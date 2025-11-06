NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.
The West Indies clinched the first game of the series by a narrow margin of seven runs. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the second T20I to be played at Eden Park in Auckland.
The visitors surprised the hosts in the series opener after posting 164 on the board. Shai Hope struck 53 off 39 while Rovman Powell made 33 off 23. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with two for 19 in four overs.
Chasing the target, New Zealand were in a critical spot with 88 for six on the board. When a big defeat was looking imminent, Mitch Santner pulled off an incredible knock. He smashed 55 off 28 but could not get the team over the line. Roston Chase was the star for West Indies with three for 26.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.
The pitches at Eden Park are generally pretty good for batting, with not much on offer for bowlers. Short boundaries also come in handy for batters. The average first innings score at the venue from 29 T20Is reads 170.
The weather is likely to be mostly clear with no threat of rain in the evening.
ALSO READ:
Tim Robinson (NZ)
Rachin Ravindra (NZ)
Jason Holder (WI)
Mitch Santner (NZ)
Jacob Duffy (NZ)
Roston Chase (WI)
New Zealand batters had a poor outing in the first game after bowlers did their job. They have a quality bowling attack for these conditions and hold an advantage. Expect the hosts to win the second game.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.