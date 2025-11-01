PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd T20I — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Pakistan are set to host South Africa in the 3rd T20I at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Check out our PAK vs SA Dream11 Prediction for this match.
In the 2nd T20I, Pakistan made a strong comeback in the series with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa. Salman Mirza, playing his first match of the series, took three wickets, while Faheem Ashraf picked up four. Naseem Shah claimed two wickets and Abrar Ahmed took one as South Africa were bowled out for just 110.
In reply, Pakistan chased down the target comfortably in 13.1 overs. Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 71, Sahibzada Farhan made 28, and Babar Azam remained not out on 11. With the series level, both teams will be eager to win the 3rd and final T20I to clinch the series.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira(c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi.
The pitch in Lahore is expected to play similar to the one used in the 2nd T20I. In that game, Pakistan’s pacers dominated, showing that bowlers can get help from the surface. However, the second innings also showed it’s good for batting, making it a balanced pitch that offers something for both batters and bowlers.
ALSO READ:
The way Pakistan bounced back in the 2nd T20I and dominated South Africa in both batting and bowling, they go into this match as the favourites to win.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.