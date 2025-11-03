PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Pakistan and South Africa.

Following the Tests and T20Is, Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other in a three-match ODI series. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which will be played at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan last played ODIs in August on the tour of the West Indies. They lost the series 1-2. They have a new captain now, with Shaheen Shah Afridi taking over the reins from Mohammad Rizwan.

South Africa’s last ODI assignment was against England away from home. They won that series 2-1. However, with the India tour coming up, they have selected a second-string side for this series.

PAK vs SA: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, and Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, has not hosted an ODI since 2008, so there is a lack of data to rely on. But the pitch is expected to be flat initially and could slow down as the game goes on. The overall average score here in ODIs reads 228.

The weather is likely to be hazy. Rain should not be a concern with no chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi has looked in good rhythm recently, picking up a three-for in his last game.

He has taken 27 wickets from the last 13 ODIs.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi has taken 16 wickets from the last eight ODIs, albeit at a high economy of 6.39.

He can be effective on these abrasive surfaces.

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan has scored 358 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of nearly 40.

Overall, he has four centuries and 16 half-centuries in ODI cricket.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Matthew Breetzke has been brilliant for South Africa in the fifty-over format.

He has scored 467 runs in six ODIs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 103, including four fifties and a hundred.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has made 380 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 38 while striking at 98.

He hammered 134 against South Africa earlier this year.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch had an impressive T20I series against Pakistan, picking up nine wickets.

His pace is a big threat to Pakistan, and his all-round value makes him a good captaincy option.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa have a depleted unit for this series with several top players missing. Pakistan have the home advantage and resources. Expect Pakistan to win this game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.