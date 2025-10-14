NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.
Here is our NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction for Match No.15 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. New Zealand Women (NZ) will go head to head against Sri Lanka Women (SL) at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
The White Ferns have played three games in the tournament, losing two and winning once. They got off the mark with a 100-run victory over Bangladesh in the previous game. Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine made 60s to help the team post 227 before Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu bagged three wickets each.
Sri Lanka have only one point from three games, courtesy of an abandoned game against Australia. In the previous fixture, they lost to England by 89 runs. Inoka Ranaweera claimed 3 for 33 in her 10 overs but none of the batters could cross the 35-run mark while chasing 254.
New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.
R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is known for its spin-friendly conditions. The pitches here offer a great amount of spin and batting can be a tricky job. The team batting first has posted 129, 247, 221, and 253 in four games.
The weather in Colombo is expected to be cloudy with rain likely to make an appearance. There’s a 59% chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Jess Kerr (NZ)
Inoka Ranaweera (SL)
Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL)
Amelia Kerr (NZW)
Sophie Devine (NZW)
Chamari Athapaththu (SL)
Both teams are well matched in these conditions but New Zealand will hold an edge due to the better balance. Their batting unit also looks stronger than Sri Lanka. Expect NZ Women to come out on top here.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.