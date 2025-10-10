NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 11: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

Here is our NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for Match No.11 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. New Zealand Women (NZ) will be up against Bangladesh Women (BAN) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

New Zealand have faced two top sides in the first two games, and are reeling at the bottom half of the table with two defeats. They lost to Australia in the opening game and then suffered a six-wicket loss against South Africa.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in their first game of the tournament but lost to England in the second. Defending 178, Fahima Khatun snared 3 for 16 in her 10 overs. Bangladesh had reduced England to 78 for 5 but umpiring errors cost them big.

NZ vs BAN Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

NZ vs BAN: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted three games in the ongoing tournament. The team batting first has posted 269, 69, and 178, respectively. Spinners have been superb at this ground while seamers have also found good movement with the new ball.

Guwahati could witness thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the forecast showing a 55% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Jess Kerr (NZ)

Jess Kerr has been in superb form in the fifty-over format and can be handy with the bat.

The right-arm seamer has taken 13 wickets in the last seven ODIs at an economy of 4.35.

Sharmin Akhter (BAN)

Sharmin Akhter recently scored a 71 in a warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka.

She has been in good form, scoring 396 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 44.

Maddy Green (NZ)

Maddy Green has been one of the better performing batters for New Zealand in recent times.

She has made 309 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 44 while striking at 95.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (NZW)

Amelia Kerr hasn’t been in great batting form but remains a good captaincy option for her all-round skill set.

She has scored 56 runs and taken four wickets in two games in the tournament.

Amelia has a stellar ODI record with a batting average of 42 and 103 wickets at 4.62 economy.

Sophie Devine (NZW)

Sophie Devine has had a magnificent start to the tournament, smashing 112 and 85 in the first two matches.

The veteran all-rounder is a top captaincy pick for her dual value and form.

Fahima Khatun (BAN)

Fahima Khatun was terrific in the previous game, picking up 3 for 16 in 10 overs.

The left-arm spinner has taken 14 wickets in nine games this year at an economy of 4.09.

Team for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Who will win the match?

On paper, New Zealand Women are slightly stronger but Bangladesh have proven to be a big threat in these conditions. NZ should win this game but we can not rule out Bangladesh pulling off an upset. But New Zealand still hold the upper hand because of their all-round strength.

