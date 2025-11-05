NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.
The West Indies are on a multi-format tour of New Zealand, where they will play five T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the first T20I to be played at Eden Park in Auckland.
The Black Caps recently played a three-match T20I series against England, which they lost 0-1. Two of the matches were washed out by rain. Led by Mitch Santner, they will continue to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026. With Kane Williamson announcing his retirement, they now have more clarity.
The West Indies are coming off an impressive series victory in Bangladesh. They defeated the home side by 3-0 on some pretty difficult pitches for batting. Shai Hope will continue to lead the side with a good mix of talent.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.
Eden Park is known for its terrific batting conditions with flatter pitches and short boundaries. The average first innings score at the venue from 28 T20 internationals stands at 170. Batting second is a better option here.
The weather is expected to be mostly cloudy in the evening, but rain is unlikely to be a threat.
Mitchell Santner (NZ)
Amir Jangoo (WI)
Tim Robinson (NZ)
Jason Holder (WI)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
West Indies batters can be vulnerable in these conditions. NZ also have a quality pace attack that gives them an advantage at home. Expect New Zealand to come out on top in this game.
