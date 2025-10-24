PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 25: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women.

Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for Match No.25 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Sri Lanka Women (SL) and Pakistan Women (PAK) will meet at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The co-hosts, Sri Lanka, have had a disappointing campaign, winning only one match and losing three. Two of their games were washed out. They defeated Bangladesh in the previous game by seven runs. Hasini Perera scored 85 runs before Chamari Athapaththu took a four-wicket haul to defend 202.

Pakistan Women are reeling at the bottom with just two points from six games. They have lost four games and had two fixtures ending in no results. They are coming off a 150-run defeat on the DLS method against South Africa.

PAK vs SL Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, and Diana Baig.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, and Inoka Ranaweera.

PAK vs SL: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

R Premadasa Stadium is a venue where spinners thrive, while batting isn’t as straightforward. South Africa smashed 312 in 40 overs in the previous game, but we can expect a low-scoring contest in this game.

The Colombo weather has been a major issue in this tournament. This match is also likely to be affected by an 89% chance of precipitation.

Top Player Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Nilakshika Silva (SL)

Nilakshika Silva has provided the team much-needed firepower, scoring 307 runs in the last 10 innings at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 107.

She has smashed 35, 55*, and 37 in three of the last five outings.

Sidra Amin (PAK)

Sidra Amin scored 81 versus India in this World Cup and had hit a century against South Africa in the lead-up.

She has made 464 runs in the last 10 games at an average of 66.

Nashra Sundhu (PAK)

Nashra Sundhu is coming off three for 45 in the previous game against South Africa.

The left-arm spinner has bagged 19 wickets in the last 11 ODIs at an economy of 4.01.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

Chamari Athapaththu has scored 168 runs in the tournament and is coming off a four-wicket haul in the previous game.

Although not at her best, she remains a top captaincy option for her world-class all-round skill set.

Inoka Ranaweera (SL)

Inoka Ranaweera started the tournament with four for 46 and three for 33 against India and England, respectively.

The left-arm spinner has 87 wickets in ODI cricket at an economy of 4.54.

Fatima Sana (PAK)

Fatima Sana has taken 10 wickets from five innings in this competition, including a four for 27 against England.

She has claimed 22 wickets from 13 innings this year at an economy of 4.72 while scoring 150 runs.

Team for PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction

Sri Lanka have a stronger side on paper, and will be the favourites heading into this clash. Both teams have quality bowlers, but the home side has better batting resources. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top.

