NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd T20I between New Zealand and West Indies.
With the five-match series levelled 1-all, New Zealand and West Indies will take on each other in the third T20I at Saxton Oval, Nelson. Here is our NZ vs WI Dream11 Prediction for this game.
While the West Indies clinched the opening game by seven runs, the hosts bounced back with a three-run victory in the second. Mark Chapman was the star of the show with a stunning 78 off 28 deliveries. Tim Robinson also struck 39 off 25 as they posted 207 on the board. Matthew Forde was the standout bowler with a wicket for 17 in four overs.
Chasing the target, the West Indies had lost six for 93 before Rovman Powell (45 off 16) and Romario Shepherd (34 off 16) gave them a ray of hope. Forde also smashed 29 not out in 13 balls but ended up just short of the target.
New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Zakary Foulkes, and Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shai Hope (c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, and Jayden Seales.
Saxton Oval in Nelson has generally produced excellent pitches for batting with short boundaries, also aiding the batters. The average first innings score at the venue in T20 cricket stands at 189 from nine games.
The weather is expected to be mostly clear, with rain unlikely to be a threat.
New Zealand have a better quality in their bowling attack as opposed to the West Indies. The visitors have destructive batters but can be vulnerable. Expect the Black Caps to win this encounter.
