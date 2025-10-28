PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.

Both teams recently played a Test series that ended 1-1, and now the focus moves to the T20I series. Pakistan are in good form in T20Is. They finished as runners-up in the Asia Cup 2025, won the tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, and before that, beat West Indies 2-1 in a bilateral series.

South Africa, on the other hand, are not in great form. They lost their last T20I match to Namibia. Before that, they drew a 1-1 series against England and lost 2-1 to Australia. They will now look to bounce back and regain some momentum in this series.

PAK vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium should be good for batting. Fast bowlers may get some swing with the new ball in the first few overs. Dew might come in later and make it easier for batting in the second innings. So, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Kwena Maphaka (SA)

Kwena Maphaka has taken 15 wickets in 13 T20Is so far.

In his last 5 bowling innings, he has picked up 10 wickets.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi has shown consistent wicket-taking form recently.

Wickets have come in 8 of the last 9 innings.

A total of 10 wickets have been picked up across those 9 innings.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed has taken 29 wickets in 23 T20I matches so far.

In his last 9 innings, he has picked up 12 wickets.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Sahibzada Farhan (PAK)

Sahibzada Farhan scored 217 runs in 7 innings during the Asia Cup 2025 at an average of 31.00 and finished as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer in the tournament.

In his last 6 innings, he has scored 2 half-centuries and one 40-run knock.

Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Shaheen Afridi took 10 wickets in 7 innings during the Asia Cup 2025.

Also contributed with the bat with scores of 33*, 29*, and 19.

In the last 3 T20I innings, 7 wickets have been taken by him.

Dewald Brevis (SA)

Dewald Brevis has scored 345 runs in 12 innings at an average of 34.50.

Recent form includes a 125* and a 53 in his last 4 innings.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan are the favourites to win this match. South Africa are missing several key players, while Pakistan have a full-strength squad, which gives them a clear advantage.

