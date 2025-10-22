NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between New Zealand and England
New Zealand will be looking to draw the series when they host England in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Check out our NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the decider.
The visitors dominated the second game, beating the Black Caps by 65 runs. Phil Salt struck 85 off 56 balls at the top while Harry Brook smashed 78 off 35 as England posted 236 on the board.
The NZ top seven failed to make any meaningful contribution as they lost six wickets for 104 and could not recover. Adil Rashid starred with 4 for 32 while Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, and Luke Wood bagged two scalps each.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy.
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
Eden Park is an excellent venue with high-scoring matches being a norm. Batters have tasted good success here, especially due to the shorter boundaries. The average first innings score at the ground reads 170 from 28 T20 internationals.
The weather could be a threat over this fixture as the forecast suggests an 85% chance of precipitation in the evening.
READ MORE:
Matt Henry (NZ)
Harry Brook (ENG)
Tim Robinson (NZ)
Jos Buttler (ENG)
Phil Salt (ENG)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
England will head into this game as favourites, having won the second game comprehensively. They possess a stronger batting unit as opposed to New Zealand, which could be the difference yet again.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.