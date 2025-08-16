OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Oval Invincibles (OVI) and Welsh Fire (WEF) will feature in the 16th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at The Kennington Oval in London. Let’s look into the OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction.
171/4
Match Called off
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 9 wickets
227/3
6/2
Oval Invincibles have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one, with their most recent game resulting in a four-wicket defeat against Birmingham Phoenix.
Welsh Fire have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two, with their previous match resulting in a 25-run victory over Manchester Originals.
Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.
Welsh Fire: Steven Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Luke Wells, Tom Abell(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.
Kennington Oval in London is a batting-friendly venue with flat pitches, offering little for bowlers, though seamers may get some movement with the new ball. The first game here was low scoring, with the chasing team winning.
The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with no chance of rain.
ALSO READ:
Even though Oval Invincibles are coming off a defeat, they are expected to have an edge over Welsh Fire in the upcoming match.