NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.

With the five-match series levelled 1-all, New Zealand and West Indies will take on each other in the third T20I at Saxton Oval, Nelson. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this game.

While the West Indies clinched the opening game by seven runs, the hosts bounced back with a three-run victory in the second. Mark Chapman was the star of the show with a stunning 78 off 28 deliveries. Tim Robinson also struck 39 off 25 as they posted 207 on the board. Matthew Forde was the standout bowler with a wicket for 17 in four overs.

Chasing the target, the West Indies had lost six for 93 before Rovman Powell (45 off 16) and Romario Shepherd (34 off 16) gave them a ray of hope. Forde also smashed 29 not out in 13 balls but ended up just short of the target.

NZ vs WI Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.

NZ vs WI: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Saxton Oval in Nelson has generally produced excellent pitches for batting with short boundaries, also aiding the batters. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 189 from nine games.

The weather is expected to be mostly clear, with rain unlikely to be a threat.

Top Player Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Shai Hope (WI)

Shai Hope was superb in the first game, scoring a 53-run knock.

He has been terrific in the shorter format this year, amassing over 1,600 runs at an average of 41 with two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Jacob Duffy (NZ)

Jacob Duffy took two for 19 in the series opener and followed it up with one for 21 in the second.

The right-arm pacer has been exceptional in T20Is, snaring 28 wickets from 17 innings at an economy of 7.36.

Jason Holder (WI)

Jason Holder hasn’t fired in the first two games, but remains a top fantasy option due to his overall form.

He has taken 29 wickets from 20 T20Is this year at an economy of 8.57 while scoring 232 runs at a strike rate of 158.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Tim Robinson (NZ)

Tim Robinson looked in great touch in the previous game, hitting 39 off 25 deliveries.

He has over 1,300 runs to his name in the shorter format at an average of 29 while striking at 140, including two hundreds.

Mitch Santner (NZ)

Mitch Santner smashed fifty in the first game, and backed it up with 18 runs and a three-wicket haul in the second.

The all-rounder has claimed 39 wickets this year at an economy of 8.02, and has made 277 runs at an average of 23.

Roston Chase (WI)

Roston Chase made 28 runs and picked up three wickets in the first game, and followed it up with two scalps in the second.

His bowling seems to have improved in the T20 format, and his all-round value makes him a solid captaincy option.

Team for NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand have a better quality in their bowling attack as opposed to the West Indies. The visitors have destructive batters but can be vulnerable. Expect the Black Caps to win this encounter.

