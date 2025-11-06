NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

The West Indies clinched the first game of the series by a narrow margin of seven runs. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for the second T20I to be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

The visitors surprised the hosts in the series opener after posting 164 on the board. Shai Hope struck 53 off 39 while Rovman Powell made 33 off 23. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with two for 19 in four overs.

Chasing the target, New Zealand were in a critical spot with 88 for six on the board. When a big defeat was looking imminent, Mitch Santner pulled off an incredible knock. He smashed 55 off 28 but could not get the team over the line. Roston Chase was the star for West Indies with three for 26.

NZ vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Eden Park are generally pretty good for batting, with not much on offer for bowlers. Short boundaries also come in handy for batters. The average first innings score at the venue from 29 T20Is reads 170.

The weather is likely to be mostly clear with no threat of rain in the evening.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Tim Robinson (NZ)

Tim Robinson has scored over 1,200 runs at an average of 29 while striking at 140, including two hundreds.

Robinson recently struck 106 not out in 66 balls against Australia.

Rachin Ravindra (NZ)

Rachin Ravindra is coming off some decent form in the ODI series against England.

He is averaging 31 at a strike rate of 150 in the last seven T20Is.

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder has been in great form in T20 cricket this year with both bat and ball.

He has bagged 28 wickets from 19 T20Is this year at an economy of 8.57, and has scored 216 runs at a strike rate of 156.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner has shown great improvement in batting and is coming off a blistering fifty.

He has taken 36 wickets this year at an economy of 8.03 while scoring 259 runs at an average of 23.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy continues to be brilliant for New Zealand in the shorter format, picking up two for 19 in the series opener.

He has claimed 27 wickets from 17 games this year at an economy of 7.70.

Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase was the ‘Player of the Match’ in the previous game, scoring 28 runs and picking up three wickets.

His batting position and bowling value makes him a good captaincy option.

Team for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand batters had a poor outing in the first game after bowlers did their job. They have a quality bowling attack for these conditions and hold an advantage. Expect the hosts to win the second game.

