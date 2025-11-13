PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 2nd ODI — Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 2nd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

After Pakistan edged past Sri Lanka by just six runs in the first ODI, the two teams will meet in the second at the same venue, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this fixture.

Pakistan just about managed to hold on to a victory in the first game after having reduced the visitors to 210/7 while defending 299. Wanindu Hasaranga fought hard for Sri Lanka with 59 off 52 but fell in the penultimate over. Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with four for 61.

Earlier, Pakistan were 95 for four but Hussain Talat scored 62 while Salman Agha smashed an unbeaten century to power them to a strong total. Hasaranga bagged three for 54 in his quota of overs.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Asitha Fernando.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium produces flatter surfaces where batters have had good success over the years. However, batting becomes more difficult as the ball ages. The average first innings score here in ODIs stands at 242, with 275 breached in four of the last six games.

The weather is likely to be hazy with no threat of rain.

ALSO READ:

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sam Aiyub (PAK)

Sam Aiyub offers great value as he bats at the top and is in good form with the ball.

In the series against South Africa, he scored 169 runs and snared two wickets.

Haris Rauf (PAK)

Haris was lethal in the last game, claiming four for 61 from 10 overs.

The speedster has 92 wickets from 52 ODIs at a strike rate of 27.2, with seven hauls of four or more wickets.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis was dismissed for a golden duck in the series opener but remains a top fantasy option.

He has piled on 1,188 runs in ODI cricket since last year, averaging nearly 50 at a strike rate of 93.

He has hit three centuries and eight half-centuries in this period.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha is coming off an outstanding knock of 105 in 87 deliveries.

In the recent South Africa series, he made 62 and 69 in the first two games.

The all-rounder averages 41 with the bat in ODIs, along with 19 wickets with the ball.

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has been terrific with the bat in ODI cricket.

He has amassed 488 runs in the format this year at an average of 50.

He has also taken 12 wickets in the last two years.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga was excellent in the previous game, taking three wickets and scoring 50.

He has snared 18 wickets from the last nine ODIs, and averages 22 with the bat in ODIs.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka lost the opening game by a narrow margin, but they have the resources to bounce back. They have a good balance on the side with some quality batters and bowlers for these conditions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.