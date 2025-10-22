NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between New Zealand and England

New Zealand will be looking to draw the series when they host England in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland. Check out our NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction for the decider.

The visitors dominated the second game, beating the Black Caps by 65 runs. Phil Salt struck 85 off 56 balls at the top while Harry Brook smashed 78 off 35 as England posted 236 on the board.

The NZ top seven failed to make any meaningful contribution as they lost six wickets for 104 and could not recover. Adil Rashid starred with 4 for 32 while Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, and Luke Wood bagged two scalps each.

NZ vs ENG Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy.

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

NZ vs ENG: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Park is an excellent venue with high-scoring matches being a norm. Batters have tasted good success here, especially due to the shorter boundaries. The average first innings score at the ground reads 170 from 28 T20 internationals.

The weather could be a threat over this fixture as the forecast suggests an 85% chance of precipitation in the evening.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Matt Henry (NZ)

Matt Henry was taken to the cleaners in the previous game but remains a good pick due to his overall form.

Henry has taken 44 wickets from 27 games in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.25.

Harry Brook (ENG)

Harry Brook is coming off an outrageous knock of 78 off 35 in the second T20I.

He has over 3,300 runs in the shorter format at an average of 33 while striking at 151.

Tim Robinson (NZ)

Tim Robinson recently smashed 106 not out in 66 deliveries against Australia.

He has amassed over 1,200 runs at an average of 29 and strike rate of 140, including two hundreds.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Jos Buttler fell for a low score in the previous game but remains a top captaincy candidate.

He has scored over 1,500 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 43 while striking at 157.

Phil Salt (ENG)

Phil Salt has had scores of 141 not out, 89, and 85 in three of the last five matches.

Salt has been in incredible form in T20 cricket, scoring 402 runs in the last seven innings at an average of 67 while striking at 189.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert looked in decent touch in the previous game, scoring 39 runs.

He has scored 422 runs in the last 11 matches at an average of 54 while striking at 160.

Team for NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

England will head into this game as favourites, having won the second game comprehensively. They possess a stronger batting unit as opposed to New Zealand, which could be the difference yet again.

