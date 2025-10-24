PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, Match 25: Women’s World Cup 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 25 between Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women.
Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for Match No.25 of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Sri Lanka Women (SL) and Pakistan Women (PAK) will meet at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The co-hosts, Sri Lanka, have had a disappointing campaign, winning only one match and losing three. Two of their games were washed out. They defeated Bangladesh in the previous game by seven runs. Hasini Perera scored 85 runs before Chamari Athapaththu took a four-wicket haul to defend 202.
Pakistan Women are reeling at the bottom with just two points from six games. They have lost four games and had two fixtures ending in no results. They are coming off a 150-run defeat on the DLS method against South Africa.
Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sundhu, and Diana Baig.
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Malki Madara, and Inoka Ranaweera.
R Premadasa Stadium is a venue where spinners thrive, while batting isn’t as straightforward. South Africa smashed 312 in 40 overs in the previous game, but we can expect a low-scoring contest in this game.
The Colombo weather has been a major issue in this tournament. This match is also likely to be affected by an 89% chance of precipitation.
Nilakshika Silva (SL)
Sidra Amin (PAK)
Nashra Sundhu (PAK)
Chamari Athapaththu (SL)
Inoka Ranaweera (SL)
Fatima Sana (PAK)
Sri Lanka have a stronger side on paper, and will be the favourites heading into this clash. Both teams have quality bowlers, but the home side has better batting resources. Expect Sri Lanka to come out on top.
