted here reads 142.
The weather in Coimbatore could be a bit cloudy with a 5% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Waseem Ahmed (TGC)
G Ajitesh (NRK)
V Athisayaraj Davidson (TGC)
R Sanjay Yadav (TGC)
Arun Karthik (NRK)
R Sonu Yadav (NRK)
Antony Dhas (TGC)
Looking at the two squads, Trichy Grand Cholas have a clear advantage heading into this encounter. They have a formidable line-up with more experienced and top quality players.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.