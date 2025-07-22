News
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5
fantasy-cricket

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series, 5th Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 22, 2025
3 min read
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today Match 5

The 5th match of the T20 tri-series will be played between New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) at the Harare Sports Club. We look into the NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction.

Both teams have already qualified for the final of the series. New Zealand won their last match against Zimbabwe by eight wickets and remain unbeaten, having won both their matches so far.

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in their previous game. They have played three matches, winning two and losing one. This match will be a rehearsal before the final, where both teams will meet again.

NZ vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club is a ground where bowlers get good help, and T20 matches here are not high-scoring. In this series, teams batting second have won three out of four games.

The temperature is expected to be around 20°C with no chance of rain during the match.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Lungi Ngidi SA)

  • Lungi Ngidi has picked up three wickets in three matches of the series, taking one wicket in each game.
  • He could be a decent pick as he has consistently taken at least one wicket in every match.

Rubin Hermann (SA)

  • Rubin Hermann is the second leading run-scorer in the series.
  • He has scored 109 runs in three matches so far.
  • His scores include 63 in the previous match and 45 in the first match of the series.

Devon Conway (NZ)

  • Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 59 in the previous match, which was his first of the series.
  • Before this, he played in MLC 2025 and scored 135 runs in four innings.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

  • Rachin Ravindra scored 30 runs and took a wicket in the previous match.
  • Before this series, he played in MLC 2025, where he scored 70 runs in his last match.
  • Overall, he scored 263 runs in 11 innings during the tournament.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Dewald Brevis has scored 89 runs in three matches so far in the series.
  • His scores include 13* in the previous match, along with 35 and 41 in the earlier games.
  • He has maintained an impressive strike rate of 211.90 in the series.

Matt Henry (NZ)

  • Matt Henry is the leading wicket-taker in the series with six wickets in two matches.
  • He picked up three wickets in both games, with figures of 3 for 26 and 3 for 34.

NZ vs SA Player to Avoid

Andile Simelane (SA)

  • Andile Simlane can be avoided for this match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Tri-nation series 2025 MATCH 5 Grand League Team

Small League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Tri-nation series 2025 MATCH 5 Small League Team

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have a stronger team than South Africa and are expected to have an edge in this match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

