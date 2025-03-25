NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.5 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

After losing the third T20I, New Zealand made a strong comeback by scoring 220 runs in their 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 50 runs, Tim Seifert added 44, and Michael Bracewell remained not out on 46. Their bowlers then did a great job, bowling out Pakistan for just 105 runs. Jacob Duffy took four wickets, while Zakary Foulkes picked up three.

New Zealand won the match by 115 runs and now lead the series 3-1 with one game left. They will aim to win the next match too. Pakistan, despite losing the series, will look to end on a positive note.

NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Wellington is great for batting, offering bounce and short boundaries that make it easier to score runs. Winning the toss and batting first would be a smart choice to take full advantage of these conditions.

The temperature is expected to be around 19°C.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Mark Chapman (NZ)

Mark Chapman scored a brilliant 94 runs in the third match and followed it up with 24 runs in the next game.

He has scored 1,344 runs in T20Is overall, out of those, 660 runs have come against Pakistan in 21 innings.

He has hit four fifties and one century against Pakistan.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed took two wickets in the previous match.

He has picked up five wickets in three matches of the series so far.

Even though he concedes runs, he has a knack for taking wickets at crucial moments.

Finn Allen (NZ)

Finn Allen has scored 117 runs in four matches so far in this series.

He has scored 483 runs in 13 T20I matches against Pakistan.

In the previous match, he scored a half-century.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris Rauf has taken eight wickets in three matches so far in this series.

He took two wickets in the second T20I, followed by three wickets in the third match, and another three wickets in the previous game.

Rauf has taken 40 wickets in 19 T20Is against New Zealand, the most he has taken against any team.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has scored 152 runs in four matches in the series so far.

His scores in those games are 44, 19, 45, and 44.

Overall, Seifert has scored 482 runs in 18 T20Is against Pakistan.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 11 wickets in four matches.

He has taken a total of 16 wickets in eight innings against Pakistan.

In this series, he picked up four wickets in the first match, two in the second, one in the third, and four in the previous match.

NZ vs PAK Player to Avoid

Mitchell Hay (NZ)

Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have a stronger side than Pakistan. Thus, NZ are expected to win the next match too.

