NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England.

The second T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on October 20. Here’s our NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the second T20 International set to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

After batting first, England posted 153/6 in the first innings of the series opener – thanks to a fine cameo from Sam Curran (49), while all New Zealand bowlers picked a wicket each. However, the rain didn’t allow a second innings, and the game was called off.

NZ vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and Jacob Duffy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Christchurch have been balanced, with some help for pacers early on. Speedsters have taken 69.04% of total wickets here since 2024. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with around 160 being a fighting score.

A temperature of around 19°C, with some chances of rain, is forecast.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Tim Seifert (NZ):

Tim Seifert will open the innings. He is among the most attacking batters in world cricket and can maximise the powerplay.

Tim Seifert has 351 runs at an average of 31.90 and a strike rate of 128.10 in 12 innings in Christchurch. He also has three fifties here.

Mitchell Santner (NZ):

Mitchell Santner bowled brilliantly in the last game. He is among the most accurate spinners and can dismiss a few aggressive batters in England.

Mitchell Santner has 15 wickets at an average of 19.46 and a strike rate of 17.40 in 11 innings in Christchurch.

Phil Salt (ENG):

Phil Salt will open the innings. With short boundaries, he can be ruthless with his hitting and make a substantial score.

Phil Salt has been in sensational form this year. He has 349 runs at an average of 38.77 and a strike rate of 182.72 in 10 innings, including two fifties and a century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

James Neesham (NZ):

James Neesham has slowly become a genuine wicket-taker in this format. He can also contribute with the willow.

James Neesham has 130 runs at an average of 18.57 and a strike rate of 130 in eight innings in Christchurch. He also has seven wickets at an average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 18.57 in eight innings here.

Jos Buttler (ENG):

Jos Buttler will open the innings. He has been a consistent performer and can weave a long innings.

Jos Buttler has 360 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 151.26 in 13 T20I innings against New Zealand. He also has two fifties against them.

Sam Curran (ENG):

Sam Curran is a popular captaincy pick. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

Sam Curran looked good with the willow in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 49. He can also snare a few wickets with the ball.

Team for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand are a quality side and will have home advantage. Their bowling might be more suited to the conditions. Hence, New Zealand should win.

