PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and South Africa.

Here is our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for the third and final ODI. With the series scoreline tied 1-1, Pakistan and South Africa will meet in the decider at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Pakistan won the opening game by two wickets, but the visitors bounced back with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory. Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, and Mohammad Nawaz scored individual fifties to help the home side reach 269 in 50 overs. Nandre Burger starred for South Africa with four for 46, while Nqabayomzi Peter took three scalps.

Quinton de Kock mastered the run-chase brilliantly with an unbeaten 123 off 119 deliveries. Tony de Zorzi gave him good support, scoring 76 off 63 balls as the Proteas chased down the target with 59 balls to spare.

PAK vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, and Nqabayomzi Peter.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, have been abrasive. Batting can get difficult as the ball gets softer. The first two games of the series had first innings scores of 263 and 269, respectively.

There is no threat of rain as the weather is expected to be hazy with no chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha has been excellent in the series, scoring 62 and 69 runs in the first two games.

The all-rounder averages 41 with the bat in ODIs while picking 17 wickets with the ball.

Matthew Breetzke (SA)

Matthew Breetzke has had a great start to his ODI career for South Africa.

He has amassed 526 runs in eight ODIs at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 99, including four fifties and a hundred.

Nandre Burger (SA)

Nandre Burger was terrific in the second game, picking upfour for 46.

The left-arm pacer has 18 wickets to his credit from 11 ODIs.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Quinton de Kock (SA)

Quinton de Kock has made a strong return to ODIs, hitting a fifty and a hundred in the first two games.

He has an outstanding record in the fifty-over format with an average of over 46 with 22 centuries.

Sam Aiyub (PAK)

Sam Aiyub picked two for 39 and scored 39 runs in the series opener, and followed it up with a fifty.

His batting position and all-round value makes him a top captaincy option in these conditions.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch made 41 runs and claimed 2 for 32 with the ball. He followed it up with two for 58 in the second game.

He has improved as a frontline pace bowler and offers good value with his batting.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

South Africa turned things around in the second game, with bowlers and batters stepping up. Coming on the back of that momentum, you can expect the visitors to clinch this encounter.

