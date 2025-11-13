PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
After Pakistan edged past Sri Lanka by just six runs in the first ODI, the two teams will meet in the second at the same venue, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this fixture.
Pakistan just about managed to hold on to a victory in the first game after having reduced the visitors to 210/7 while defending 299. Wanindu Hasaranga fought hard for Sri Lanka with 59 off 52 but fell in the penultimate over. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with four for 61.
Earlier, Pakistan were 95 for four but Hussain Talat scored 62 while Salman Agha smashed an unbeaten century to power them to a strong total. Hasaranga bagged three for 54 in his quota of overs.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Asitha Fernando.
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium produces flatter surfaces where batters have had good success over the years. However, batting becomes more difficult as the ball ages. The average first innings score here in ODIs stands at 242, with 275 breached in four of the last six games.
The weather is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain.
Sam Aiyub (PAK)
Haris Rauf (PAK)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Sri Lanka lost the opening game by a narrow margin, but they have the resources to bounce back. They have a good balance on the side with some quality batters and bowlers for these conditions.
