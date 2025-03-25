NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Pakistan Tour of New Zealand 2025, 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Match No.5 of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at Sky Stadium, Wellington.
After losing the third T20I, New Zealand made a strong comeback by scoring 220 runs in their 20 overs. Finn Allen scored 50 runs, Tim Seifert added 44, and Michael Bracewell remained not out on 46. Their bowlers then did a great job, bowling out Pakistan for just 105 runs. Jacob Duffy took four wickets, while Zakary Foulkes picked up three.
New Zealand won the match by 115 runs and now lead the series 3-1 with one game left. They will aim to win the next match too. Pakistan, despite losing the series, will look to end on a positive note.
NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs
New Zealand: Mohammad Haris (w), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
Pakistan: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (w), Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke.
NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions
The pitch at Wellington is great for batting, offering bounce and short boundaries that make it easier to score runs. Winning the toss and batting first would be a smart choice to take full advantage of these conditions.