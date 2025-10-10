NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 11: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 11 between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.
Here is our NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction for Match No.11 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. New Zealand Women (NZ) will be up against Bangladesh Women (BAN) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
New Zealand have faced two top sides in the first two games, and are reeling at the bottom half of the table with two defeats. They lost to Australia in the opening game and then suffered a six-wicket loss against South Africa.
Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in their first game of the tournament but lost to England in the second. Defending 178, Fahima Khatun snared 3 for 16 in her 10 overs. Bangladesh had reduced England to 78 for 5 but umpiring errors cost them big.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Bree Illing.
Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla.
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has hosted three games in the ongoing tournament. The team batting first has posted 269, 69, and 178, respectively. Spinners have been superb at this ground while seamers have also found good movement with the new ball.
Guwahati could witness thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the forecast showing a 55% chance of precipitation.
Jess Kerr (NZ)
Sharmin Akhter (BAN)
Maddy Green (NZ)
Amelia Kerr (NZW)
Sophie Devine (NZW)
Fahima Khatun (BAN)
On paper, New Zealand Women are slightly stronger but Bangladesh have proven to be a big threat in these conditions. NZ should win this game but we can not rule out Bangladesh pulling off an upset. But New Zealand still hold the upper hand because of their all-round strength.
