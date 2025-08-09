OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.
Here’s our OVI vs MNR Dream11 prediction for match no. 5 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The defending champions Oval Invincibles (OVI) will host Manchester Originals (MNR) at The Oval, London.
The season opener saw Oval Invincibles hammer London Spirit by six wickets to get off the mark. Rashid Khan and Sam Curran claimed three wickets each to dismantle the opponents for just 80. They chased down the target with 31 balls to spare.
Manchester Originals went down against Southern Brave in their opening game by just one wicket. Captain Phil Salt smashed 60 runs off 41 balls to push the total to 131. Scott Currie snared 4 for 28 while Noor Ahmad and Sonny Baker claimed two each.
Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.
Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.
The Oval in London has historically been a batting friendly venue. The pitches here are generally flat with not much for bowlers to work with. Seamers could find some movement with the new ball. The average batting first score at the ground in T20 cricket stands at 166.
The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 16 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Jos Buttler (MNR)
Phil Salt (OVI)
Rashid Khan (OVI)
Sam Curran (OVI)
Heinrich Klaasen (MNR)
Noor Ahmad (MNR)
Jordan Cox (OVI)
Oval Invincibles have a better balance compared to Manchester Originals. They have a much more potent bowling unit with a deeper batting line-up. Expect them to come out on top.
