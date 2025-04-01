NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing XI: 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

The Match No.2 of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

New Zealand secured a 1-0 lead in the series after a dramatic turnaround in the first ODI. Despite batting in tough conditions early on, they posted a strong total of 344, thanks to a brilliant effort from Mark Chapman and debutant Muhammad Abbas. New Zealand’s bowlers capitalized on Pakistan’s collapse to take the victory.

Pakistan were dominating for the majority of the chase at 246/3 off 38 overs, with Salman Agha and Babar Azam forging a solid partnership. But Babar’s dismissal triggered a dramatic collapse, as 7 wickets were lost for a mere 22 runs and a golden chance went begging.

NZ vs PAK: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William ORourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

NZ vs PAK: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Seddon Park pitch is even, with some assistance to bowlers initially. The batting becomes easier later in the game, with minimal support for spinners. Winning the toss and bowling first would be a good choice.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C, with some chances of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Rizwan has been consistent against New Zealand in ODIs.

Scored 30 runs in the first ODI. Has 441 runs in 14 matches.

Averages 44.10 with a strike rate of 85.63.

Has three half-centuries against them.

A dependable batting option.

Nathan Smith (NZ)

Nathan Smith has taken 11 wickets in 6 ODIs.

Has 6 wickets in 3 matches against Pakistan, including 4 in the last game.

His economy is high, but he can still be a good pick.

Muhammad Abbas (NZ)

Muhammad Abbas made his debut in the last match.

He scored 52 off 26 balls.

His fifty came off just 24 balls, setting a record for the fastest fifty on debut.

He had a strike rate of 200 in the last match.

Abbas could be a good option to consider.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

Mitchell scored 76 runs in the last match.

Has 622 runs in 12 ODIs against Pakistan.

Averages 51.83 with a strike rate of 92.55.

Has hit two centuries and three fifties against them.

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam has scored 1,087 runs in 24 ODIs against New Zealand.

He averages 49.40 against them.

A strong pick for this match and a good option for captain or vice-captain.

Batting in the top order gives him a great chance to score big again.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy is in good form.

Took 2 wickets in the first ODI.

Claimed 13 wickets in 5 matches during the T20I series against Pakistan.

Registered two four-wicket hauls.

Picked up at least one wicket in every match.

NZ vs PAK Player to Avoid

Mitchell Hay (NZ)

Mitchell Hay can be avoided for this match.

Grand League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction:

New Zealand won the first ODI, but Pakistan is expected to bounce back. However, New Zealand might still have the edge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.