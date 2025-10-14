NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 15: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 15 between New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women.

Here is our NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction for Match No.15 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. New Zealand Women (NZ) will go head to head against Sri Lanka Women (SL) at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

The White Ferns have played three games in the tournament, losing two and winning once. They got off the mark with a 100-run victory over Bangladesh in the previous game. Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine made 60s to help the team post 227 before Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu bagged three wickets each.

Sri Lanka have only one point from three games, courtesy of an abandoned game against Australia. In the previous fixture, they lost to England by 89 runs. Inoka Ranaweera claimed 3 for 33 in her 10 overs but none of the batters could cross the 35-run mark while chasing 254.

NZ vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani.

NZ vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is known for its spin-friendly conditions. The pitches here offer a great amount of spin and batting can be a tricky job. The team batting first has posted 129, 247, 221, and 253 in four games.

The weather in Colombo is expected to be cloudy with rain likely to make an appearance. There’s a 59% chance of precipitation.

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Jess Kerr (NZ)

Jess Kerr has been in great form, picking up 3 for 59 and 3 for 21 in two of the three games this tournament.

The right-arm seamer has taken 13 wickets in the last seven ODIs at an economy of 3.92.

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Inoka Ranaweera has been magnificent, taking 4 for 46 and 3 for 33 in two games.

The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 87 wickets in the fifty-over format at an economy of 4.53.

Harshitha Samarawickrama (SL)

Harshitha Samarawickrama has had good starts recently, scoring 25+ in four of the last five fifty-over games.

She has amassed 398 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 44.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Amelia Kerr (NZW)

Despite her poor form with the bat, Amelia Kerr remains a top captaincy option for her all-round ability.

She has taken five wickets in the tournament while scoring 57 runs.

Amelia averages 42 with the bat in ODI cricket and has 104 wickets to her credit at 4.62 economy.

Sophie Devine (NZW)

Sophie Devine has been incredible in the tournament, scoring 112, 85, and 63 in three games.

Given her form and all-rounder value, she is a top captaincy pick.

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 58 runs and picked up a wicket in two games this competition.

She averages 35 with the bat in ODI cricket and has taken 45 wickets.

Team for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Both teams are well matched in these conditions but New Zealand will hold an edge due to the better balance. Their batting unit also looks stronger than Sri Lanka. Expect NZ Women to come out on top here.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.