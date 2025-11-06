PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the 2nd ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.

After winning the T20I series against South Africa 2-1, the hosts also won the 1st ODI. South Africa were skittled out for 263. Quinton de Kock and Lhuan Dre Pretorius scored half-centuries, while Matthew Breetzke made 42 and Corbin Bosch added 41. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each, and Saim Ayub picked up two.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target with two wickets and two balls to spare. Fakhar Zaman started with a 45-run knock, Saim Ayub added 39, and half-centuries from Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan guided Pakistan to victory. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi, Donovan Ferreira, and Corbin Bosch each took two wickets.

PAK vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Lizaad Williams.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The first ODI of the series was the first match in Faisalabad since 2008, and the pitch offered help for both batters and bowlers. Both pacers and spinners were able to take wickets in that game. Since the chasing team won the last match, the team winning the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK)

Mohammad Rizwan scored 55 runs in the previous match.

Against South Africa, he has an average of 44.22 in 11 matches.

Lungi Ngidi (SA)

Lungi Ngidi took two wickets in the previous match.

He has 18 wickets in his last nine ODIs.

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha scored 62 runs in the previous match.

Against South Africa, he has scored 359 runs in five matches at an average of 89.75.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub took two wickets in the last match. He also scored 39 runs with the bat.

He was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series, scoring 108 runs in three matches.

Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Matthew Breetzke scored 42 runs in the previous match.

He has scored 509 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 100.39.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch scored 41 runs and also took two wickets in the last match.

He has been in good form, taking seven wickets in three T20I series.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Although the 1st ODI was a close match between the two sides, Pakistan were clinical enough to win and are the favourites for the 2nd ODI.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.