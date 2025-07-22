NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series, 5th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

The 5th match of the T20 tri-series will be played between New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) at the Harare Sports Club. We look into the NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction.
Both teams have already qualified for the final of the series. New Zealand won their last match against Zimbabwe by eight wickets and remain unbeaten, having won both their matches so far.
–
21/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in their previous game. They have played three matches, winning two and losing one. This match will be a rehearsal before the final, where both teams will meet again.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
South Africa (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.
Harare Sports Club is a ground where bowlers get good help, and T20 matches here are not high-scoring. In this series, teams batting second have won three out of four games.
The temperature is expected to be around 20°C with no chance of rain during the match.
ALSO READ:
New Zealand have a stronger team than South Africa and are expected to have an edge in this match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.