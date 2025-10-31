PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the 2nd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.

South Africa dominated both with the bat and ball to defeat Pakistan by 55 runs in the first T20I in Rawalpindi. Batting first, South Africa scored 194 for 9 in 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks led the way with 60 runs, while Tony de Zorzi scored 33 off 16 balls and George Linde added 36 off 22 balls. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets and Saim Ayub picked up two.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for just 139 runs. Corbin Bosch was the star with the ball for South Africa, taking four wickets. George Linde picked up three, Lizaad Williams took two and Lungi Ngidi claimed one wicket. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub scored 37 runs, Mohammad Nawaz made 36 and Sahibzada Farhan added 24. Babar Azam, on his T20I return, was dismissed for a duck. Pakistan will now look to bounce back in the second T20I in Lahore.

PAK vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Lahore is expected to be batting-friendly once again, with a high-scoring game likely. It will mostly assist the batters, while the bowlers may have to work hard to get wickets.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed took a wicket in the 1st T20I of the series.

Total of 30 wickets in 24 T20I matches so far.

13 wickets in the last 10 T20I innings.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch picked up four wickets for just 14 runs in the 1st T20I.

He has taken 14 wickets in nine T20I matches so far.

Saim Ayub (PAK)

Saim Ayub took two wickets in the 1st T20I.

He also scored 37 runs with the bat.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz took three wickets in the 1st T20I.

He also scored 36 runs off 20 balls with the bat.

George Linde (SA)

George Linde scored 36 runs off 22 balls in the 1st T20I.

He also took three wickets for 31 runs.

Reeza Hendricks (SA)

Reeza Hendricks scored 60 runs off 40 balls in the 1st T20I.

His last four T20I innings: 60, 7, 37, 41.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Even though South Africa are missing many of their key players, their dominant performance in the 1st T20I makes them favourites to win this match as well.

