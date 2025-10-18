NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between New Zealand and England.
New Zealand are set to host England in a white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. Here’s our NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the first T20 International set to be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
The Black Caps recently played a three-match T20I series against Australia, which they lost by 0-2. Mitch Santner will continue to lead the side in this but Kane Williamson remains unavailable.
England played their full strength side against South Africa last month, with the series ending in a draw. They later toured Ireland with a second-string team and won by 2-0. Harry Brook returns to take the reins while Sam Curran and Jordan Cox are also included.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
Hagley Oval in Christchurch is a balanced venue where seamers can get good assistance. The average first innings score at this ground in T20Is stands at 154 while the number in domestic T20s reads 161.
The weather in Christchurch could be an issue as the radar suggests an 86% chance of precipitation in the evening.
Matt Henry (NZ)
Sam Curran (ENG)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
England boast of a much more destructive batting line-up compared to the hosts New Zealand. They also have a decent bowling attack and good batting depth. Expect England to come out on top.
