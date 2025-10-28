PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st T20I – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the first T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.
Both teams recently played a Test series that ended 1-1, and now the focus moves to the T20I series. Pakistan are in good form in T20Is. They finished as runners-up in the Asia Cup 2025, won the tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, and before that, beat West Indies 2-1 in a bilateral series.
South Africa, on the other hand, are not in great form. They lost their last T20I match to Namibia. Before that, they drew a 1-1 series against England and lost 2-1 to Australia. They will now look to bounce back and regain some momentum in this series.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira (C), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nqaba Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.
The pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium should be good for batting. Fast bowlers may get some swing with the new ball in the first few overs. Dew might come in later and make it easier for batting in the second innings. So, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.
Pakistan are the favourites to win this match. South Africa are missing several key players, while Pakistan have a full-strength squad, which gives them a clear advantage.
