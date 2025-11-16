PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka. They will look to complete a clean sweep when the two teams meet in the third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the final game.

Following a six-run win in the first game, Pakistan won the second ODI comprehensively by eight wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 288 on the back of Janith Liyanage’s fifty and contributions from Kamindu Mendis (44) and Wanindu Hasaranga (37). Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 41 in 10 overs.

Chasing the target, Fakhar Zaman hit 78 at the top of the order. Babar Azam ended his century drought with an 102 not out while Mohammad Rizwan also scored an unbeaten fifty.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are usually flatter with batters enjoying good success over the years. It can get tougher to bat on as the ball becomes softer. The team batting first has crossed the 275-run mark in five of the last seven games.

Expect hazy weather during the match time with no threat of rain.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Charith Asalanka (SL)

Charith Asalanka has made 490 runs in ODI cricket in the last 10 innings at an average of 54 while striking at 92.

Overall, the all-rounder averages 43 in the format with five centuries.

Babar Azam (PAK)

Babar Azam registered his 20th century in the previous game.

He has amassed over 6,400 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 54.

Kusal Mendis (SL)

Kusal Mendis has scored over 1,200 runs in ODI cricket since last year at an average of 49 and strike rate of 93.

He has registered three centuries and eight half-centuries during this time.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Salman Agha (PAK)

Salman Agha didn’t get to bat in the last game but had struck 105 off 87 deliveries in the series opener.

He has been in good form, scoring 62 and 69 in the first two games against South Africa.

Abrar Ahmed (PAK)

Abrar Ahmed has been magnificent, picking up 10 wickets in the last three ODIs.

Overall, he has taken 28 scalps from 14 ODIs at an economy of 4.44.

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)

Wanindu Hasaranga, who took three wickets and scored a fifty in the first game, struck 37 in the second.

The leg-spinner has taken 18 wickets in the last 10 ODIs, and averages 22 with the bat in overall ODI career.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Pakistan have been the superior side in the series, with their batters coming back into form. Sri Lankan bowlers haven’t been effective on these pitches. Expect the home side to come out on top.

