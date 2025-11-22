PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today, T20I Tri-series, 3rd Match: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the third Match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be up against each other in match no.3 of the T20I tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Here is our PAK vs SL Dream11 Prediction for this game.
Both teams have played a game each in this series against Zimbabwe. Pakistan won their encounter by five wickets after restricting Zimbabwe to 147. Mohammad Nawaz was the ‘Player of the Match’ for his 2 for 22 and 21 not out in 12 balls. Usman Khan also struck an unbeaten 37 off 28.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a shocking 67-run defeat at the hands of Sikandar Raza and co. Chasing 163, captain Dasun Shanaka (34 off 25) was the only batter to score more than 11 runs as they were bowled out for 95.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera.
The pitches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are usually flatter but with the amount of cricket that’s been played here recently, it is expected to be harder to bat on. The team batting first has scored 147 and 162 in the first two games of this series.
The weather should not be a concern with no chance of rain on the radar.
Dushmantha Chameera (SL)
Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
Pathum Nissanka (SL)
Saim Ayub (PAK)
Mohammad Nawaz (PAK)
Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)
Pakistan have been superb against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in home conditions. They have a better batting unit and a more in-form bowling attack. Expect Pakistan to come out victorious.
