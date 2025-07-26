NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the Final between New Zealand and South Africa.
New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the T20 tri-series final at Harare Sports Club. The Proteas have lost twice to New Zealand in this series and will look for revenge.
The Black Caps have been unbeaten in the competition, having won all four games. They are coming off a 60-run win over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Tim Seifert made 75 off 45 while Rachin Ravindra struck 63 off 39. Ish Sodhi then snared 4 for 12.
South Africa went down by seven wickets in their previous outing against New Zealand. They could manage only 134 runs while batting first, which wasn’t enough.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann (wk), Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.
Harare Sports Club is a venue which offers balanced surfaces with some help for bowlers. Seamers have been quite effective with the new ball in the ongoing series. The average first innings score at this ground reads 156.
The weather should be hazy with rain unlikely to be a concern and the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius.
Mitchell Santner (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Dewald Brevis (SA)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Tim Seifert (NZ)
George Linde (SA)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
New Zealand have beaten South Africa in both encounters in this tournament. They have an in-form line-up while the Proteas are a depleted unit.
