PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 1st ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 1st ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series from November 11. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the first ODI, which is scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan are coming off a series victory over South Africa at home. They won the three-match assignment by 2-1, winning the decider by seven wickets. Shaheen Afridi will continue to lead the side after his maiden victory as captain.

Sri Lanka last played ODIs on the tour of Zimbabwe in August. They won that series comprehensively by 3-nil. Charith Asalanka will lead the team while Matheesha Pathirana is unavailable due to an injury.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are usually flat but batting can get tougher as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the ground is 242, with three instances of 275+ in the last five games.

The weather is expected to be hazy with no chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha made 62 and 69 in the first two games against South Africa, and snared two wickets in the final game.

Agha averages 41 with the bat in ODIs, and has 19 wickets to his credit with the ball.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken 15 wickets from the last eight ODIs at an economy of 4.79.

Overall, he has 108 wickets from 66 ODIs and averages 22 with the bat.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed was sensational in the third ODI against South Africa, claiming 4 for 27.

The leg-spinner has taken 11 wickets from the last five games at an economy of 3.67.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

The Sri Lanka captain has been incredible with the bat in the fifty-over format and offers an all-round skill set.

He has amassed 456 runs in ODIs this year at an average of 50 and has taken 12 wickets in the last two years.

Sam Aiyub (PAK)

Sam Aiyub bats at the top and offers all-round value, making him a top captaincy option in these conditions.

In the recent series, he scored 39, 53, and 77 while picking up 2 for 39 in one game.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has amassed 1,188 runs in ODIs since last year at an average of nearly 50 and strike rate of 93.

He has hammered three hundreds and eight fifties in this period.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have grown into a formidable ODI side, especially for subcontinent conditions. They have some in-form batters and a bowling attack that is potent in these conditions. Expect them to win this game.

