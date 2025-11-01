PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the 3rd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.

In the 2nd T20I, Pakistan made a strong comeback in the series with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa. Salman Mirza, playing his first match of the series, took three wickets, while Faheem Ashraf picked up four. Naseem Shah claimed two wickets and Abrar Ahmed took one as South Africa were bowled out for just 110.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably in 13.1 overs. Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 71, Sahibzada Farhan made 28, and Babar Azam remained not out on 11. With the series level, both teams will be eager to win the 3rd and final T20I to clinch the series.

PAK vs SA Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.

PAK vs SA: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch in Lahore is expected to play similar to the one used in the 2nd T20I. In that game, Pakistan’s pacers dominated, showing that bowlers can get help from the surface. However, the second innings also showed it’s good for batting, making it a balanced pitch that offers something for both batters and bowlers.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Faheem Ashraf (PAK)

Faheem Ashraf has taken seven wickets in his last two T20I innings.

He picked up four wickets against South Africa in the 2nd T20I.

Earlier, he took three wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India.

Salman Mirza (PAK)

Salman Mirza took three wickets in the 2nd T20I, which was his first match of the series.

He has taken 11 wickets in six T20Is overall.

George Linde (SA)

George Linde was economical in the 2nd T20I, giving away only 11 runs in two overs.

In the 1st T20I, he scored 36 runs off 22 balls.

He also took three wickets for 31 runs in that match.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Saim Ayub (PAK)

In the 2nd T20I, Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 71*.

Earlier, in the 1st T20I, he took two wickets and scored 37 runs with the bat.

Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)

Mohammad Nawaz didn’t take a wicket in the 2nd T20I but was economical, conceding only 19 runs in four overs.

In the 1st T20I, he took three wickets.

He also scored 36 runs off 20 balls in that match.

Corbin Bosch (SA)

Corbin Bosch took one wicket in the 2nd T20I.

He picked up four wickets for just 14 runs in the 1st T20I.

Bosch has taken 15 wickets in 10 T20Is overall.

Team for PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction

The way Pakistan bounced back in the 2nd T20I and dominated South Africa in both batting and bowling, they go into this match as the favourites to win.

