PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa.
Following the Tests and T20Is, Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other in a three-match ODI series. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which will be played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
Pakistan last played ODIs in August on the tour of the West Indies. They lost the series 1-2. They have a new captain now, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking over the reins from Mohammad Rizwan.
South Africa’s last ODI assignment was against England away from home. They won that series 2-1. However, with the India tour coming up, they have selected a second-string side for this series.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, has not hosted an ODI since 2008, so there is a lack of data to rely on. But the pitch is expected to be flat initially and could slow down as the game goes on. The overall average score here in ODIs reads 228.
The weather is likely to be hazy. Rain should not be a concern with no chance of precipitation.
READ MORE:
Shaheen Afridi (PAK)
Lungi Ngidi (SA)
Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)
Matthew Breetzke (SA)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
South Africa have a depleted unit for this series with several top players missing. Pakistan have the home advantage and resources. Expect Pakistan to win this game.
