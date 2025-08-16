News
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16
fantasy-cricket

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today, The Hundred 2025: Match 16 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 16, 2025
4 min read
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

Oval Invincibles (OVI) and Welsh Fire (WEF) will feature in the 16th match of The Hundred 2025 men’s competition. The match will take place at The Kennington Oval in London. Let’s look into the OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction.

Oval Invincibles have played three matches so far, winning two and losing one, with their most recent game resulting in a four-wicket defeat against Birmingham Phoenix.

Welsh Fire have played three matches so far, winning one and losing two, with their previous match resulting in a 25-run victory over Manchester Originals.

OVI vs WEF Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings(w/c), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff.

Welsh Fire: Steven Smith, Jonny Bairstow(w), Luke Wells, Tom Abell(c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Chris Green, David Payne, Josh Hull, Riley Meredith.

OVI vs WEF The Hundred 2025: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Kennington Oval in London is a batting-friendly venue with flat pitches, offering little for bowlers, though seamers may get some movement with the new ball. The first game here was low scoring, with the chasing team winning.

The temperature is expected to be around 23°C with no chance of rain.

Top Player Picks for OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Chris Green (WEF)

  • Chris Green can also be a good pick. He took three wickets in the previous match and scored 19 runs.
  • He has been playing regular franchise cricket and performing well.

Saqib Mahmood (OVI)

  • Saqib Mahmood has taken five wickets in two matches of The Hundred 2025 so far.
  • He took three wickets in the previous match and two wickets in the first match.
  • Earlier, in the T20 Blast 2025, he took five wickets in three matches.

Riley Meredith (WEF)

  • Riley Meredith has taken seven wickets in three matches so far.
  • In the first two matches, he took two wickets in the first game and one wicket in the second.
  • In the previous match against Manchester Originals, he took four wickets.

Rashid Khan (OVI)

  • Rashid Khan had a disappointing outing in the previous match but could still be considered for captaincy.
  • Before this match, he took three wickets in each of the first two games.
  • He also contributed with the bat, scoring 16 runs in the previous match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Jonny Bairstow (WEF)

  • Jonny Bairstow has scored 128 runs in three matches so far.
  • He scored 42 in the first match and 86 not out in the second, but got out cheaply in the previous match.
  • Before this, he scored 177 runs in seven matches of T20 Blast 2025.
  • In IPL 2025, he played two matches and scored 85 runs.

Sam Curran (OVI)

  • Sam Curran has taken six wickets in three matches of The Hundred 2025 so far.
  • In the first two matches, he took three wickets in the first game and two wickets in the second.
  • In the previous match against Birmingham Phoenix, he scored 14 runs and took one wicket.

Will Jacks (OVI)

  • Will Jacks has scored 85 runs in three matches so far.
  • He scored 24 in the first match, 61 in the second, and got out cheaply in the third.
  • Before this, he scored 504 runs in 10 matches in the T20 Blast 2025 and took seven wickets.

OVI vs WEF Top Differential Pick

Donovan Ferreira (OVI)

  • Donovan Ferreira has been picked by around 42% of fantasy users.
  • He scored 63 runs off just 29 balls in the previous match.

ALSO READ:

Grand League Team for OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

Small League Team for OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction The Hundred 2025 Match 16

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction

Even though Oval Invincibles are coming off a defeat, they are expected to have an edge over Welsh Fire in the upcoming match.

Fantasy Cricket
Fantasy Cricket Team
Fantasy Cricket Tips
Oval Invincibles
OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction
The Hundred 2025
Welsh Fire
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

