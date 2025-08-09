News
OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 5
fantasy-cricket

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 5 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 9, 2025
4 min read

Fantasy tips for The Hundred 2025 clash between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals.

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 5

Here’s our OVI vs MNR Dream11 prediction for match no. 5 of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The defending champions Oval Invincibles (OVI) will host Manchester Originals (MNR) at The Oval, London. 

The season opener saw Oval Invincibles hammer London Spirit by six wickets to get off the mark. Rashid Khan and Sam Curran claimed three wickets each to dismantle the opponents for just 80. They chased down the target with 31 balls to spare. 

Manchester Originals went down against Southern Brave in their opening game by just one wicket. Captain Phil Salt smashed 60 runs off 41 balls to push the total to 131. Scott Currie snared 4 for 28 while Noor Ahmad and Sonny Baker claimed two each.

OVI vs MNR Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c/wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Jordan Clark, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Sowter.

Manchester Originals: Phil Salt (c/wk), Matthew Hurst, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Mark Chapman, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker, Noor Ahmad, Farhan Ahmed, James Anderson.

OVI vs MNR The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The Oval in London has historically been a batting friendly venue. The pitches here are generally flat with not much for bowlers to work with. Seamers could find some movement with the new ball. The average batting first score at the ground in T20 cricket stands at 166.

The weather should be mainly clear with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to be around 16 degrees Celsius. 

READ MORE:

Top Player Picks for OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction  

Jos Buttler (MNR)

  • Jos Buttler is a must pick for his consistency in the shorter format. 
  • He has amassed over 1100 runs this year at an average of 44 while striking at 153. 
  • Buttler has hit 10 half-centuries in this period. 

Phil Salt (OVI)

  • Phil Salt started The Hundred 2025 season with a superb 60 off 41 balls against Southern Brave. 
  • Salt has piled on 870 runs in the shorter format this year at a strike of 157 while averaging 32. 

Rashid Khan (OVI) 

  • Rashid Khan has not been at his best in recent months but remains a top fantasy option. 
  • The leg-spinner kicked off the tournament with a ‘Player of the Match’ performance, picking up 3 for 11. 

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Sam Curran (OVI)

  • Sam Curran brings all-round value to the table, batting at number four and one of the frontline bowlers. 
  • He took 3 for 18 in the first match and smashed 14 runs off nine deliveries. 
  • Curran has 215 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 35 while picking up 20 wickets. 

Heinrich Klaasen (MNR)

  • Heinrich Klaasen will be key in this game for his record against Rashid Khan. 
  • He has scored over 800 runs in the shorter format this year at an average of 31 while striking at 155. 

Noor Ahmad (MNR) 

  • Noor Ahmad was excellent in the previous game, taking 2 for 21 in his full quota. 
  • The left-arm wrist spinner has been incredible in the T20 circuit, claiming 61 wickets in just 39 innings at an economy of 7.46.

OVI vs MNR Top Differential Pick 

Jordan Cox (OVI) 

  • Jordan Cox is part of only 23% of the fantasy teams, and can be a good differential pick. 
  • He will bat at number three and has recently made 342 runs in T20 Blast at 38 average. 

Grand League Team for OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 5 Playing XI Grand League Team

Small League Team for OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction 

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction Today The Hundred 2025 Match 5 Playing XI Small League Team

OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction

Oval Invincibles have a better balance compared to Manchester Originals. They have a much more potent bowling unit with a deeper batting line-up. Expect them to come out on top. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Manchester Originals
Oval Invincibles
OVI vs MNR Dream11 Prediction
The Hundred 2025
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

