PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for 3rd ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over Sri Lanka. They will look to complete a clean sweep when the two teams meet in the third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for the final game.
Following a six-run win in the first game, Pakistan won the second ODI comprehensively by eight wickets. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 288 on the back of Janith Liyanage’s fifty and contributions from Kamindu Mendis (44) and Wanindu Hasaranga (37). Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 41 in 10 overs.
Chasing the target, Fakhar Zaman hit 78 at the top of the order. Babar Azam ended his century drought with an 102 not out while Mohammad Rizwan also scored an unbeaten fifty.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando.
The pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are usually flatter with batters enjoying good success over the years. It can get tougher to bat on as the ball becomes softer. The team batting first has crossed the 275-run mark in five of the last seven games.
Expect hazy weather during the match time with no threat of rain.
Charith Asalanka (SL)
Babar Azam (PAK)
Kusal Mendis (SL)
Salman Agha (PAK)
Abrar Ahmed (PAK)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Pakistan have been the superior side in the series, with their batters coming back into form. Sri Lankan bowlers haven’t been effective on these pitches. Expect the home side to come out on top.
