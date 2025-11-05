NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

The West Indies are on a multi-format tour of New Zealand, where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

The Black Caps recently played a three-match T20I series against England, which they lost 0-1. Two of the matches were washed out by rain. Led by Mitch Santner, they will continue to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. With Kane Williamson announcing his retirement, they now have more clarity.

The West Indies are coming off an impressive series victory in Bangladesh. They defeated the home side by 3-0 on some pretty difficult pitches for batting. Shai Hope will continue to lead the side with a good mix of talent.

NZ vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Eden Park is known for its terrific batting conditions with flatter pitches and short boundaries. The average first innings score at the venue from 28 T20 internationals stands at 170. Batting second is a better option here.

The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy in the evening, but rain is unlikely to be a threat.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner had a good ODI series against England, picking up three wickets and scoring crucial runs lower down the order.

He has taken 36 wickets in the shorter format this year at an economy of 7.97.

Amir Jangoo (WI)

Amir Jangoo has been impressive in recent times, batting at the top of the order.

He has scored 328 runs from eight innings this year at an average of 53 with four half-centuries.

Tim Robinson (NZ)

Tim Robinson has amassed over 1,200 runs at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 140, including two hundreds.

He recently hammered 106 not out off 66 balls against Australia.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder is having a great run in T20 cricket this year, making an impact with bat and ball.

He has taken 28 wickets from 118 T20Is this year at an economy of 8.56 while scoring 211 runs at a strike rate of 158.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy has been terrific for New Zealand in the shorter format.

The right-arm seamer has 25 wickets from 16 games this year at an economy of 7.74.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra looked in good form in the ODI series against England.

He is averaging 32 at a strike rate of 159 in the last seven T20 internationals.

Team for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

West Indies batters can be vulnerable in these conditions. NZ also have a quality pace attack that gives them an advantage at home. Expect New Zealand to come out on top in this game.

