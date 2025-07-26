NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the T20 tri-series final at Harare Sports Club. The Proteas have lost twice to New Zealand in this series and will look for revenge.

The Black Caps have been unbeaten in the competition, having won all four games. They are coming off a 60-run win over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Tim Seifert made 75 off 45 while Rachin Ravindra struck 63 off 39. Ish Sodhi then snared 4 for 12.

South Africa went down by seven wickets in their previous outing against New Zealand. They could manage only 134 runs while batting first, which wasn’t enough.

All matches (50) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 AUST – LUX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC 122/4 KLG 108/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – SWCL 48/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 UTC – KLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 MKP – SWCL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – EDC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

NZ vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann (wk), Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club is a venue which offers balanced surfaces with some help for bowlers. Seamers have been quite effective with the new ball in the ongoing series. The average first innings score at this ground reads 156.

The weather should be hazy with rain unlikely to be a concern and the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Mitchell Santner has been superb in the shorter format in recent times, picking up 18 wickets in the last 10 matches at 7.40 economy.

Santner has picked three three-wicket hauls in this period.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been excellent in the format, picking 19 wickets in the last nine T20s at an economy of 6.39.

He has claimed 3 for 20 and 2 for 33 in two of the three games.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis has piled on over 800 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 182 while averaging 39.

He has smashed five half-centuries this year.

Brevis struck 41 off 17 and 35 off 18 in the first two games of this series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra has been in good form in the ongoing tri-series.

He has made 166 runs in the last four T20s at a strike rate of 162, including 63 off 39 in the previous game.

The left-arm spin all-rounder has also bagged one wicket in this series.

Tim Seifert (NZ)

Tim Seifert has smashed 66 not out and 75 in the last two games.

The Kiwi opener has been in great form, amassing 415 runs in the last nine T20 internationals at a strike rate of 177 and average of 59.

George Linde (SA)

George Linde picked 3 for 10 in the first game against Zimbabwe.

He went wicketless in the next three games but struck 30 and 23 not out in two of those games.

Linde’s all-round skill set makes him a tempting captaincy option.

NZ vs SA Player to Avoid

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn’t carried his form in the tri-series and was demoted down the order. Leaving him out would be a sensible call.

Grand League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Small League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have beaten South Africa in both encounters in this tournament. They have an in-form line-up while the Proteas are a depleted unit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.