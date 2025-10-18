NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between New Zealand and England.

New Zealand are set to host England in a white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. Here’s our NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first T20 International set to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

The Black Caps recently played a three-match T20I series against Australia, which they lost by 0-2. Mitch Santner will continue to lead the side in this but Kane Williamson remains unavailable.

England played their full strength side against South Africa last month, with the series ending in a draw. They later toured Ireland with a second-string team and won by 2-0. Harry Brook returns to take the reins while Sam Curran and Jordan Cox are also included.

NZ vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Hagley Oval in Christchurch is a balanced venue where seamers can get good assistance. The average first innings score at this ground in T20Is stands at 154 while the number in domestic T20s reads 161.

The weather in Christchurch could be an issue as the radar suggests an 86% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry has been in outstanding form across formats and across conditions.

He has claimed 44 wickets from just 26 matches in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.20.

Sam Curran (ENG)

Sam Curran could be a valuable asset in this game thanks to his all-round skill set.

He has scored 618 runs in the shorter format since June at 29 average and 160 strike rate while picking up 34 wickets at 8.60 economy.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has quickly become one of the top bowlers for New Zealand in white-ball cricket.

The right-arm pacer has taken 15 wickets in the last nine T20Is at an excellent economy of seven.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler continues to be one of the best white-ball players in the game.

He has amassed over 1,500 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 43 and strike rate of 157.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has been sensational in T20 cricket in recent times, scoring 341 runs in the last seven innings at an average of 52 while striking at 188.

He has blasted 141 not out against South Africa and followed it up with 89 versus Ireland.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has shown good form in T20 cricket recently.

He has scored 389 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 55 while striking at 162.

Team for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England boast of a much more destructive batting line-up compared to the hosts New Zealand. They also have a decent bowling attack and good batting depth. Expect England to come out on top.

