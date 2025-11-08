PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa.
Here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the third and final ODI. With the series scoreline tied 1-1, Pakistan and South Africa will meet in the decider at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.
Pakistan won the opening game by two wickets, but the visitors bounced back with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory. Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, and Mohammad Nawaz scored individual fifties to help the home side reach 269 in 50 overs. Nandre Burger starred for South Africa with four for 46, while Nqabayomzi Peter took three scalps.
Quinton de Kock mastered the run-chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 123 off 119 deliveries. Tony de Zorzi gave him good support, scoring 76 off 63 balls as the Proteas chased down the target with 59 balls to spare.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Nqabayomzi Peter.
The pitches in Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, have been abrasive. Batting can get difficult as the ball gets softer. The first two games of the series had first innings scores of 263 and 269, respectively.
There is no threat of rain as the weather is expected to be hazy with no chance of precipitation.
ALSO READ:
Salman Agha (PAK)
Matthew Breetzke (SA)
Nandre Burger (SA)
Quinton de Kock (SA)
Sam Aiyub (PAK)
Corbin Bosch (SA)
South Africa turned things around in the second game, with bowlers and batters stepping up. Coming on the back of that momentum, you can expect the visitors to clinch this encounter.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.