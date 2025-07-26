News
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final
fantasy-cricket

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-Series Final: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: July 26, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for the Final between New Zealand and South Africa.

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final

New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the T20 tri-series final at Harare Sports Club. The Proteas have lost twice to New Zealand in this series and will look for revenge. 

The Black Caps have been unbeaten in the competition, having won all four games. They are coming off a 60-run win over Zimbabwe in the previous game. Tim Seifert made 75 off 45 while Rachin Ravindra struck 63 off 39. Ish Sodhi then snared 4 for 12.

South Africa went down by seven wickets in their previous outing against New Zealand. They could manage only 134 runs while batting first, which wasn’t enough. 

NZ vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen (c), Rubin Hermann (wk), Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Gerald Coetzee, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

NZ vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Harare Sports Club is a venue which offers balanced surfaces with some help for bowlers. Seamers have been quite effective with the new ball in the ongoing series. The average first innings score at this ground reads 156.

The weather should be hazy with rain unlikely to be a concern and the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

  • Mitchell Santner has been superb in the shorter format in recent times, picking up 18 wickets in the last 10 matches at 7.40 economy. 
  • Santner has picked three three-wicket hauls in this period. 

Jacob Duffy (NZ) 

  • Jacob Duffy has been excellent in the format, picking 19 wickets in the last nine T20s at an economy of 6.39.
  • He has claimed 3 for 20 and 2 for 33 in two of the three games. 

Dewald Brevis (SA)

  • Dewald Brevis has piled on over 800 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike rate of 182 while averaging 39.
  • He has smashed five half-centuries this year.
  • Brevis struck 41 off 17 and 35 off 18 in the first two games of this series.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

  • Rachin Ravindra has been in good form in the ongoing tri-series. 
  • He has made 166 runs in the last four T20s at a strike rate of 162, including 63 off 39 in the previous game. 
  • The left-arm spin all-rounder has also bagged one wicket in this series. 

Tim Seifert (NZ) 

  • Tim Seifert has smashed 66 not out and 75 in the last two games. 
  • The Kiwi opener has been in great form, amassing 415 runs in the last nine T20 internationals at a strike rate of 177 and average of 59.

George Linde (SA)

  • George Linde picked 3 for 10 in the first game against Zimbabwe. 
  • He went wicketless in the next three games but struck 30 and 23 not out in two of those games. 
  • Linde’s all-round skill set makes him a tempting captaincy option. 

NZ vs SA Player to Avoid

Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius hasn’t carried his form in the tri-series and was demoted down the order. Leaving him out would be a sensible call. 

Grand League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction 

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today T20 Tri-series Final Playing XI Small League Team

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have beaten South Africa in both encounters in this tournament. They have an in-form line-up while the Proteas are a depleted unit.   

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

New Zealand
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction
South Africa
Zimbabwe T20 Tri-series
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

