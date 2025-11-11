PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series from November 11. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which is scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan are coming off a series victory over South Africa at home. They won the three-match assignment by 2-1, winning the decider by seven wickets. Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead the side after his maiden victory as captain.
Sri Lanka last played ODIs on the tour of Zimbabwe in August. They won that series comprehensively by 3-nil. Charith Asalanka will lead the team while Matheesha Pathirana is unavailable due to an injury.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.
The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are usually flat but batting can get tougher as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the ground is 242, with three instances of 275+ in the last five games.
The weather is expected to be hazy with no chance of precipitation.
Salman Agha (PAK)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Sam Aiyub (PAK)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Sri Lanka have grown into a formidable ODI side, especially for subcontinent conditions. They have some in-form batters and a bowling attack that is potent in these conditions. Expect them to win this game.
